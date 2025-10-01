Kimpton Fitzroy Bloomsbury, London hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housed in a grand terracotta mansion on Russell Square, the Kimpton Fitzroy offers a slice of historic London glamour with modern flair – perfect for a romantic weekend, cultural city break

Location

Set on Russell Square in the heart of Bloomsbury, the Kimpton Fitzroy offers one of the best central London bases for culture and calm. You’re within walking distance of the British Museum, the British Library, Fitzrovia, Soho and Covent Garden. With Euston and King’s Cross close by, getting in and out of the city is effortless – yet the surrounding streets feel pocketed away from the chaos.

Read more: The best hotels in London, from grand dames to perfect pubs with rooms

The vibe

open image in gallery Rooms at the Kimpton Fitzroy exude character ( Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel )

The Kimpton Fitzroy is a Grade II-listed icon of old London clad in warm red stone and full of character, balancing historic drama with a modern, quietly confident edge. There’s a hint of Mayfair gloss in the design details – sweeping staircases, statement lighting, glossy marble floors – but with far more personality, and none of the attitude.

You arrive to stained glass, ornate ceilings and an enormous bronze dragon (“Lucky George”) coiled around the grand staircase. But what could feel intimidating never does – there’s charm and playfulness threaded throughout, from leopard-print lampshades to disco-ball-lit bars. It's a space that understands both drama and restraint.

Public spaces feel buzzy but never hectic. The lobby flows into plush lounges filled with eclectic furniture and soft jazz; the brasserie and bar areas draw a relaxed crowd of guests and after-work locals. It’s grand but welcoming, stylish but comfortable – a hotel that knows how to be cool without chasing trends.

Service

Warm, friendly and engaged – the staff here strike a rare balance: genuinely invested in your stay without being over-familiar. From the moment you check in, there's a sense of ease – the team seem quietly pleased you’re here, and the welcome feels like that of a well-run boutique hotel, rather than a large property with over 300 rooms.

That attentiveness runs throughout the building: from the chatty concierge by the lifts to the welcoming doormen and an approachable reception team. At breakfast, the host asked how we’d enjoyed the rosé we’d ordered at dinner. It’s that kind of personal touch that makes the experience linger.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The Bloomsbury suite’s turreted bathroom makes baths that little more luxurious ( Kimpton Fitzroy London )

Entry-level rooms are also generously sized, with singles, doubles and queen-sized beds on offer, as well as the same crisp design aesthetic: warm lighting, plush textiles, and quietly luxurious finishes. All rooms come with yoga mats, robes and comfortable mattresses that make for a deeply restful night – whether you’re in a suite or something simpler.

The Bloomsbury Suite is a quietly jaw-dropping space: 68 square metres of high-ceilinged calm, with a separate lounge and dining area, walk-in wardrobe, and a turreted bathroom that feels almost theatrical. From the freestanding roll-top bath, you look out over the leafy expanse of Russell Square – a little fantasy of old London glamour, enhanced by the modern touchpoints of Kimpton’s design.

The four-poster bed is exceptional – huge, cloud-like and wonderfully silent. The suite feels perched above the city, just high enough to escape the hum of traffic but still entirely plugged into Bloomsbury’s literary heart. The marble bathroom includes both the eye-catching bath and a rainfall walk-in shower that’s genuinely hard to leave.

Read more: The best boutique hotels in London for stylish design and personal touches

Food and drink

Start with a gin and tonic on the hotel’s new terrace – a stylish space with a retractable cover that lets you soak up the last of the evening sun without worrying about the weather. Then head inside to Fitz’s Brasserie, where the menu blends polish with comfort, and the service is just warm and engaging.

A ceviche of stone bass arrives glistening with mango and leche de tigre – light, bright and perfectly balanced – followed by a standout lamb cutlet with spiced chickpea relish and smoked aubergine, offset by a cool swirl of tzatziki. On the side, don’t miss the creamy mashed potatoes – more than a friendly hat tip to Robuchon’s legendary pomme purée – or the tenderstem broccoli with romesco and smoked almonds.

Dessert is another high point: a passionfruit cheesecake that’s sharp and silky, rich but never cloying – the kind of pudding that silences conversation for a moment or two.

At breakfast, the chefs show they know how to knock out a decent poached eggs and avo alongside the elevated buffet, which includes all the Full English essentials – but with a bit of finesse.

There’s also a daily social hour from 5–6pm, where guests are invited to enjoy complimentary wine or beer in the lounge – a small but generous gesture that adds to the relaxed rhythm of the place.

Facilities

There’s a compact gym tucked away on site – small but well-equipped, with just enough for a solid early morning workout. The in-room amenities are equally thoughtful: yoga mats, robes, and a properly stocked minibar (with actual snacks). Throughout the hotel, the atmosphere leans luxurious but never performative – and the daily touches, like the social hour or late checkout, make it feel more like a club than a chain.

Read more: The most beautiful places in London you have to visit – from museums to parks and gardens

Accessibility

There are accessible rooms available and lifts to all floors, including the terrace and restaurant. The entrance is step-free via the main doors on Russell Square. Public spaces are wide and easy to navigate.

Family friendly?

Yes – family rooms and interconnecting options are available, and cots can be provided. The hotel’s relaxed atmosphere and central location make it a convenient base for exploring London with children, though the vibe leans more grown-up than kid-centric.

Pet policy

As with all Kimpton hotels, the Fitzroy is dog-friendly, and pets stay free. Staff are known to offer water bowls and treats at reception, and you’ll likely spot a few well-behaved dogs padding across the lobby floor.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is from 3pm, and checkout is at 12pm – a gracious, unrushed finish to your stay that feels like a small luxury in itself.

At a glance

Best thing: The combination of grandeur and warmth – and that dreamy rainfall walk-in shower.

Perfect for: A romantic weekend, a city break with personality, or a proper treat-yourself stay.

Not right for: Those seeking ultra-minimalist design or the anonymity of a large chain may find it a little too characterful.

Instagram from: The roll-top bath with its dreamy view over Russell Square, or the stylish new terrace with its retractable roof and plush seating.

Address: 1-8 Russell Sq, London WC1B 5BE

Phone: 020 7123 5000

Website: kimptonfitzroylondon.com

Read more: London’s secret spots – a local’s guide to visiting the capital