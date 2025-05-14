Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Oasis bassist Andy Bell has claimed he will be returning to the stage with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher on their reunion tour this summer.

The once-warring siblings, who last month were reported to have played together for the first time in years, will reunite on stage for their Oasis 2025 tour from 4 July for 41 international dates.

Bell, 54, who was originally the band’s bassist from 1999 until their breakup in 2009, was asked about the tour in a new interview with Austrian newspaper Oe24 and said: “I’m in and I’m really looking forward to it.”

“We'll see each other on tour. Or rather, you'll see me – I'll hardly be able to see you in the audience,” he said.

The Gallagher brothers have not yet confirmed who will be joining them on the tour. The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

Bell, who played on the band’s last three albums, joined Oasis back in 1999 to replace bassist Paul McGuigan, who quit during the recording of the band’s fourth album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

Expected to join Bell in the reunion tour band are former Oasis guitarists Bonehead, who was with the band from 1991 to 1999, and Gem Archer, who joined the band in 1999 until the split. According to The Sun, American musician Joey Waronker will be joining as the drummer for the tour. He has not previously played with the band.

The news comes after Liam Gallagher addressed claims that he and his brother Noel are to have completely separate backstage green rooms and afterparties during the tour.

open image in gallery Andy Bell pictured performing with his band, Ride, in 2015 ( Getty Images )

Oasis famously split in 2009 following a huge backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris. The brothers went their separate ways and continued to have separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Liam forming the band Beady Eye.

The siblings continued to have public spats for more than a decade, with Noel calling Liam “rude, arrogant, intimidating and lazy” and “the angriest man you’ll ever meet” in a 2009 interview.

Liam said of his brother at the 2019 NME Awards: “He’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business.”

While the brothers are clearly on better terms than they have been at points over the years, The Sun reported that tour organisers have taken steps to keep them apart backstage.

The publication quotes a source as saying: “You might be seeing Oasis on stage but you will not be seeing Liam and Noel together afterwards. Each of them had a VIP list where their friends and famous fans could buy their tickets. But depending on which brother you got your ticket off, it’s their green room and after-party you’re invited to.

“So if you’re on Noel’s list but fancy going across to say hello to Liam, it’s going to be a case of trying to blag entry. It seems like they are totally separate events. It’s gutting for people who want to hang out with both of them but it seems they’re keeping it all at a distance.”

open image in gallery Guitarist Andy Bell pictured with the Gallagher brothers in 2007 ( Getty Images )

Liam responded to the reports on X/Twitter, writing: “After party’s are for w***ers I’m getting straight of after the gigs get my beauty sleep this level of sexiness doesn’t happen by staying up talking bollox to bellends [sic].”

The brothers are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, last month. The pair reportedly arrived and left separately and spent just an hour at the venue.

Fans have been clamouring to learn what songs will appear on the Oasis setlist for their tour, which will include several dates at Wembley Stadium in London and in their hometown of Manchester. They will perform international concerts in the US, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.