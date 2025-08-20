Dishoom Permit Room, London, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dishoom has opened its first hotel on Portobello Road. The Permit Room brings the much-loved restaurant group’s signature Bombay-inspired hospitality to West London, complete with cocktails, late-night buzz and a plush overnight stay in the heart of Notting Hill. Angela Hui

Location

Smack bang on a corner of Portobello Road in Notting Hill, the eye-catching pickle green café-bar-restaurant-lodgings curves gently around one of London's most iconic market corners. Set in a handsome 19th-century Victorian shell that was once a gin distillery, it nods to the neighbourhood’s history while feeling stylishly unforced, and it feels as organically rooted in the street as the market stalls just beyond its doors.

open image in gallery Dishoom's new hotel is located close to Portobello Road Market in London ( Getty Images )

The vibe

As with all of the Dishoom restaurants, there’s an effortlessly cool retro-Indian aesthetic and a buzzy atmosphere. The name is a nod to the 1970s post-prohibition bars of Bombay, known as permit rooms. The colour scheme bursts with rich oranges and browns, fresh pops of green, and plenty of warm wood tones that feel welcoming and familiar. The restaurant and bar are generously furnished with banquet-style booths that invite you to settle in and linger. Whether you’re in the mood for casual lounging or lively conversation, it’s a space that welcomes you to make yourself at home well into the evening.

Read more: Best museums in London, from family-friendly days out to galleries filled with famous art

open image in gallery Dishoom Permit Room restaurant is located in Portobello, London and is styled like a 1970s Bombay prohibition bar ( Dishoom restaurant in Portobello, London )

Service

Warm and intuitive, the staff welcome you like a familiar friend. Servers seem to anticipate needs almost telepathically, sliding water onto coasters, presenting menus with a chai in hand and a knowing nod.

Read more: Number Sixteen, London, hotel review

Bed and bath

You’ll have the entire upstairs to yourself. Two spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a cosy living room embrace the laidback ‘70s vibe. Think warm brown and yellow walls, rattan chairs, bamboo blinds, tasselled lamps and plush pillows. Bathrooms are kitted out with Mauli Rituals products.

The rooms look like something straight out of Architectural Digest or, in their words, “A place that feels like staying at a fancy friend’s pad, above a Bombay boozer,” with big monstera and hanging plants adding fresh life, as mellow jazz and soulful vinyl play softly in the background. The artwork (that’s available to buy), curated by Rajiv Menon Contemporary, celebrates local and South Asian talent with a lively mix of oils, acrylics, cubic drawings, and bold typography.

Read more: Nobu Hotel, Shoreditch, London, hotel review

open image in gallery Permit Room is Dishoom's new restaurant in Portobello, London ( Dishoom Permit Room )

There is an eclectic selection of books, magazines and a killer record collection, spanning Amy Winehouse, The Clash, Grace Jones and early Indian electronica. There’s an Alessi kettle, a coffee machine, a broad selection of herbal teas and chai, and a chic rotary phone to call for room service.

And then there are the beds – heavenly in every sense. Oversized, cloud-soft pillows and cushy mattress toppers make waking up a challenge, while the plush embroidered bathrobes and slippers make lounging extra luxe.

Read more: The Cumberland, London, hotel review

Food and drink

Downstairs, the all-day menu serves a delightful mix of small snacks and hearty dishes to share. Expect Dishoom staples like chicken ruby, mattar paneer, and black daal alongside Permit Room exclusives such as spinach chaat with tangy chutney, spicy chicken puffs, and tandoori spatchcock chicken available by the half or whole.

The cocktail list is just as inventive, with pre-batched highballs, fresh takes on classics like a margarita with a splash of orange wine, a tropical mangosteen daiquiri, and a bloody mary lineup that even includes a clear version spiked with jalapeño-infused vodka.

Read more: This art-filled hotel in Shoreditch is home to two works by Banksy

Guests can opt for room service or head downstairs for breakfast. Standouts include the signature bacon and egg naan drizzled with chilli jam, cinnamon-spiced French toast melting with cheese and crowned with fresh berries and crispy bacon, plus the Crumpety Eggs Kejriwal, which is a playful twist on the Mumbai favourite of chilli, cheese, and eggs, usually served on toast but here generously stacked on crumpets. By the end of your visit, you’ll be suitably sated.

open image in gallery The breakfast offering at Dishoom's new Permit Room hotel features a kejriwal crumpet and French toast ( Liz and Max Haarala Hamilton )

Facilities

In-room well-stocked bar cabinet, snacks, teas, Thums Up Indian Cola, Limca lemonade, Kingfisher beers, mango lassi, a record player for spinning vinyl, hand-picked books, games, and magazines – they’ve thought of everything for the ultimate lazy, chilled night in and slow, sun-dappled mornings. Bear in mind, the Permit Room is located above a restaurant and on the busy Portobello Road Market, so it may be slightly noisy.

Read more: The Hari, London, hotel review

open image in gallery The lounge at Dishoom's Permit Room hotel is styled like a 1970s home, with beautiful fabrics, lush plants and unique artwork ( Dishoom's Permit Room )

Accessibility

Rooms are available for disabled guests upon request.

Pet Policy

Yes. Dogs, but no paws on seats and big dogs on leads.

Check in/out?

Check-in from 3pm, check-out until 11am.

Family friendly?

Yes, there’s a kids’ menu with smaller portions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with less spice, but just as nice, as well as colouring activities for children while they dine.

At a glance

Best thing: All the little details make this place sing. From the vinyl record player to the excellent reading materials and in-room drinks cabinet.

Perfect for: Foodies looking for a stylish stay close to buzzy Portobello Road Market

Not right for: Those seeking absolute quiet and privacy, as it’s located above a busy restaurant right on busy Portobello Road Market. Light sleepers or anyone sensitive to street noise could find the atmosphere a bit lively

Instagram from: Everywhere. There are no bad angles.

Book now

Address: 186 Portobello Rd, London W11 1LA

Phone: 020 3831 4404

Website: www.permitroom.co.uk

Read more: Batty Langley’s, London, hotel review