Shangri-La The Shard, London, hotel review

This shimmering hotel in London’s Shard skyscraper delivers floor-to-ceiling sophistication, from Europe’s highest hotel bar to Western Europe’s highest swimming pool, and seamlessly blends modern minimalism with subtle Asian artistry – and its sky-high cinematic perch is unbeatable.

Location

You’re right on the southern bank of the River Thames, right next to London Bridge station (for rail connections to Kent, Bedford and beyond) and occupying part of The Shard, the pyramid-shaped icon of London’s skyline, offering some of the most dizzying panoramic views in the city. Borough Market, the beloved food market (everything from just-shucked oysters to boozy cheese), is less than a five-minute walk away, and Shakespeare’s Globe, Tate Modern, and the Tower of London are also easy to reach on foot. The station next door is also on the Jubilee and Northern Tube lines, which means straightforward access to all corners of the capital.

The vibe

open image in gallery The Shangri-La’s minimal interiors let the view sing ( Shangri-La The Shard )

The hotel occupies floors 34–52 of The Shard, Renzo Piano’s shimmering glass spire, with the outside imposing: all reflective planes and crystalline geometry. A lift (quiet as a whisper but super speedy) whisks you to reception on the 35th floor, which within the space surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows are subtle Asian flourishes, such as cherry blossom, silks and birds in flights motifs – this is the UK’s only outpost from the Shangri-La group (best known for ultra-luxury properties across Asia). However, the overall aesthetic is one of modern and minimal, with polished marble floors, art ranging from oil on canvas and dream-like mixed-media pieces, further marble in the reception desks, and gentle lighting on ceiling and walls; it’s all vying for attention with the incredible viewpoint.

The service

A straightforward and friendly check-in sets the tone for a stay. Staff will get you to the right floor, show you around the spa, and are helpful at the end of the phone; some might find the attention intense while having a quiet drink, but at least you know you’re getting looked after.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Sleep with the blinds up for incredible views at Shangri-La The Shard ( Shangri-La The Shard )

The rooms – there are 202 in total – continue the same design as the rest of the hotel: full-on contemporary, with neutral tones meeting rich textures. Expect kimono-style robes, sliding lacquer doors and chinoiserie behind the beds that bring to mind cherry blossom. All rooms, even if in the same category, are different shapes, following the tapering contours of the building. Frette Italian sheets dress comfortable beds (choose to sleep with the blinds up for an unbeatable view on waking). Fantastic marble-clad bathrooms have underfloor heating, and soaking in the tubs gives ultimate cityscape views while soaking.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Asian-European restaurant Ting overlooks the Thames ( Shangri-La The Shard )

Watch the sunset from Gong – Europe’s highest hotel bar, on the 52nd floor – while drinking martinis flavoured with tropical fruit and nibbling on maki rolls, before heading down to Ting, where the Asian-European fusion menu surprises with bold flavours and surprisingly good value for such a rarefied perch. Opt for the sharing menu, which lets you explore the most without culinary fatigue.

Breakfast is also served in Ting, and is an incredible spread. Build your own full English – bacon is crisp and sausages delightfully plump – so venture into a pan-Asian morning feast with dumplings and curry; all that, plus the cured meats, fruit and pastries of the continental options, will keep you full until lunch (and likely beyond). There’s a large a la carte menu, stretching from eggs Benedict to ginger chicken congee, crushed avocado on sourdough to wonton soup. Ting also does a stellar afternoon tea, pairing creative (and regularly changing) twists with the sky-high views.

Facilities

open image in gallery Shangri-La The Shard is home to Western Europe’s highest swimming pool ( Shangri-La The Shard )

Guests get free use of the Sky Pool (the highest in Western Europe), and there are soothing treatments offered in the spa – you’ll be left floating after an Elemis massage, which span deep-tissue to hot-stone pampering. There’s a 24-hour gym, too.

The ‘Eat, Play, Love’ package (available until December 2025) allows guests to pick ingredients from nearby Borough Market with one of the hotel’s chefs, take a guided walk of the city, and unwind with a spa treatment.

Disability access

The hotel has wheelchair access as well as accessible rooms, restaurants and bars. The hotel also features accessible bathrooms, roll-in showers and grab rails. There are hearing loops available in the main areas and accessible lifts.

Pet policy

The hotel allows one pet per room, weighing up to 22kg, for an additional fee of £75 per stay. Pets are not allowed in dining areas, and dogs must be on a leash while in the hotel. The hotel does not allow cats.

Check in/check out

Check in from 4pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes. There are interconnecting rooms, cots are available and babysitting can be arranged. Younger guests will find child-sized robes, slippers and treats on arrival, and there’s a children’s menu in Ting.

At a glance

open image in gallery This hotel can be found in The Shard, a staple of London’s skyline ( Shangri-La The Shard )

Best thing: The food served at Ting is excellent, but nothing here can really beat the magnificent views.

Perfect for: A blow-out London weekend.

Not right for: Those looking to bed down in an old-school property.

Instagram from: Sunset snaps from Gong.

Address: 31 St Thomas Street, London SE1 9QU

Phone: +44 20 7234 8000

Website: shangri-la.com

