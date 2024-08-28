Oasis reunion latest: Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm 2025 tour with Manchester, London, and Dublin dates
Oasis, the biggest British band of the last 30 years, are finally reforming after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher made peace
Oasis have announced their long-awaited reunion tour, 15 years after the infamous backstage bust-up between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.
The Manchester-formed group, one of the defining rock bands of the Nineties, split in 2009 after a fiery row in Paris and have not played together since.
In a highly anticipated message, the band announced a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.
“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band said.
The dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin will be Oasis’s “only shows in Europe next year”, it’s been confirmed. Find details on how to get tickets here.
There have been a number of hints in recent months, not least a surprise interview last week where Noel offered some rare praise of his younger brother. Both he and Liam have enjoyed successful solo careers since their split – Liam as a singer-songwriter and Noel with his band the High Flying Birds.
See below for the latest updates on the Oasis reunion...
With the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe just days away, here’s The Independent’s Mark Beaumont making the case for why Oasis have chosen the ideal moment to reform:
John Lennon once said The Beatles were “more popular than Jesus”. A controversial claim, perhaps, but can it really be true that the return of Oasis will be bigger than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour mania? One music expert thinks so:
Want to watch something biblical to get yourself in the mood for Oasis’ return? Here’s how to watch Mat Whitecross’ fittingly-titled 2016 documentary Supersonic:
Here’s the crucial information that you may want to bookmark before Saturday morning: Everything we know about how to get your hands on tickets for the all-important shows...
The Oasis reunion is, of course, great news for sellers of parkas, bucket hats and circular shades. Here’s fashion expert Lara Owen on how the Gallagher brothers continue to influence fashion trends to this day:
There’s always one isn’t there... Journalist Paul Clements isn’t mad fer it, in fact he reckons there’s a dozen Nineties bands he’d rather see than Oasis. One of them, apparently, is a band called ‘Deuce’. Here’s what he has to say:
You can get your hands on tickets for the Oasis Live 25 tour from this Saturday, but consumers are already being warned fraudsters could be waiting to strike .Here’s money expert Vicky Shaw on how to get tickets and stop scammers ‘sliding away’ with your cash...
The speculation – and who knows, even the greatest feud in rock history – is finally over. Here, The Independent’s Zoë Beaty reveals how the writing was on the (wonder) wall long before today, but warns that with a year to go before the band goes live, there are still a few bumps in the road ahead…
Manchester promises ‘good party right across the city’ to celebrate Oasis reunion
Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, who represents the Burnage ward, where the brothers grew up, said the news of the band’s reunion was “massive”.
She told the PA news agency: “I think Oasis is one of Manchester’s most iconic bands in the modern age, and obviously we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure that this could come off, and that they’d be able to play in Manchester in a fantastic homecoming gig.
“And I think it’s just really, really great. It’s great for the city, the city’s changed a lot since Oasis were last together, hopefully significantly for the better on the world stage, but we’ll still be really happy to be host to the two Burnage boys as they reunite and come together in (council-run) Heaton Park.”
She added: “I think the whole city will be excited next summer, and I think we’ll no doubt see lots of events and activities that will sit alongside this and really, I think, celebrate it for the moment that it is.
“So I think we’ll make sure that we put on a good party right across the city for people to enjoy.”
Fans concerned about Oasis ticket prices and whether reconciliation will last
Glaswegian David Walker, a leading member of the Oasis Collectors Group, told the PA news agency that he also remains worried about if Liam and Noel Gallagher will make it through their tour without another bust-up.
He said: “You wonder if they’ll make it through the tour, how are they going to rehearse? There’s been so many little infractions with them, you wonder, like, is the old stuff going to come up again?
“But no, ultimately, right now, very positive and yeah, it’s what the people want. It’s what, arguably, Britain might want right now, because, everyone’s fairly depressed and don’t have a lot of money.
“As long as the tickets are, you know, reasonably priced, I suppose, which they probably won’t be, because there’ll be so much demand, there’s talk of like, 10 nights at London, which that might only be the tip of the iceberg. There might even be more than that.”
