Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bringing Arabic decadence to London’s designer district, Jumeirah Carlton Tower is a serene escape from the hubbub of SW1 with sweeping views over Cadogan Square

Location

Less than two minutes from Harrods and its illustrious green-robed doormen, Jumeirah Carlton Tower sits halfway between Hyde Park and Sloane Square, and is perfectly placed to explore the city’s tourism centre by foot. For those travelling from further afield, the hotel offers secure valet parking (chargeable), plus complimentary local drop-offs (think: drinks at Harry’s or dinner at Pétrus) in the executive comfort of a Mini Clubman. If arriving by train, Victoria train station is less than 20 minutes walking distance, and the Piccadilly tube line is less than 10.

Even with its sought-after location, the 7.4 acres of Cadogan Gardens’ private greenery keep things calm and chaos-free. Not to mention the hotel affords guests access to the space, including its outdoor tennis courts.

Read more: The best boutique hotels in London

The vibe

The Carlton Tower combines the spacious feel of its resorts with a non-stuffy cosiness that’s in keeping with the hotel’s inner city location. While the lobby is a marble oasis awash with Jumeirah’s signature rose and amber scent, La Maison Ani – the ground floor restaurant and home to the hotel’s buffet breakfast – is more quaint with dark wood archways, apricot accents and antique-effect mirrors throughout.

Read more: The very best hotels in London

open image in gallery Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served at La Maison Ani ( Jumeirah )

The Carlton Tower building is more than 60 years old, with the Jumeirah brand only adopting it in 2001. At one point it was London’s tallest hotel and it still embodies all aspects of the city’s ‘high’ life, from the in-house George Vallossian hair salon to the floor-to-ceiling glass roof atop its 20m stainless steel pool. And let’s not forget the panoramic views across Knightbridge’s red brick architecture in The Peak Lounge, Carlton Towers’ member and guest-exclusive escape on the ninth floor.

Read more: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai hotel review

Service

Decadence is at the heart of any Jumeirah stay, and at The Carlton Tower, no order is too small for the hotel’s gracious staff. There’s no need to pack everything but the bathroom sink – the guest team will happily provide you with the latest in trending beauty, from the coveted Dyson airwrap to Grown Alchemist shampoo and conditioner. You’ll even find monogrammed slippers under your bedside table. If the hotel doesn’t have your partner or little ones’ names on file, you can be sure they’ll have sought them out ahead of the nightly turndown. No one’s toes will go cold (or uninitialised) here. Returning Jumeirah residents won’t be surprised to learn of the fuss that ensues when it’s someone’s birthday. Expect complimentary balloons, personalised birthday messages and a candlelit dessert for the special someone. You can even ask about booking onto a lounge bed in the spa for those busy kids' hours (2.30-5pm) when space is at a premium.

Working at Jumeirah is quite a sought-after profession among hospitality workers, so you might catch a handful of trainee servers learning the ropes during your stay. Of course, you’ll be none the wiser when those minor slips are swiftly set right by their superiors.

Read more: The most beautiful places in London to discover

Bed and bath

Merging modern decor with Victorian panelling and empire-style seating, the rooms at the Carlton Tower are a bright, 2025 spin on stately home living. Take the bathrooms: awash with marble from the tiled floor to the backlit shower niche, Jumeirah trades claw-foot baths and heavy cabinetry for the more quiet grandeur and soft glow of fluted wall sconces. All rooms are equipped with a rainfall shower, while guests in Junior, Deluxe, Executive and Royal suites can delight in the added decadence of a tub soak – bath salts included, naturally.

Read more: The best spa hotels in Bath

open image in gallery Comfort is key across all rooms at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, so you won't have to struggle for space on a small double mattress ( Jumeirah )

Unless requesting twin beds, you’ll be settling in for a night of undisturbed shut-eye in the comfort of a queen or king-size bed. Standard rooms are snug without compromising on business essentials, and a desk, Nespresso pod machine and reading chair come as standard. If visiting in the warmer months, select rooms invite you to move that morning coffee outside and take in the city vista from your own private balcony. Then again, device pairing on the fitted flat screen makes it easier to justify a rainy day indoors, picking up where you left off with whatever series you are currently binge-watching.

