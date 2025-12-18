Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This five-star hotel in Marylebone combines grandeur with cosiness, while offering attentive service and access to a private garden

Location

The hotel is found at premium London location, Portman Square in Marylebone. It’s a five-minute walk to the nearest station, Marble Arch, which is at one end of Oxford Street. Hyde Park, Covent Garden, Mayfair and Soho can all be reached in less than half an hour by Tube, too. The edges of Portman Square are lined with townhouses overlooking a private garden, which was created in 1780 before being redeveloped in the Nineties. Among the greenery, there’s also a kids’ play area and tennis courts. The garden can be accessed by key-holders only, and that includes guests of Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill hotel.

The vibe

As its name suggests, the hotel was originally built as an ode to Sir Winston Churchill in 1970 and was fully refurbished in 2017. There are high ceilings (complete with grand chandeliers and ornate detailing), marble floors, pillars, panelled walls and contemporary chairs and rugs found throughout. It combines classic timelessness and old money vibes with a modern aesthetic. You’ll find several nods to the former prime minister, including a large picture of Churchill and his wife Clementine in the main lounge.

While this is a busy central London hotel, its ambience is calm with a gentle buzz rather than being loud and bustling. The spacious open-plan design means the reception, lobby, main restaurant and lounge all flow into each other – avoiding a bottleneck of guests and making for a sociable atmosphere.

Service

From the warm welcome at reception to the highly attentive restaurant staff, service is efficient and friendly throughout. At dinner, the team quickly whipped up some gluten-free bread at late notice, and went through the menu with meticulous attention to detail. We saw staff go above and beyond to help fellow guests too, including calmly supporting parents with a fractious hungry toddler who needed a highchair quickly at breakfast, and assisting with a variety of dietary requirements.

open image in gallery Some rooms look out onto Portman Square Garden ( Hyatt )

Bed and bath

There are 440 rooms (including 50 suites) at the hotel, with decor details including soft suede headboards, heavy textured curtains, plush velvet chairs and a herringbone-patterned carpet. Interior shades are neutral, and it all adds to the cosy yet deluxe atmosphere. There’s a Nespresso coffee machine, minibar and free wifi, and complimentary glass bottles of Marlish water beside the bed.

We stayed in a king bed room with a view out onto leafy Portman Square Garden. The bed is an extremely generous size, making this feel a relaxing, decadent stay. Even though the hotel is on a busy main road, the traffic noise didn’t disturb us – perhaps because of the thick curtains. You’ll also find pictures of animals on the walls, including cats, dogs, fish and birds, as another nod to Churchill (he kept a wide variety of pets).

There are full-size Pharmacopia products in the bathroom and you’ll find full-size Molton Brown products in the bath or shower within the suites. The hotel tells us it switched the miniature Molton Brown bottles provided previously to these larger sizes, as part of an effort to reduce single-use plastic. We were intrigued by the heated toilet seat, which was an unexpected and warming element.

Most of the rooms are 25-27 sq m in size, while there’s a larger family room at 52 sq m and suites range from 53 sq m upwards to a whopping 325 sq m for those seeking more space.

open image in gallery The Churchill Bar has a cosmopolitan vibe ( Hyatt )

Food and drink

The hotel’s main restaurant, The Montagu Kitchen, offers all-day dining, including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. For cocktails, bar snacks and al fresco dining, head to The Churchill Bar & Terrace.

The Montagu Kitchen is a Mediterranean grill house serving simple yet hearty and flavourful dishes. There’s also an integral bar offering wine, cocktails and other drinks to savour alongside your meal. The team talked us through the gluten-free and vegetarian options, of which there were several. Gluten-free bread appeared too, which had been quickly prepared by the chef and was doughy and delicious. We tucked into burrata and heirloom tomatoes to start, followed by the coastal seafood risotto and finished off with chocolate and caramel delice. Breakfast combines a fresh buffet with cooked choices, and it was here we saw the hotel’s varied clientele of businesspeople, families, and solo travellers.

The Churchill Bar & Terrace has a cosmopolitan appeal, and its secluded nook-like design, with opulent green and gold tones, is in direct contrast to The Montagu Kitchen’s airy openness. A bronze statue of the former prime minister is seated beside one of the outdoor tables, while love letters between Churchill and his wife are displayed on the walls, alongside original photos. Here, you can also emulate Churchill by ordering a cigar along with your drinks, and tuck in to the bar menu.

open image in gallery The grand lobby at the hotel ( Hyatt )

Facilities

Guests staying at the hotel can access the private Portman Square Garden for some inner city greenery, where you will also find a tennis court. There’s a gym with Technogym equipment and a wellness area offering spa treatments, plus three meeting and event spaces. A shop on the ground floor sells souvenirs and refreshments.

Accessibility

There is step-free, level access to the hotel’s main entrance and the restaurant, bar, reception and meeting room/ballroom area, with lifts to the other floors. Accessible bedrooms are available, with 32in doorways.

Pet policy

No pets are allowed, except for service animals.

Check in/ check out?

Check in is 3pm, check out is midday.

Family-friendly?

Yes, children are welcome and there are interconnecting rooms and family-size suites available. The step-free, open-plan layout of the main public areas works well for pushchair use, while the shop with snacks is appealing for older children.

At a glance

Best thing: The cosy yet deluxe ambience and attentive staff.

Perfect for: A luxurious city break in a premium London location, with plenty of amenities to enjoy.

Not right for: Those who prefer modernity over history.

Instagram from: The Churchill Bar & Terrace, while sipping a cocktail outside.

Address: 30 Portman Square, London W1H 7BH

Phone: 020 7486 5800

Website: hyatt.com

Helen’s stay was hosted by Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill