Oasis setlist ‘update’ as speculation grows ahead of reunion tour

Oasis fans are scrambling to work out which songs might appear on the rock band’s setlist when they kick off their huge reunion tour in July.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, who last month were reported to have played together for the first time in years, will reunite onstage for their Oasis ‘25 tour from 4 July.

As anticipation grows, various reports have claimed that certain songs from the storied band’s back catalogue either will or won’t appear on their setlist.

According to The Sun, Oasis have chosen to drop “Hello”, the opening song on their 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, because it quotes lyrics by disgraced pop star and convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.

Glitter and his producer Mike Leander are both credited on the track along with Noel.

A source supposedly told the publication that the band have chosen to leave it off the setlist because it would be “inappropriate”.

However, The Independent understands that Oasis are yet to decide on the tour setlist and will only do so when rehearsals for the shows get underway in June.

A source said that there was “no truth” to ongoing reports regarding which songs would or wouldn’t be on the setlist, stating: “[The band] aren’t deciding until rehearsals.”

Liam, 52, also recently mocked reports that he and Noel would have completely separate dressing rooms, green rooms and afterparties at each of their shows.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: “You might be seeing Oasis on stage but you will not be seeing Liam and Noel together afterwards. Each of them had a VIP list where their friends and famous fans could buy their tickets. But depending on which brother you got your ticket off, it’s their green room and after-party you’re invited to.

“So if you’re on Noel’s list but fancy going across to say hello to Liam, it’s going to be a case of trying to blag entry. It seems like they are totally separate events. It’s gutting for people who want to hang out with both of them but it seems they’re keeping it all at a distance.”

“After party’s are for w***ers I’m getting straight of after the gigs get my beauty sleep this level of sexiness doesn’t happen by staying up talking bollox to bellends,” Liam wrote on X/Twitter.

He and his older brother are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in London last month.

The once-warring siblings were pictured arriving separately at a London working men’s club – where they apparently filmed a set of songs that will feature in a promotional film for their forthcoming reunion tour.

Speaking toTalkSport Radioahead of the session, Noel, 57, revealed that rehearsals were about to begin and praised singer Liam for being on “tip-top form”.

The Oasis ‘25 tour will coincide with the 30th anniversary of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.