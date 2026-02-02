Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic five-star hotel, this luxury stay in a convenient spot combines a lively ambience with unique, opulent features – including the famous staircase featured in the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” video – all housed within a landmark building exuding grandeur

Location

As the name suggests, this central London hotel is attached to St Pancras station – so it’s a two-minute walk from King’s Cross and ideally placed for rail and Tube connections. Or, eclectic canalside shopping spot Coal Drop’s Yard is a 10-minute walk, if you seek a change of scenery. The front entrance is set back from Euston Road, creating a sense of removal from the hustle and bustle.

The vibe

open image in gallery Booking Office 1869 restaurant was once a ticket hall ( St Pancras London Autograph Collection )

The hotel dates from 1873, although it was closed from 1935 before reopening in 2011 after St Pancras station’s extensive refurbishment. This history is woven through the hotel’s design features: the Booking Office 1869 restaurant was a ticket hall during the hotel’s closure. Original features like Gothic-era pointed arch windows, wood panelling and marble columns are brought into the modern day with flashes of colour and pattern and decorative light fittings. This blend creates a sense of grandeur without stuffiness – instead there’s a buzzing atmosphere. The combination of heritage and glamour is further highlighted by the sweeping grand staircase, which famously featured in the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” music video.

Service

Service is attentive, without feeling like you’re being hovered over. Arriving at the hotel on a stormy night after a long commute, a member of staff ushered me in from the rain. Taking my bag as I caught my breath, he gently highlighted interesting features about the hotel while showing me to my room. I also saw the team in the bar area help a guest look for a lost umbrella and offer to take photos of a family. It took a little time to catch a server’s attention in the bar when ordering, but this was during a busy period, and our drinks arrived quickly after that. Service at dinner and breakfast was equally efficient and unobtrusive.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Helen stayed in the deluxe king bedroom ( Jiri Lizler )

There are 207 rooms and 38 suites at the hotel including king, loft and family options. We stayed in a deluxe king bedroom, which is spacious enough for two friends to mill around together while getting ready for dinner. The room was less grand than the public areas and it had a modern smartness instead. Amenities include USB plugs, a Nespresso machine and L’Occitane toiletries. In our room there was a luxurious walk-in shower; others have bath tubs. A large window offered welcome natural light and a view of the buildings below.

Food and drink

The Hansom and Booking Office 1869 are the hotel’s two restaurants, and they also double as stylish bar areas. We dined at Booking Office 1869 after starting with cocktails at The Hansom (a central area which seamlessly switches from being a smart daytime hub to an elegant evening spot). There are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options available: we enjoyed marinated heritage beetroot, followed by maple-cured pork chop and black forest chocolate roulade to finish. Live music added to the evening’s fun, with a saxophonist playing.

open image in gallery Booking Office 1869 is sectioned into a cocktail bar and dining areas ( St Pancras London Autograph Collection )

The next morning, we returned to Booking Office 1869 for breakfast. You can choose one cold and one hot plate alongside fresh juice, tea and coffee. Exotic fruit salad and chia pudding are among the cold offerings, while shakshuka, pancakes, and a full English are a few of the satisfying hot plate picks.

Facilities

open image in gallery The pool is surrounded by Victorian architectural features ( St Pancras London Autograph Collection )

The spa and pool area (complete with a steam room, sauna and hydro loungers) has more Victorian architectural features, like the colourful tiling in rich hues. While the pool is small, it makes for a quaint and opulent relaxation area and my guest enjoyed an invigorating massage in one of the six treatment rooms. There’s also a fitness centre, with high-tech equipment from brands like Technogym.

Accessibility

There are lifts and ramps throughout, with step-free access to public spaces including the restaurant and bar areas. Hearing and mobility accessible rooms are available.

Pet policy

Pets are welcome for a fee of £100 per night; one per room, max 15 kg weight. Guide dogs are exempt.

Check-in/check-out?

Check-in is 3pm, check-out is midday.

Family friendly?

Yes, family rooms are available and there are dedicated pool times for children.

At a glance

Best thing: Its proximity to Kings Cross and St Pancras stations, unique historical features and vibrant atmosphere.

Perfect for: A grown-up getaway that combines spa relaxation with a sociable evening spent dining and drinking cocktails.

open image in gallery A junior suite chamber ( Jiri Lizler )

Not right for: Those seeking a no-frills budget break.

Instagram from: The famous Grand Staircase or Booking Office 1869 – both offer a showstopping backdrop.

Address: St. Pancras London Autograph Collection hotel, Euston Road, London, England, United Kingdom, NW1 2AR

Phone: 020 7841 3540

Website: marriott.com

Helen was a guest of St Pancras London Autograph Collection hotel