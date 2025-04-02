The best farm stays for holidays in the UK this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British countryside, a tapestry of green fields, rolling hills, and ancient woodlands, has long captivated artists and writers.

Now, these idyllic landscapes offer more than just inspiration; they offer an escape.

With nearly 70 per cent of Britain comprised of working farms, a growing number of estates are opening their doors to guests, providing a unique opportunity to disconnect from city life and reconnect with nature.

Imagine waking up to the sounds of birdsong, enjoying breakfast made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and spending your days exploring the surrounding countryside.

From cosy coastal cabins to eco-friendly glamping pods nestled in expansive pastures, a diverse range of accommodations caters to every taste.

As spring breathes new life into the landscape, there's no better time to experience the charm and tranquility of rural Britain.

open image in gallery Taking a lamb for a walk at North Hayne Farm Cottages

North Hayne Farm, Devon

Young guests can help farmers feed chickens, goats, ducks, alpacas and pigs in a purpose-built children’s farm at this award-winning property in North Devon. Continuing the hands-on theme, they can also ride or guide donkeys, handle rabbits and help bottle feed orphan lambs. Designed to fully immerse visitors in nature, other activities include bird box building, trails, mini-beasting and shelter building.

Set on the outskirts of Exmoor National Park in a dark sky area, eight self-catering cottages come with hot tubs and use of a telescope for stargazing.

How: Seven-night stays from £1,599 (four sharing). Visit northhaynefarmcottages.co.uk.

open image in gallery The Forage restaurant

Cowbridge Cabins, Penllyn Estate, Wales

Enjoy true farm-to-fork dining with a menu of dishes using ingredients sourced just metres from the table. The Forage Kitchen restaurant serves a mixture of meats and veggies cultivated on 2,000 acres of land near Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan. Its Sunday roast is so good, it featured in the Good Food Guide’s Top 50 Sunday Roasts in Britain. Other local produce to try includes Snowdonia cheese, Potting Shed chutney and Barry Island Gin.

After dining, wander around the farm to see 24,000 free-ranging chickens, rare-breed pigs and livestock reared on pastures packed with wild herbs and flowers. Stay in a choice of six cabins or recently added hobbit pods and participate in tractor trailer rides and storytelling sessions.

How: Doubles from £80. Visit cowbridgecabins.co.uk.

open image in gallery Night skies at the Star Barn

The Star Barn, Northumberland

Located in Northumberland National Park’s Ingram Valley in an area with zero light pollution, The Star Barn promises a dazzling night to remember. Guests can rent a telescope and stargazing kit (including star charts, planisphere, binoculars, red astronomy torches, spare blankets, hats and gloves, tripod, picnic chairs and marshmallows), while a sky window above the bed makes it possible to sleep snuggly beneath constellations.

Hills and moorland surround the working farm; visitors can enjoy gentle walks to a nearby 60-foot waterfall and wild swimming in the River Breamish. Guided off-road farm safaris around the estate provide an insight into the area’s history and conservation efforts, including the reintroduction of wild deer and cattle that once roamed the valley thousands of years ago.

How: A four-night stay starts from £538. Visit crabtreeandcrabtree.com.

open image in gallery Luxury glamping at Hedgerow

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Lancashire

This eco-conscious retreat operates completely off-grid with discreet renewable energy solutions including wind turbines, solar panels, private bore hole filtration, and air source heat pumps. Electric vehicle charging ports and rainwater collection systems further reduce environmental impact, while upcycled furniture and zero single-use items demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

The grounds feature highland cows, alpacas, rare breed sheep, and abundant wildlife, with a paddock area perfect for morning yoga. Stay in luxury pods with rolltop baths or rainforest showers and private hot tubs. A communal firepit cabin provides space for evening gatherings.

How: A four-night break starts from £425. Visit hedgerowluxuryglamping.com.

open image in gallery A couple cuddle lambs at Down on the Farm

Down on the Farm, Aberdeenshire

Get a taste of authentic farm life while enjoying wild wonders at this great value property overlooking the Scottish coast. Guests can participate in seasonal activities including Lambing Tours (April-May) with bottle-feeding opportunities, Sheep Shearing Tours (from May), and Trailer Tours (May-September) that explore fields, coastal cliffs, and the foreshore. There’s also a chance to spot dolphins in the nearby Moray Firth on strolls along the nearby beaches. A choice of well-priced accommodation includes wooden glamping pods, converted farm workers’ huts, a vintage rail carriage, and a cosy cottage.

How: Self-catering stays at the Hideaway start from £20 per person per night (four sharing). Visit downonthefarm.net.