Gary Glitter dodges £500,000 payout to abuse victim by claiming ‘bankruptcy’

Gary Glitter has reportedly been made bankrupt after failing to pay more than £500,000 in damages to one of his abuse victims, her lawyers have said.

The woman was awarded the six-figure sum after suing Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, following his 2015 conviction for abusing her when she was 12, as well as two other young people between 1975 and 1980.

The total included £381,000 in lost earnings and £7,800 for future therapy and treatment.

In the 13-page ruling, the judge said: “There is no doubt that the claimant was subject to sexual abuse of the most serious kind by the defendant when she was only 12 years old and that has had very significant adverse impact on the rest of her life.”

Law firm Slater and Gordon, who is representing the woman, said: “We confirm that Gadd has been made bankrupt following our client’s application.

“As he has done throughout, Gadd has refused to cooperate with the process and continues to treat his victims with contempt,” a spokesperson said.

“We hope and trust that the parole board will take his behaviour into account in any future parole applications, as it clearly demonstrates that he has never changed, shows no remorse and remains a serious risk to the public.”

open image in gallery Glitter was put back behind bars less than six weeks after walking free (Lauren Hurley/PA) ( PA Archive )

At a hearing, the High Court in London heard the woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been unable to work for several decades as a result of the abuse.

Glitter, 80, was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. His sentence expires in February 2031.

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February 2023 after serving half of his fixed-term determinate sentence.

Glitter was put back behind bars less than six weeks after walking free when police monitoring showed he had breached his licence conditions by reportedly trying to access the dark web and viewing downloaded images of children.