Rubens at the Palace, London, hotel review

Steps from Buckingham Palace, a warm welcome awaits at opulent Rubens at the Palace –where it feels as though time has stood still for over a century

Location

Practically across the street from the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and a 10-minute walk to Victoria Station and its many transport links, you’re in the heart of London here. It ensures proximity to some of the city’s most popular sights – Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park and Westminster Abbey. And nearby Market Halls Victoria offers everything from casual street food eats to fine dining from Michelin-starred chefs. The Apollo Victoria Theatre is just around the corner.

The vibe

open image in gallery Opulence and decadence define the look and feel at this hotel ( Victoria Gibbs )

Refined, opulent and old-world are the watchwords at Rubens at the Palace. The entire interior feels as though it has been frozen in time at a point where oil paintings were the selfies of the day — fitting for a resplendent rose-brick building that dates back to the 18th century.

The snug but grand reception area sets the maximalist tone with a dark wooden desk and sparkling chandelier. Things ramp up in the New York Bar, which has the feel of an old gentleman’s club. While the Palace Lounge blends modern romanticism with a Regency aesthetic, making you feel as though you’re in an episode of Bridgerton.

Service

Above and beyond. Nothing feels like too much hassle for the concierge and team behind the reception desk. This is clearly a hotel that prides itself on immaculate service. On returning to the hotel, staff will always ask about your day and seem genuinely interested. Plus they’re always ready to provide local recommendations.

Service in the bar feels personal, not just convivial, and the breakfast staff are just as welcoming and engaging.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms at Rubens have distinct designs, but all are quintessentially British ( Jack Hardy )

Rooms range from elegant doubles to suites the size of family homes with sweeping canopy beds. Each room feels individually styled, and there’s no mistaking the fact that you’re in London from the decor. In many rooms, oil paintings of current and past monarchs sit against vibrant turn-of-the-century wallpaper. There are a few austere room options tucked away at the back of the hotel for the more budget-conscious.

All bathrooms feature Floris toiletries, fluffy white robes and slippers, and you’ll be left seasonal treats at turndown service.

Book a spacious king, twin or double with a Mews view to spy the goings on at Buckingham Palace. The master suite is an explosion of resplendent antique furniture across a vast footprint of living space, two huge bathrooms and a bedroom with a four-poster bed. Bathrooms come carved out of Italian marble, with huge soaking tubs and a separate shower.

Food and drink

open image in gallery The English Grill has been awarded two AA rosettes ( The Red Carnation Hotel Collection )

It’s easy to see why people make a special journey to Rubens for the afternoon tea. Served in the Palace Lounge or the English Grill, it features classic finger sandwiches, homemade scones and meltingly good macarons, crowned with a cake in the shape of regal headwear. The pastries are the work of Bake Off: The Professionals contender Sarah Houghting.

The English Grill offers a full restaurant experience and boasts two AA rosettes. The steak here is the star, seared to rose-pink perfection. Combined with the beautiful 1920s Art Deco dining room, the English Grill is a destination restaurant. Nightcaps in the New York Bar usually come with a side of live jazz. Breakfast is a la carte, where white table cloths and uniformed service make it feel as though you’re in a French bistro.

Facilities

open image in gallery Book a young pastry chef experience if you are staying with your kids ( The Red Carnation Hotel Collection )

While there is no on-site gym or spa, in-room spa treatments can be booked, and workout equipment such as yoga mats and fitness videos can be provided. The hotel also has partnerships with various spas and clinics across London, offering guests discount. Market tours and plant-based cooking sessions can be arranged through the hotel, and immersive cocktail classes can be taken at the bar. For families, there is a range of activities for kids, such as the young pastry chef experience.

Accessibility

One accessible room is located on the first floor with lift access, horizontal and vertical grab rails around the toilet and a low-level sink. A shower chair and toilet seat riser can be provided on request.

Pet policy

Pets are welcome for an additional £50 surcharge. This includes everything they could need for their stay from custom-made Rubens pet beds, food and water bowl, toys, treats and clean-up bags. There’s even a pet food menu.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out at 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Not just family-friendly, but family-focused. Baby sensory teepees, toys, baby baths, bottle sterilisers, white noise machines, nappy bins and changing mats plus cots are provided in rooms. Plus there’s cookies and milk at turndown service, and games consoles can be provided for older kids.

At a glance

Best thing: Sipping a cocktail in the New York Bar as soft jazz plays.

Perfect for: Families who want an indulgent break in London without compromising on luxury.

open image in gallery The Royal Room at Rubens ( The Red Carnation Hotel Collection )

Not right for: Those who like sleek modernity and rooms with high-spec gadgets.

Instagram from: Afternoon tea in the Palace Lounge with a backdrop straight out of Bridgerton.

Address: 39 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0PS

Phone: 0207 834 6600

Website: rubenshotel.com

