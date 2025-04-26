Noel and Liam Gallagher ‘perform secret set in London’ ahead of reunion tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis have reportedly performed together for the first known time in 16 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher taking to the stage in a top-secret set.

The once-warring siblings, who formed the storied rock band in 1991, were pictured arriving at a London working men’s club – where they apparently filmed a set of songs that will feature in a promotional film for their forthcoming reunion tour.

The Sun reports that locals in Newington Green, north London, complained about the noise made by the “Cigarettes and Alcohol” stars as they took over the Mildmay club on Thursday (24 April).

Noel and Liam apparently arrived and left separately and spent just an hour at the club. However, their meeting will provide reassurance to fans with tickets to their massive stadium tour, which begins in Cardiff on 4 July.

Speaking to TalkSport Radio this week, Noel revealed that rehearsals were about to begin and praised singer Liam for being on “tip-top form”.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Liam appearing in high spirits as he arrived at the club, before being joined inside by his older brother.

Noel Gallagher (left) and brother Liam are reuniting for a series of concerts (PA) ( PA Wire )

It was reported that the set was also used as an ad for sportswear giant Adidas, one of the brothers’ favourite brands.

Oasis split in 2009 following a huge fight backstage at Rock en Seine festival.

Fans have been clamouring to learn what songs will appear on the Oasis setlist for their tour, which will include several dates at Wembley Stadium in London and in their hometown of Manchester.

They will then head out to concerts in the US, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.

Liam managed to wind fans up in February when he told one follower that Oasis would play for “just under 59 mins 59 secs” at their reunion shows, after they asked about a rumour that the gigs would last “only one hour”.

The Oasis ‘25 tour will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the band’s second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Announcing the shows in August last year, a statement from the band said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

This week, it was reported that one Oasis fan lost more than £1,700 after they fell for a scam during the frenzy for tickets to see the band reunite onstage.

Lloyds Banking Group says fans have been stung by a wave of ticket scams since the band's reunion tour went on sale and lost more than £2 million collectively.