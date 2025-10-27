Hotel nhow, London, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This bold, irreverent London hotel is a crashpad with a difference, delivering a punch of colour and cheeky British whimsy across playful interiors

Location

The hotel is in a rather nondescript area of London, reached down a small street opposite a block of flats and otherwise surrounded by tall office buildings (don’t expect brilliant views). It’s on the cusp of different areas meeting – Islington and Hoxton – rather than in the heart of any action, but you can easily get around: the Victoria line running through Angel Tube station (connecting to Oxford Circus) is around 10-minute walk, as is Old Street (on the Northern line). The nightlife and art scene of Shoreditch is 15 minutes away on foot.

The vibe

open image in gallery Industrial interiors are paired with bright and bold colours at nhow ( nhow London )

The industrial look – silver venting crossing the ceiling, bare walls given just a lick of paint – is softened by a riot of quirk and colour, something of an nhow signature. It’s pure fantasy decor across the ground: a scaled-down Elizabeth Tower (home to Big Ben) sits at an angle and appears to be blasting off, denim jackets covered in textile offcuts are used as lightshades, long tables are patterned with off-colour Union flags and pillars are adorned with images of multi-coloured toast above greyscale toasters. Even the most ardent minimalist guests will agree that the jumble works.

The ground floor is open plan, so a space filled with contrasting seating (armchairs dressed like Chelsea pensioners, a mix of differently patterned sofas created by a local artist from Hackney) merges into the bar and restaurant. Upstairs, there are the same splashes of whimsy along the corridors: London street signs reading “ROOMS”, exposed filament bulbs, oversized custom-made Monopoly cards and carpets dotted with pink and red roses.

The service

A frustratingly slow check-in with a queue forming, but a warm and knowledgeable welcome from staff. Equally pleasant when answering queries during the stay, from the best places nearby for a night out to the morning running routes they’d recommend, they also know some decent cycling routes.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery British motifs are splashed across the rooms at nhow ( nhow London )

The 190 rooms take their design cues from the other areas of the hotel, drawing heavily on a British theme: bold punk-style Union Flag rugs, pink silhouettes of Queen Elizabeth II on timber-look feature walls behind the bed (which are firm but comfortable), black lacquer bulldog lamps on bedside tables, lampshades featuring maps of London, and life-sized pictures of British royalty in bathrooms. The penthouse suite follows a different design, which is described as “floral heaven”: shades of green abound, as do flowers, from artwork to the teapots. Other than the in-your-face aesthetic, rooms are stripped back: space to work, an armchair, tea- and coffee-making facilities. Beyond the unexpected monarch, bathrooms are modern and compact with green tiles; all have showers, though suites and the penthouse have tubs, too.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Classic cocktails can be ordered at the hotel bar ( nhow London )

There’s a fun bar at the centre of the ground floor with a long cocktail list. It’s really just the classics, though those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the vodka, milk and Nero chocolate liqueur concoction dubbed ‘Guilty Hot Chocolate’). The restaurant, Guilty London, serves a motley collection of dishes, jumping from shrimp tacos to steak and ale pie, chicken tikka masala to heirloom tomato salad; perfectly fine in a pinch, but unlikely to worry any of the places to eat nearby. Those with canine companions can book their four-legged friend in for the ‘pawsome afternoon tea’, complete with puppuccino and frozen peanut butter bites.

Facilities

open image in gallery Evening drinks are never dull at the bold and bright nhow bar ( nhow London )

Beyond the bar and restaurant, there’s a small gym with five machines that’s open 24/7 and a limited number of parking spaces for guests (it costs from £37 and can be booked on arrival). Guests can borrow foldable Brompton bikes from reception (no charge, though there is a deposit) in order to explore the capital on two wheels.

Disability access

The ground floor is wheelchair-accessible, and there are three lifts to the upper levels; 19 rooms are suitable for wheelchair users.

Pet policy

Dogs (weighing up to 25 kgs) and cats are allowed at a cost of £35 per day.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes, with interconnecting rooms (a maximum of two guests per room). There are board games and a small arcade game in the lobby.

At a glance

Best thing: The unexpected avalanche of colour and design in what is otherwise a dull stretch of the city.

Perfect for: A comfortable city base with a heap of personality.

Not right for: Those easily overstimulated (or traditionalists).

Instagram from: The ground-floor – capture some of the quirky aspects.

Address: 2 Macclesfield Road, London EC1V 8DG

Phone: +44 20 3907 8100

Website: nh-hotels.com

