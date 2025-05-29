Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

To hit the ground running, little equipment or kit is needed. Team this up with the social aspects of run clubs and park runs, plus the mental and physical health benefits, and it’s not surprising there has been a vast uptick in people pulling on their running shoes.

From couch-to-5k schemes, to runs across the entire length of Africa, it’s a community that thrives in a challenge and taking part in events. This year, a record-breaking number of runners crossed the finish line at the London Marathon, an event that captivates the nation every year, and inspires many to take up the sport.

For some, a jog around the local park won’t cut it. These runners need to go big and are willing to travel around the world to put themselves through their paces in global events. Known as “running tourism”, this new breed of active holiday often spotlights overlooked destinations, offering an entirely new perspective on a place. Sometimes runners will travel to take part in a particular prestigious race, like the Boston Marathon or UTMB. In other cases, it’s to experience running across a whole new lanscape, such as across the Sahara Desert or through Patagonia’s peaks.

And you don’t have to be a seasoned runner to enjoy this sort of holiday. Plenty of events offer shorter distances, including 5k and 10k races, and even runs for children. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest events around the world to seek that runners’ high, while also getting to experience amazing landscapes.

Read more: This Canary Island resort is a haven for active travellers

1. PolarNight Marathon and Midnight Sun Marathon Tromsø, Norway

open image in gallery Run under Northern Lights in Tromsø's PolarNight Marathon ( Getty Images )

Its extreme location 200 miles north of the Arctic circle means Tromsø has seasons like no other. From November to January, the city descends into full darkness, while it experiences full hours of sun between May and July. The city’s two marathons offer runners from around the world the opportunity to embrace a unique climate. The PolarNight Marathon is a chance to run beneath the Northern Lights, or you can opt to run in the slightly bewildering constant daylight (even when it’s actually nighttime) as the sun never sets at this time of year, during the Midnight Sun Marathon. With shorter distances available, this is a novel way to immerse yourself in the area’s beauty.

Enter the race here

Where to stay

Right on the water, from Clarion Hotel The Edge, you can take in the views over the Tromsøysundet strait both from your bedroom and rooftop terrace bar. As its walking distance from many attractions, you can slip out easily to enjoy the rest of Tromsø post-race.

Read more: Best places to see the northern lights around the world

2. Man V Horse Marathon, Powys, Wales

open image in gallery It took 25 years before a runner finally beat the horses ( Getty Images )

As the name suggests the Man V Horse puts runners up against horses (and their riders) in a marathon across the rough terrain of Powys in mid-Wales. Founded in 1980, the idea for the race was curiously sparked up after a landlord overheard a conversation at a pub suggesting that at a great distance, any man is equal to a horse. It was only after 25 years of the race that this point could be proven as Huw Lobb clipped his equine challenger to the finish with a time of two hours and five minutes. Set within rich green hills, combine the race with a break exploring the region steeped in Welsh history and arts.

Enter the race here

Where to stay

Found in Llangammarch Wells, The Lake Country House Hotel and Spa is a Welsh country retreat with lavishly furnished rooms. Relax and ease achy your muscles in its swimming pool and sauna after tackling the hills.

Read more: North Wales is the perfect gateway to developing a hiking habit

3. Marathon des Châteaux du Médoc, Médoc, France

open image in gallery The compulsory fancy dress theme this year is the sea ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Combining “wine, sports, fun and health”, the Marathon des Châteaux du Médoc doesn’t take itself too seriously. From the start line near Bordeaux, the route takes runners through 59 vineyards where they are encouraged to sample the local wine and local specialties from oysters to steak, all while wearing compulsory fancy dress. With a focus on enjoyment, it’s an event for all running levels.

Enter the race here

Where to stay

La Maison Reverdi is a historic guest house with boutique features, a small pool and a terrace. Fuel up before the marathon at the selection of delicious pastries served at breakfast.

Read more: Fancy France for your summer holidays? Here’s some of the best breaks to book

4. Parkrun, Lucca, Italy

open image in gallery This Tuscan city is famed for having one of the prettiest parkrun routes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Since the very first in London’s Bushy Park in 2004, parkrun has gone global, with volunteer-led 5k events now taking place every weekend in 22 countries. This worldwide movement has given rise to a niche community of ‘parkrun tourists’ – dedicated runners who travel the world to tick off locations and meet fellow enthusiasts. Among the many locations now to choose from, Lucca in Italy is often heralded the most special. In Italy’s Tuscan region, the fortified city is famed for its well-preserved Renaissance ramparts, which encircle the historic centre. Parkrunners swing around the tree-lined pathways atop of these medieval walls, enjoying privileged views of the city and a backdrop of the Apuan Alps and Pisan Mountain Range.

