This home-from-home hotel brings la dolce vita to extended, tiramisu-infused London stays, with cosy nooks and handsome upholstery in the heart of Belgravia

Location

The Hari, a navy Belgravia bolthole among the white Georgian stucco, is well-located for a slow-paced city break in SW1 steps from the designer storefronts of Sloane Street. Overlooking the manicured greenery of Chesham Place Garden, there are big-hitting attractions in every direction, with Harrods, Hyde Park and the Natural History Museum scattered across neighbouring Chelsea, Kensington and Knightsbridge. The hotel is a 10-minute walk from Knightsbridge Tube Station, with Victoria Station an 11-minute stroll for National Rail services.

open image in gallery The Hari is a navy Belgravia bolthole among the white Georgian stucco ( The Hari )

The vibe

The handsome, homely hotel has a relaxed “café culture” ambience that welcomes in London for lively catchups. Refurbished in 2023, interiors feature smoked glass, butter leathers, chrome and sultry jewel tones, with deep greens and wide planked wood floors a success at bringing the outside in. In keeping with the local area, smart spaces in the lobby and guest rooms house eclectic Italian art collections – stylish and characterful rather than cold – and soft lighting gives the spot a discreet and intimate feel. The first of two Hari hotels (with sister accommodation in Hong Kong), there’s an evident emphasis on sustainability, with wooden keycards, ethical in-room amenities and a fleet of blue bikes to fit the bill.

The service

The service is fantastic, verging on hands-off. Staff are quietly attentive with a warmth consistent with the hotel’s home-from-home vibe. Thoughtful touches at turn down, including revitalising eye masks and chocolate pillow presents, are both sustainable and personalised to guests, with check-in and out effortless. In the restaurant, the presentation of tableside plates from the a la carte menu are served with a memorable Italian flair, and any dish recommendations are well-informed.

open image in gallery Touches of 1920s glamour in The Hari’s basement restaurant ( The Hari )

Bed and bath

Very little city noise makes its way in through the – always exciting – electric blinds once you’ve checked in to one of the hotel’s 85 rooms. Before you don a robe and draw the blinds, note the warm design: plush with a rug-dominated floor and heavy on the velvet upholstery. In the 14 spacious suites, some with balconies, others interconnected for extended stays, cosy window sofas are ideal for a morning brew or coffee from in-room Nespresso machines. Across all categories, king-size beds decked in luxury linens are a welcome embrace when tucking in after lengthy stomps down the King’s Road and above-bed mirrors exaggerate the size of rooms flooded with natural light. Aside from wall-to-wall white Arabescato marble in the bathroom, there’s a spacious walk-in shower, mirrors at every turn and a bay window tub with views of Belgravia between the bubbles.

open image in gallery There’s wall-to-wall Arabescato marble in the bathroom ( The Hari )

Food and drink

Neighbourhood Italian restaurant Il Pampero is one of Belgravia’s best, with touches of 1920s glamour in its basement setting. Although the vibe falls a bit flat when the booths aren’t full, it’s more than made up for by the menu. Italian fare feels local, with classics such as burrata and pepper-seared beef carpaccio, and fresh pasta tubes that swim in decadent sauces. Highlights include the spicy ‘nduja paccheri and wild boar pappardelle with aged parmesan. Be sure to save space for the showstopping tiramisu. Constructed tableside, drenched in espresso and a liquor of your choice, the marriage of ladyfingers and mascarpone dusted with chocolate is one you won't forget quickly.

At breakfast, eggs Benedict is complemented by a continental buffet, with healthy “lighter” options and fresh juices on offer. As for the hotel’s watering holes, The Garden Terrace is small and relaxed for a pre-dinner drink, but the summer suntrap feels a bit shut in. The extensive wine list and resulting glugs of gavi di gavi is a winner and The Hari Bar is an elegant spot primed for pours during business meetings and light lunches; picture a poised “Haritini” rather than a wild all-nighter.

open image in gallery Il Pampero’s showstopping tiramisu ( The Hari )

Facilities

This city hotel has an emphasis on its surroundings rather than its facilities. However, a small on-site gym equipped with a Peloton bike is open 24 hours, or guests can take to two wheels on The Hari’s fleet of bikes to roll through the royal parks. There’s also a library of literature to flick through and an in-room spa menu to browse for relaxation within the walls.

Accessibility

The hotel has lift access to public areas including the bar and terrace. Five guest rooms with disability access are also available, as are lifts to all floors.

Pet policy

Furry friends on a leash or in a carrier are welcome in guest rooms, The Hari Bar and Garden Terrace. Pet parents should notify the hotel when travelling with large dogs.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes, but the vibe is better suited to adults. The hotel’s ‘Family First’ package offers two-bedroom suites, a musical Tonies storybox, children's amenities and an airport transfer.

At a glance

Best thing: Elevated home comforts – from turn-down touches to snug robes.

Perfect for: Long stays in London.

Not right for: Party people after buzzing social spaces.

Instagram from: The tub – think bubbles and a Belgravia backdrop.

Address: 20 Chesham Pl, London SW1X 8HQ

Phone: 020 7858 0100

Website: thehari.com

