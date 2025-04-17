Fancy France for your summer holidays? Here’s some of the best breaks to book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France continues to enchant British holidaymakers.

Last year, Britons formed a substantial portion of the 100 million international visitors to the ever-popular holiday destination.

Proximity undoubtedly plays a role, but the enduring appeal runs deeper. France's captivating landscapes, from picturesque rivers dotted with elegant chateaux to artist-inspiring mountain ranges, beckon travellers. The nation's celebrated culinary scene also keeps visitors returning for more.

However, the ultimate draw is arguably the French joie de vivre – an effortless embrace of leisurely living. Whether basking in the Mediterranean sun with a glass of rosé or savouring a long coffee beneath a Parisian café awning, the French commitment to relaxation proves irresistible.

Need any more convincing? Here are a few more reason to knock on our neighbours’ doors this summer.

Cultural happenings in French Flanders

open image in gallery The Louvre Lens Museum, Lens, Pas-de-Calais ( PA )

While the Louvre in Paris is about to undergo a major renaissance as part of a much-needed revamp, its little sister 300km north is firing on all cylinders. The Galerie du Temps at the Louvre-Lens recently underwent a transformation in a bid to shed new light on its permanent collection of works.

Another highlight alternative for die-hard Paris fans is the ‘Pom Pom Pidou’ exhibition at the Tripostal, a former mail sorting office transformed into a cultural hub. The show will feature a selection of works from the capital’s Pompidou Centre, which will close from September for renovation and won’t open until 2030. Find pieces by Robert Delaunay, Italian futurists, Marcel Duchamp and a light projection by Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson.

Continuing the art theme in French Flanders, Lille’s bi-annual Lille3000 event returns from 26 April with a parade of floats, musicians, dancers and street performers followed by an evening fireworks display. This year’s programme of artistic and cultural events, which runs until 9 November, focuses on the spirit of festivity.

How: Travel to Lille by Eurostar from London St Pancras from £39 one way. Visit eurostar.com. Stay in the historic Le Carlton with views of Lille’s Opera House, from £151 per night including breakfast. Visit carltonlille.com.

Great masters in Aix-en-Provence

open image in gallery Paul Cezanne’s former studio in Aix en Provence ( PA )

“When you’re born there it’s hopeless, nothing else is good enough,” reflected artist Paul Cezanne on his enduringly attractive hometown. Throughout the year, exhibitions and events will be hosted across Aix-en-Provence in celebration of its most famous resident.

Following renovation works, visitors can tour his 18th century country house Bastide du Jas de Bouffan. The Atelier des Lauves, his final studio, will also reopen to the public, while an “In the footsteps of Cezanne” app serves as a guide to the picturesque locations which featured in his famous works.

Beyond brushes and easels, the spirit of the Cezanne becomes a multi-sensory experience with several offbeat offerings. At 3, Rue Thiers, in the historic quarter of Aix-en-Provence, perfumer Rose & Marius invites enthusiasts to create scents inspired by the master’s paintings. Chefs at Hotel-Restaurant La Bastide Bourrelly, meanwhile, have created a menu dedicated to the artists’ love of food including a nod to his insistence on always travelling to Paris with a bottle of olive oil.

How: Ramble Worldwide offers a seven-night half-board Cezanne’s Provence escorted tour from £2,319pp, including train travel or flights. Various departures between March and October. Visit rambleworldwide.co.uk.

Historic events in Normandy

Making it much easier to plan an eco-friendly holiday, Brittany Ferries launch their second hybrid ship this month. Named Guillaume de Normandie – the French name for William the Conqueror – it will operate from Portsmouth to Caen in Normandy. The city in the heart of Normandy is the final resting place of the Norman King of England, whose millennium anniversary is in 2027.

Plans are already underway for major birthday celebrations, with this year’s Caen Millennium serving as a prelude. Along with showcasing what’s on offer in the city, events will look at the broader impact of Normans on Ireland, Sicily and southern Italy, and the Channel Islands.

This summer is also the last opportunity to see the Bayeux Tapestry before the museum housing the 70m-long tapestry of conquests in 1066 closes for a refurbishment to be unveiled in 2027.

How: Brittany Ferries offers crossing from Portsmouth £69 one way for a foot passenger. Visit brittany-ferries.co.uk.

Cycling in the Loire Valley

open image in gallery The Loire Valley

A platform for the world’s most fiercely contested cycle race, France has championed pedal power for decades. Not every cyclist, however, is racing in pursuit of the Tour de France’s fabled yellow jersey.

Around 70% of residents own a bike and a network of cycle-friendly paths weaves through the country. A good all-round scenery and leg-pleaser, the Loire a Velo covers 900km through the Loire Valley, with more than 700 cycle-friendly places to stay along the route.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and it’s still riding high. Glide alongside the Loire, all the way to the Atlantic Ocean, gazing at grand chateaux and elegant vineyards on the way.

How: Cycling For Softies offer an escorted four-night half-board Chateaux of the Loire trip from £975pp, including bike hire and panniers. Visit cyclingforsofties.com.

