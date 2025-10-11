I live in London and these are the 11 best things you can do for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Announcing an upcoming trip to London is now met with the same shriek as a city break in Switzerland – “it’s soo expensive”.

True, with its costly combination of TfL travel, high-end shopfronts and anything-but-budget booze, the capital has a habit of lightening purses.

However, away from Michelin meals and the halls of Harrods, there are leafy green spaces, free museums and open-door comedy shows to be found in London if you know where to look.

Think galleries, markets, gardens and city farms that are kind to your credit card during October half term and the upcoming Christmas period.

From the Victoria and Albert Museum to picnics in Greenwich Park, here’s our pick of low-cost activities for thrifty travellers to lean into London.

1. Peruse a free museum

open image in gallery General entry to the Victoria and Albert Museum is free ( Getty Images )

Some of London’s top tourist draws open their doors to the public for free. With no entry fee for the Victoria and Albert, British Museum, Natural History Museum and Science Museum, there’s a wealth of world-renowned collections, history and art to discover without paying high admission prices.

2. Have a laugh at a comedy club

Pubs including the Camden Head in Angel and Battersea’s The Candlemaker host free stand-up shows with both big and small names testing new material on patrons. Feeling like splashing £1? Covent Garden’s The Top Secret Comedy Club has guaranteed giggles from tried and tested comedians most nights of the week for just a quid.

3. Meet furry friends at a city farm

open image in gallery It’s free to visit furry friends at most of the city’s farms ( Getty Images )

Aside from London’s signature pigeons, foxes and squirrels, countryside staples such as sheep, cows and pigs also reside in unusual urban corners – better still, it’s free to visit furry friends at most of the city’s farms. Mudchute Park and Farm, Hackney, Spitalfields and Vauxhall City farms, to name a few, are open for animal fans, with donations welcome.

4. Pitch up at a park

open image in gallery Greenwich Park is primed for a picnic ( Getty Images )

Green spaces are scattered in every borough of London, from the sub-tropical gardens of Battersea Park to the picnic-primed hills of Greenwich and Holland Park's Kyoto garden. Their colours may change with the seasons, but walking routes, sandwich spots and play areas promise to show a different side of the city year-round.

5. Catch a film at a free screening

open image in gallery The Kings Cross ‘Riviera’ shows who is the king of the court in summer ( John Sturrock )

With a London summer comes al fresco cinema screenings, from rooftops to the canal side. On the King’s Cross ‘Riviera’, Everyman on the Canal screens blockbusters, cult classics and the madness of Wimbledon matches for free on the steps of the canal. Elsewhere, London Bridge’s riverside festival Summer By The River shows free flicks and Vauxhall’s Summer Screen sets up for some big-screen blockbusters.

6. Make your way to a market

open image in gallery Colombia Road’s colourful Sunday flower market is well worth a weekend stroll ( Getty Images )

As the likes of Borough and Camden charge steep prices for their most popular street food stalls, to make the most of a market on a budget, head for some window shopping. Colombia Road’s colourful Sunday flower market is well worth a weekend stroll, or peruse Portobello on a Saturday for a bric-a-brac bargain.

7. See the view from the Sky Garden

To tower over the capital without splashing out on a slow ride around the London Eye, tickets to London's highest public garden – the Sky Garden – are free. The viewing gallery on the 43rd floor of the “Walkie Talkie” building offers panoramic views from Fenchurch Street with bars and restaurants onsite.

8. Walk the Thames Path

open image in gallery Follow a stretch of the Thames path to see the city’s biggest landmarks ( Getty Images )

For a walking tour of the city’s biggest landmarks, follow a stretch of the Thames path from the South Bank east to the Tower of London. This four-mile route passes the Houses of Parliament, Millennium Bridge and plenty of pubs for a pint refuel along the way.

9. Watch a free show at the Southbank Centre

open image in gallery There are free gigs, art and exhibitions to be found at the Southbank Centre ( Getty Images )

There are free gigs, art and exhibitions to be found at the Southbank Centre for those looking for culture that doesn’t charge their credit card. Among events this autumn, the London Literature festival returns to unites readers, an exhibition showcases Gilbert & George’s artistic journey and Iris Colomb performs live poetry.

10. Admire the art at a gallery

open image in gallery The Tate Modern is admission-free ( Getty Images )

You actually can go to a gallery in London without paying a £15 admission fee and spending £5 on a flat white. For your fill of sketches, oil paintings and interactive exhibits, some of the city’s most notable showrooms – including the Tate Modern, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Wallace Collection – display their visual masterpieces admission-free.

11. Dance to a free jazz show

open image in gallery There are plenty of live music venues letting in jazz fans for less ( Getty Images )

London institution Ronnie Scott’s may be the king of the city’s jazz clubs, but for a boogie on a budget, there are plenty of live music venues letting in jazz fans for less. The Old Blue Last in Shoreditch hosts free Sunday jazz sessions in its main bar, as does Dalston’s The Haggerston and The Royal Albert pub in New Cross.