Read more: Batty Langley’s, London hotel review

Food and drink

While long-stay visitors might look to explore the culinary scene in east London or Soho, overnight guests shouldn’t overlook the hotel’s in-house dining. A post-lunch dander past La Maison Ani’s outdoor seating will reveal tables abuzz with locals and tourists alike. Expect traditional French fare with plats d’escargot (snails) and fois gras, with a sprinkling of Italian influence from the pizza and pasta section. At breakfast, La Maison Ani puts on a patisserie feast with Danish pastries, pistachio babka and croissants aplenty. For those ordering from the kitchen, the waffles ‘chocolat et Chantilly’ are a must, while the eggs are fluffy, flavoursome and served to your liking.

open image in gallery The Peak Lounge is bright and airy – the perfect spot for a post-gym bite to eat ( Jumeirah )

After a busy day caught up in the hubbub and crowds of central London, the quietude of The Peak’s private dining space (for health club members and hotel residents only) is a welcome reprieve, complete with detox juices, smoothie bowls and a buffet of delectable treats.

Speaking of treats, if afternoon tea is a non-negotiable, you’re in luck: the ‘symphony’ spread at The Chinoiserie is award-winning. Delight in roast beef sandwiches, rhubarb tarts and – the main event – pillowy scones with generous spoonfuls of jam and cream. Open all day, The Chinoiserie is your go-to for a crowd-pleasing light bite. Whether you fancy a salad, burgers, a curry or pasta, there’s something for everyone, not least of all the hearty club sandwich. With a side of fries, as tradition demands.

Read more: London Marriott Hotel Park Lane review

Facilities

Whether you’re recovering from across-the-pond jet lag or enjoying a family staycation in the capital, Jumeirah Carlton Tower caters to both wide-eyed little ones and well-travelled adults alike. At The Peak spa, the hotel’s partnership with GROUND Wellbeing – a natural-focused Irish skincare brand – offers everything from skin-restoring facials to slumber-inducing massages. Meanwhile, fitness fanatics can make the most of the state-of-the-art gym facilities with the city skyline as their backdrop.

open image in gallery The Peak Spa is complete with a salt sauna and steam room, while the Roald Dahl rooms let children's imaginations run wild ( Jumeirah )

If holiday beauty prep fell by the wayside in lieu of panic packing, the professionals at George Vallossian x The Hamptons salon will be on-hand for all things pampered paws and bouncy blow-dries. You can even indulge in next-level luxury with an Hermès mani-pedi with scents of sandalwood and rose throughout.

Modern-day screen time struggles won’t be an issue here. On the contrary, pint-sized guests can swap films for fiction and curl up in their own Roald Dahl-themed bedroom with Carlton Towers’ ‘family first’ package (Available until 31 August 2025). Centred around children’s best-sellers like Matilda and Fantastic Mr. Fox, the storybook collaboration kits kids out with games and goodies galore (and gives parents a precious five minutes’ peace).

Accessibility

Jumeirah Carlton Tower is well equipped for wheelchair users and guests with audio-visual impairments. Rooms can be rearranged as required, assistance pets are welcome and lift access is consistent throughout. While accessible changing areas are available at The Peak spa, certain facilities, such as the jacuzzi, do not feature step-free access or specialised equipment.

Pet policy

Dogs up to 8kg are permitted.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family friendly?

Yes, floats are provided during children’s hours at the swimming pool, the hotel offers an Annabel Karmel food menu with kids in mind and connecting/multi-room suites are available for families.

At a glance

Best thing: The attention to detail across trending beauty tools, personalised amenities and staff care

Perfect for: City break splurgers looking for equal parts tourism and downtime

Not right for: Modest travellers after nothing more than a clean bed to get some shut-eye

Instagram from: The Peak Lounge on the ninth floor, with its vast outlook across London

Address: Cadogan Place, Kensington and Chelsea, London, SW1X 9PY

Phone: +44 20 7235 1234

Website: Jumeirah.com

Read more: Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch hotel review