Enter the race here

Where to stay

With rustic furnishings, exposed walls and medieval features, embrace Lucca’s historic charm at Luxury Corte Di Re Artù. The elegant four-poster beds are a dream to wake up in before taking on the parkrun.

Read more: 7 of the best small towns and villages to visit in Tuscany

5. Meridian Hydro Half Marathon, Te Anau, Fiordland New Zealand

open image in gallery Run among fjords, waterfalls and mountains in the Fiordland National Park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Home to massive fjords, snow-clad mountains, and dramatic waterfalls, the Meridian Hydro Half Marathon is a unique way to embrace the spectacular beauty of Fiordland, New Zealand. Beneath the shadow of the magnificent Mount Titiroa, the route snakes through beech forest and alongside the crystal clear Waiau River finishing at the stunning Te Anau lake. Passing Tui Bay and the Te Anau Bird Sanctuary, spotting New Zealand’s native birds, a takahē and kākā, offer an interesting running distraction. It’s an inclusive and community-focused event, and all the money raised is dedicated to the preservation of the trail.

Enter the race here

Where to stay

On the banks of Lake Te Anau, Fiordland Lakeview Motel and Apartments, unsurprisingly, offers stunning views and is within walking distance to Te Anau town centre. It’s an ideal spring-board to explore the beautiful national park.

Read more: Myth and meaning: discovering New Zealand’s newest dark sky reserve

6. The Cabbage Marathon Tsumagoi Village, Gunma, Japan

open image in gallery Hot springs are the best way to relax post-race ( Getty Images )

As one of Japan’s main producers of cabbages, Tsumagoi Village celebrates its agricultural heritage with its unique half marathon. The route takes runners from Lake Baragi at the base of Mount Azumaya, through lush cabbage fields, and past Aisai no Oka or The Hill of the Beloved Wife – a point steeped in romantic legend, where visitors cry out their declarations of love. Fittingly in a village whose name means “love for wife”, the event embraces the romantic spirit by encouraging participants to enter as couples or as parent-child pairs. And if scenery and sentiment aren’t enough – every runner goes home with Tsumagoi Highland cabbage and a cabbage cooler bag to keep it safe.

Enter the race here

Where to stay

In neighbouring Kusatsu Onsen, Kusatsu Onsen Hotel Village is a serene retreat with indoor and outdoor hot spring baths, as well as saunas and pools. Hire a hotel bike to cycle around the mountainous green surroundings while giving your feet a deserved break.

Read more: The best Japanese destination swaps

7. Reverse London Marathon, London

open image in gallery Get a taste of the London Marathon buzz by running it backwards the night before ( Alexander London )

As one of the most iconic running events in the world, a ballot ticket to the London Marathon is one of the most-sought after. With a record-breaking 1.1 million entries for the race in 2026, the competition has never been more fierce. So if you, like many others, can’t break past the spectator barriers, why not join the keen group who go out the night before and run it in reverse? Starting at midnight, the runners use the very course laid out for the morning but set off from Central London between 2am and 4am to the finish line at Greenwich. It’s free to join the group who are now in their hundreds.

Find out more

Where to stay

Bright, modern and well-equipped Staycity Greenwich is ideally placed in the city to watch the marathon the following morning. After the excitement, explore the cultural offerings on the hotel’s doorsteps like the Cutty Sark and the National Maritime Museum.

Read more: The best London hotels for afternoon tea

8. Aconcagua Ultra Trail, Mendoza, Argentina

open image in gallery Starting at 2,500m above sea level, it rises up to 4,000m ( Getty Images )

Set beneath the towering Mount Aconcagua – the highest peak in the world outside the Himalayas – this ultra marathon is a true test of physical and mental endurance. The Aconcagua Ultra Trail begins at over 2,500m above sea level and climbs to dizzying heights of 4,000m. Its rugged out-and-back route offers a unique way to experience the raw beauty of the Argentine Andes. Due to the challenging weather, lack of oxygen and gnarly hills, the event should generally only be attempted by experienced runners.

Enter the race here

Where to stay

W&H Casa de Huéspedes is right in the action, so you can experience of the best bits of Mendoza’s food and cultural life after recovering from your run. Its minimalistic décor compliments the city’s relaxed cosmopolitan vibe while contrasting with the rugged adventure of the Andes.

Book now

Read more: The best countries to visit in South America