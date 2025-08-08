Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Striking works from street artist D*Face combine with sleek, modern design in this hip East London hotel – expect inventive cocktails, a contemporary European restaurant and rooms with floor-to-ceiling skyline views.

Location

Located in Shoreditch on the border with Hoxton – both areas of creativity and cultural contrast – the hotel is perfectly placed for guests to discover Columbia Road Flower Market, Whitechapel Gallery and the buzzing Brick Lane (for vintage stores, pop-up exhibitions and traditional curry houses).

open image in gallery All rooms at art'otel Hoxton have impressive London skyline views ( Matthew Shaw )

The nearest Tube station is Old Street (a five-minute walk away), on the Northern line and only a few stops from King's Cross and St Pancras (for rail – including Eurostar – links); change here to reach West End theatres and shopping spots.

The vibe

The 27-storey building makes an immediate impression, standing out amongst the more conventional architecture that surrounds it. The site was previously home to The Foundry, a cult arts space frequented by the likes of Banksy. Two pieces by the world-famous street artist were saved during construction of the hotel, and are now slotted in place over the entrance.

open image in gallery Take a dip in the pool at art'otel Hoxton ( Matthew Shaw )

While sleek and geometric from the outside, the interiors are a riot of colour and intrigue. Escalators that whisk you up to reception are almost entirely enclosed by enormous comic book-style murals by D*Face, the London-born artist known for highly stylised graffiti-punk satires. His pieces are the driving force behind the hotel’s visual identity, with neon-lit sculptures and provocative canvases – making the large spaces feel effortlessly cool and welcoming.

The service

They might be going for an uber-cool East London vibe, but classic hospitality is at the hotel’s core. Staff will happily send anything requested up to your room (earplugs, extra tea), and – despite the number of guests passing in and out – staff tend to remember your name.

Bed and bath

Owing to the architecture, all of the 357 rooms offer sweeping lookout spots, filled with natural light. They’re big by London standards, even in the smallest category, and are slightly toned down compared to the brash hues in public areas, with clean lines and neutral tones and comfortable beds dressed in soft white linen. Abstract or Pop Art pieces from D*Face adorn the walls and brightly coloured cushions inject colour.

open image in gallery art'otel Hoxton in London is filled with art ( Matthew Shaw )

Bathrooms, all with showers and some with baths, are stocked with toiletries from Australian brand Kevin Murphy. Illy coffee machines come as standard in all rooms, and in some you’ll find sketch pads – should the skyline and art-filled surroundings inspire you – and record players with a decent selection of vinyl.

Food and drink

The Brush Grand Café is a multi-purpose spot, done out with wood panelling and polished concrete floors. It’s where guests stop by for breakfast, with a selection of buttery pastries plus an à la carte menu offering dishes such as eggs Benedict, Florentine or royale, shakshuka and a prosciutto and chilli jam toastie.

Lunch and dinner menus offer elevated, easygoing British-European fare – think salt beef Scotch egg and flatbreads topped with ‘nduja, mozzarella and basil, through to steaks, moules-frites and gently spiced veggie curries; a crisp coating on the Wiener schnitzel makes it a winning choice alongside a refreshing cucumber and dill salad.

There’s an outdoor terrace open year-round, and a DJ set accompanies the weekend brunch. Upstairs is a lounge bar where you can graze on small plates or nurse imaginative cocktails such as the floral sakura highball (Johnnie Walker whisky, sherry and sakura vermouth mixed with white peach and jasmine soda). Live music spanning genres can be found each weekend.

open image in gallery art'otel Hoxton has an art gallery all of its own ( art'otel Hoxton )

Facilities

The spa offers treatments dedicated to focus, sleep, movement and environment. Guests can also book yoga classes. If you’re in a hurry, quicker soothing comes in the form of Himalayan salt foot scrubs and collagen-boosting facials.

There’s a pool on the lower level, as well as a sauna and steam room, plus a gym on the 26th floor. You can borrow bikes to explore the local area (staff can suggest routes to follow), and in the basement, there is a gallery with a regular rotation of exhibitions.

Disability access

Accessible rooms are available.

Pet policy

Dogs are allowed (though not in the restaurant).

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. There are menus for children and younger guests can use the pool, plus games are available in the rooms.

At a glance

Best thing: The high-calibre art collection – a real commitment to London culture.

Perfect for: Anyone looking for an upbeat East London base.

Not right for: Fans of a traditional, historical hotel stay.

Instagram from: The rooms – you’ll be hard-pressed to find a view of the rooftops like this nearby.

Address: 1-3 Rivington Street, London EC2A 3DT

Phone: +44 333 400 6156

Website: artotellondonhoxton.com