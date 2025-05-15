Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher’s daughter, Molly Moorish-Gallagher, has announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, the Liverpool football player Nathaniel Phillips.

Molly, 27, announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday (14 May), sharing a photo of herself smiling while cradling her baby bump next to her partner. “Bulking season,” she wrote in the caption alongside a pregnant woman emoji.

The model also shared pictures of baby clothes, such as a sleep suit printed with the text: “Cool mums have cool kids.” She also posted a throwback photo of herself as a toddler holding a toy baby doll in a basket.

Molly is the daughter of Oasis star Liam, 52, and Lisa Moorish. The couple had a short-lived relationship in 1998.

Liam, who is preparing for a reunion tour with his brother Noel this summer, has three other children: Lennon Gallagher, 25, with actor Patsy Kensit; Gene Gallagher, 23, with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton; and 12-year-old Gemma Gallagher with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Molly’s half-brother Gene commented on her post with a row of heart emojis, with cousin Anaïs Gallagher, daughter of Liam’s brother Noel, adding: “Oi Oi,” alongside a heart emoji.

The model’s mother, Lisa, wrote: “Waaaaaaah! Can't wait to be…[grandma emoji].”

Father-to-be Nathaniel, whom Molly has been in a relationship with since 2022, commented: “Can’t wait, love you both loads.”

Noting the child’s famous family tree, one fan added: “Imagine your grandad being Liam Gallagher and your great uncle being Noel. Lucky kid.”

Molly was estranged from Liam for 19 years until they reunited in 2018. When they met again, the Oasis star wrote the song “Now That I Found You” from his 2019 solo album, Why Me? Why Not.

open image in gallery Molly Moorish Gallagher is expecting her first child ( Instagram via @mollymoorishgallagher )

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine together with his children in 2019, Liam revealed that his reconciliation with Molly “sort of just happened”.

“Me and Molly met in a pub across the road. Then we came here, got really drunk and that was really good,” he said. “Yeah, man, there were tears and all that.”

At the time, Molly said that she had no “anger” towards the situation, stating: “I’m 21 now. I’m actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life’s been. I wouldn’t be who I am now if… it’s all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I’m happy to have him now.”

open image in gallery Molly Moorish-Gallagher pictured in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Liam said that it was a “shame” they didn’t form a relationship sooner. “But you can’t live in the past,” he added. “You just have to draw the line and get stuck in with some super love going forward.”

The once-warring siblings Liam and Noel will reunite on stage this summer for their Oasis 2025 reunion tour.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher pictured with his daughter Molly Moorish-Gallagher ( Liam Gallagher/X )

Oasis famously split in 2009 following a huge backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The brothers continued to have separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Liam forming his band Beady Eye. Meanwhile, the pair continued to exchange blows in public.

The duo are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, last month, ahead of their comeback tour beginning in July.