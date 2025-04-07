North Wales is the perfect gateway to developing a hiking habit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking at my scuffed walking boots, the tread worn by the last time they touched Welsh soil back when I was 17, as well as the swiftly-thinning lining of my rucksack, I realised it was time for some new walking kit.

This reflection had come when thinking about a fresh trip to Wales, including some hiking around Eryri (also known as Snowdonia). The last time I hiked was during my Duke of Edinburgh expeditions when I was teenager, lugging my tent, copious amounts of Kendal Mint Cake and several tins of spaghetti hoops (a severe mistake it turned out due to the added weight) around with my mates.

I've been trying to get fitter over the last 18 months and this seemed like a good opportunity to add to my weekly swimming and football sessions, as well as a chance to get away with my partner Anna, who loves a hike – and does not share my distrust of heights.

open image in gallery Conwy Castle viewed from The Quay Hotel ( The Quay Hotel and Spa )

I've got nothing against tents – in fact, I appreciate a night under the stars – but this time I was set on slightly more comfortable setting as a base. Enter The Quay Hotel and Spa, a four-star stay on the waterfront of Conwy Estuary, which has added a £1 million spa to help relax those weary legs.

Travelling on the train from London – freshly kitted out with a new rucksack and waterproof jacket, although I braved the old walking boots – the last leg of the journey to Conwy takes in stunning views of the North Wales coast, setting the scene for the idyllic views from the floor to ceiling windows in our hotel room. Taking a glass of wine out onto the balcony and soaking up the sights and sounds of the Conwy Estuary and Conwy Castle, which sits imposingly across the water, was one of the many small delights that made up our stay.

open image in gallery Sunset over Conwy Estuary ( The Quay Hotel and Spa )

The Quay’s Cove Bar offered a relaxing atmosphere with its waterside terrace showcasing a glorious sunset on a clear evening, and the Ebb & Flow restaurant provided an excellent meal – I am partial to a steak, but the seafood is the star, with plates boasting locally-sourced ingredients. The dessert – a white chocolate panna cotta – I could have eaten three times over.

So what of the walking? We took a 30-minute taxi for about £30 to the car park of the Ogwen Cottage and Ranger Base car park (although you can easily drive or take the regular bus service). Loaded up with a tea, we then took a gentle walk around the crystal-clear waters of Llyn Idwal in the glacial valley of Cwm Idwal, which was Wales’ first National Nature Reserve. Sunshine and the picturesque views of the lake reminded me why I love hiking.

open image in gallery The beautiful waters of Llyn Idwal in the glacial valley of Cwm Idwal ( Chris Stevenson/The Independent )

In the afternoon we tried a steep climb up to the peaks around the lake to stretch our legs a little more, but that was when the weather turned. The clouds quickly came in and rain followed – Wales was clearly offering us the full spectrum of its conditions. The way down was more arduous, with some slippery rocks and a bit of a wobble about the height at one point slowing our progress. But there is no doubting just how beautiful the area is – Anna was very much enjoying snapping some pictures of both the rock formations and my appropriately-faced concentration. Those who hadn't waited 18 years to slip on their walking boots in earnest (and slightly regretting their lack of tread...) would have no such issues and I would recommend anyone to make the trip. The lake alone, which required a gentle path to get to is worth the time on its own.

A little sodden, back at Ogwen Cottage we ordered a snack and a tea from the window hatch that is open every day and dripped onto the bus to make our way back. The spa urging me back with its siren's call.

open image in gallery Heading back to base (and an afternoon in the spa) after the weather started to turn ( Chris Stevenson/The Independent )

It did not disappoint. We enjoyed thermal pools, as well as an infrared sauna, which is believed to aid muscle fatigue, and a traditional sauna and steam room. The footbaths were also a very welcome addition after hours of walking. After a long sleep, as relaxed as I had been in months, the next day followed with a full-body massage treatment. Having not had one before, staff made me feel at ease – and the tiredness in my legs and shoulders melted away.

The whole long weekend experience was in equal measure relaxing and invigorating, from the views across the Conwy Estuary to the wonderful food and welcoming atmosphere in the hotel, bar and spa. Having stayed during the off-season, things were a little quiet – but I would have no hesitation to go back in summer.

So has this been a launchpad for some more hiking? Thankfully yes – and I did get those new boots.

