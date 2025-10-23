Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housed in what was once one of King Henry VIII’s royal palaces, the five-star Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars is a sanctuary by the river. Quiet, contemporary interiors create a peaceful, central hotel to explore the city.

Location

Step out of Blackfriars station and you’re just over the road from the hotel. It is conveniently located seconds from Blackfriars Bridge and both the Tate Modern gallery and Shakespeare’s Globe are within 10 minutes’ walking distance. Stay on the hotel side of the river and you are less than a 10-minute walk from St Paul’s Cathedral while Fleet Street, the historical publishing district, is also nearby. From the Circle and District lines, accessible at Blackfriars station, many of London’s main attractions can be explored from stops like Tower Hill, Monument and Westminster. For onward travel, City Thameslink train station is a four-minute walk away from the hotel.

The vibe

The building is Grade II listed and has a colourful history: it was a royal palace for King Henry VIII in the 16th century and what is now the hotel’s South American inspired cocktail bar was once a women’s prison. There are nods to the regal heritage with some bust statues but the decor is mainly fresh and contemporary while still feeling understated. The colour palette is warm whites and creams, with splashes of muted jewel tones like deep purple and teal in the City Lounge.

Service

I was slightly early for check-in and the room wasn’t ready yet so I waited in the City Lounge with an iced coffee. Service was generally to a very high standard, with cheerful and discreet staff. It was very busy during the latter part of breakfast time but the staff were very diligent and attentive.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery There are 205 contemporary-style hotel rooms at Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars ( Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars )

The pared-back style and relaxed feeling of the rest of the hotel also follows through into the rooms with some having great views over Blackfriars Bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral. There are 205 rooms in total, all with 45in TVs and attractive green-tiled bathrooms with waterfall showers. However, only the Presidential Suite comes with a bathtub. Bathrobes and slippers are provided.

The rooms have a contemporary style and were renovated recently. Decor consists of lighter wood in the entry level rooms with darker wood used for the high-end rooms. Minimalists will enjoy the simple decoration but some walls could do with a piece of art or two. There are plush sofas with a table for lounging or working.

Food and drink

For cocktails and nibbles, the Leaf and Cane bar is a Latin-themed spot that seems great for young people. NYnLON is a hybrid American-British restaurant with decor reminiscent of a classic New York bar, which is reportedly popular with American businesspeople and an ideal spot for city workers to take clients for a drink.

The Chinese Cricket Club is the delightfully decorated Chinese restaurant – where breakfast is also served – with tasty dishes such as dim sum, three-cup chicken, Hong Kong-style black pepper beef and seafood fried rice. Staff were very cheerful and helpful with ordering suggestions.

Breakfast is served buffet-style and was very busy on a Sunday morning but food was restocked efficiently and the coffee was excellent. The buffet includes English breakfast items and continental options such as granola and yoghurt and pastries, plus a menu of dishes including pancakes, eggs Benedict and more.

Facilities

open image in gallery The reception is open 24 hours a day ( Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars )

The hotel has room service, a laundry, and a reception and gym which are both open 24 hours a day. There are business facilities including meeting rooms and a conference centre.

Disability access

There are rooms with accessible bathrooms and roll-in showers for wheelchair access. Service animals are welcome at no extra charge. The hotel has a step-free entrance and a wheelchair-accessible reception desk.

Pet policy

It’s £35 per night for pets and they must not be left unattended in rooms. Animals must be on leads in public areas of the hotel.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in 3pm; check-out 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Free cots are available, as are high chairs for dining. For £50 per night, extra rollaway beds can be provided.

At a glance

Best thing: An ideal place to explore London’s attractions.

Perfect for: Small families or couples ticking off their London bucket list places, or businesspeople looking for a city-centre location to cater for an event or to host a client in the NYnLON bar.

Not right for: A party crowd.

Instagram from: St Paul’s Cathedral or Blackfriars Bridge view from the bedroom windows.

Address: 19 New Bridge Street, London, EC4V 6DB

Phone: 02033 751234

Website: www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/lonrb-hyatt-regency-london-blackfriars

