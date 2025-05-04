Liam Gallagher responds to claims he’ll be kept apart from Noel on Oasis tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has responded on social media after it was reported that the Oasis singer and his brother Noel are to have completely separate backstage green rooms and afterparties on their band’s forthcoming reunion tour.

The once-warring siblings, who formed the storied rock band in 1991, recently performed together for the first time in 16 years at a London working men’s club.

While the brothers are clearly on better terms, The Sun reported that tour organizers have taken steps to keep them apart backstage.

The publication quotes a source as saying: “You might be seeing Oasis on stage but you will not be seeing Liam and Noel together afterwards. Each of them had a VIP list where their friends and famous fans could buy their tickets. But depending on which brother you got your ticket off, it’s their green room and after-party you’re invited to.

“So if you’re on Noel’s list but fancy going across to say hello to Liam, it’s going to be a case of trying to blag entry. It seems like they are totally separate events. It’s gutting for people who want to hang out with both of them but it seems they’re keeping it all at a distance.”

Liam responded to the reports on X/Twitter, writing: “After party’s are for w***ers I’m getting straight of after the gigs get my beauty sleep this level of sexiness doesn’t happen by staying up talking bollox to bellends.”

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher will reunite for a long-awaited Oasis worldwide tour later this year ( Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA )

Oasis famously split in 2009 following a huge fight backstage at the Rock en Seine festival.

At last month’s show at the Mildmay club in Stoke Newington, the pair apparently arrived and left separately and spent just an hour at the venue. However, that initial performance will provide reassurance to fans with tickets to their massive stadium tour, which begins in Cardiff on 4 July.

It has been reported that their brief show was filmed and will be used as an ad for sportswear giant Adidas, one of the brothers’ favourite brands.

Fans have been clamouring to learn what songs will appear on the Oasis setlist for their tour, which will include several dates at Wembley Stadium in London and in their hometown of Manchester.

They will then head out to concerts in the US, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.

Speaking to TalkSport Radio last month, Noel revealed that rehearsals were about to begin and praised singer Liam for being on “tip-top form”.

The Oasis ‘25 tour will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the band’s second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Announcing the shows in August last year, a statement from the band said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”