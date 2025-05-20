Oasis: The massive figure fans will be spending on reunion tour costs is revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis fans are projected to spend over £1 billion on the band's highly anticipated UK reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25, according to estimates from Barclays. The massive figure reflects the enduring popularity of the Gallagher brothers and the growing "experience economy," the retail bank says.

Across 17 UK concerts, fans are expected to shell out a total of £1.06 billion, an average of £766 per attendee. This inclues not only ticket prices but also accommodation, travel, merchandise, food, drinks, and even clothing.

Barclays notes this spending is indicative of a larger trend where consumers prioritise experiences over material possessions.

A survey commissioned by Barclays found that a quarter (24 per cent) of people plan to spend more on experiences and events this summer than the same period last year.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher will reunite for a long-awaited Oasis worldwide tour in 2025 (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA) ( Fear PR )

The survey also indicated that a significant portion of ticket-holders are longtime fans, with many saying they have seen the band play before, or that they have seen Noel Gallagher or Liam Gallagher play separately.

Some fans also said they will be embracing the 1990s, by wearing baggy jeans, bucket hats, parkas and sneakers, with some also intending to get a Gallagher brothers-inspired haircut as part of their preparations.

For an even more authentic ’90s experience, some attendees also said they will avoid using their phones.

Rich Robinson, head of hospitality and leisure at Barclays, said: “The experience economy is no longer a trend, it’s a fundamental shift in how consumers determine their financial priorities.

“Just as we saw with last year’s (Taylor Swift) Eras Tour, fans are willing to go to great lengths when there is an emotional connection.”

Barclays sees nearly 40 per cent of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, giving it insights into UK consumer spending.

The consumer survey for Barclays was carried out by Opinium Research in April, involving 2,000 people across the UK. It was supplemented by research specifically among around 200 Oasis ticket-holders.