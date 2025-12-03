Athenaeum Hotel and Residences, London, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This five-star London stay combines modern style and a warm welcome with a convenient central location making it the ideal base for a luxury city break.

Location

Set in the middle of Mayfair, the hotel is about a five-minute walk from both Green Park and Hyde Park Corner tube stations. You’ll find the entrance to Green Park itself just across the road from The Athenaeum, and Buckingham Palace is only half a mile away. Top shopping spots Regent Street and Oxford Street are a ten-minute stroll from the hotel, and Marylebone, Westminster Abbey and Covent Garden are also all within walking distance or a short cab ride away (albeit in different directions).

The vibe

The Athenaeum combines two elements: a main five-star hotel, and 18 attached townhouse residences with their own front doors for added privacy. We checked into the main hotel, but the residences are ideal for a longer stay – they each have a kitchenette, dining room and living area, and adjoining townhouses can be made into interconnecting accommodation.

The hotel itself has a mix of modern yet fun interiors: think a life-size dog statue waiting to greet you in the reception area and a print of Joanna Lumley swigging champagne as Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous on the restaurant wall. You’ll find plush seats to sink into, tables with marble-topped details, ornate yet contemporary light fittings and mirrors, and foliage throughout. The hotel’s vertical garden, the Living Wall, offers a lush green view to behold from The Bar.

open image in gallery The hotel’s vertical garden cascades down the side of the building ( Athenaeum Hotel and Residences )

Service

From being greeted while walking through the door and checking in at reception to chatting with bar and restaurant staff, service at The Athenaeum is warm, welcoming and helpful. The food and beverage team are kind and friendly, while being knowledgeable about the menu – guiding us through gluten-free dishes and making dessert recommendations.

Bed and bath

There are 162 rooms and suites in the hotel, including Park View, Deluxe, Superior rooms, and Green Park and Mayfair Suites, with some Superior Rooms being accessible. You can also stay at Superior Townhouse rooms in the adjacent Residences, or a serviced apartment.

Rooms and suites at The Athenaeum have a light and airy design with large windows and clever mirror detailing maximising the space and modern art to add a fresh edge. Notably, as it isn’t always the case in some hotels, there’s more than enough natural light to do your make-up properly.

The sleeping spaces – much like the rest of the hotel – marry five-star luxury with contemporary design details. All rooms come with a Nespresso coffee machine, Hypnos mattress, hotel robe, slippers, pillow menu, and turndown service. In the fancy marble bathrooms there are Molton Brown toiletries and walk-in showers or bathtubs. We stayed in one of the Mayfair suites, which has a dressing room, generous living area with a sofa and desk, and a great view out onto the city.

open image in gallery Rooms have a contemporary design ( Helen Wilson-Beevers / The Independent )

Food and drink

Breakfast, dinner, afternoon tea and all-day dishes are served at the main restaurant, 116 at The Athenaeum. Expect classic British fare with seasonal menus and local produce. The dishes we tried blended heartiness with aesthetically-pleasing presentation, from beetroot tarte tartin to sirloin steak and chips, with desserts like lemon verbena and blueberry mousse to follow. Breakfast is a relaxed buffet-style affair with pastries, fresh fruit, smoothies and cooked options. Contemporary art on the walls is complemented by comfy but smart seats and atmospheric lighting.

The Terrace lines the front of the hotel and has patio heaters and blankets to keep you cosy while settling down and watching the world go by. There’s a dedicated Terrace menu with cocktails, wine and other drinks, plus sharing plates, salads, sandwiches and burgers – or you can order dishes from the same menus seen at 116. The Bar is tucked away to the back of the hotel, highlighting its cool character as a hideaway den, complete with vibrant-coloured sofas, leather chairs, parquet flooring and cosy corners.

open image in gallery Helen outside on The Terrace ( Helen Wilson-Beevers / The Independent )

Facilities

The hotel has a spa with a hot tub, sauna, steam room and relaxation space. All treatment needing to be booked in advance. There is also a 24-hour gym with a Peloton and Technogym machines.

Accessibility

Public areas such as the reception, 116 at The Athenaeum and the bar can be accessed step-free via a ramp. There are also a number of Superior Rooms that are accessible.

Pet policy

Dogs of any size are allowed to stay with a fixed fee of £35 per dog per night. This cost includes use of a dog bed and dog bowl, plus treats. Dog sitting, walking and grooming services are also available for an extra cost.

Check in/check out?

Check in is 3pm, check out is by 12 noon.

Family-friendly?

Yes, interconnecting rooms are available and an additional bed or cot can be arranged at the hotel. At the private residences, there are bunk beds and adjoining apartments can be made interconnecting. A dedicated children’s concierge service is on hand too.

At a glance

open image in gallery The main restaurant, 116, has a classic British seasonal menu ( Athenaeum Hotel and Residences )

Best thing: The chic interiors, welcoming service, and location.

Perfect for: A stylish break within easy reach of central London.

Not right for: Budget city stays.

Instagram from: The terrace while watching the world go by, or snapping the Living Wall as you sip a cocktail at The Bar.

Address: 116 Piccadilly, London W1J 7BJ

Phone: 020 7499 3464

Website: athenaeumhotel.com

