The Kensington, London, hotel review

Crackling fires, boutique bedrooms and fine-polished service in this Kensington town house hotel make a quintessentially British stay that ticked all our city break boxes

Location

This hotel is a short walk from South Kensington tube station on the leafy Queen’s Gate. The Kensington, housed in a row of townhouses built in the 1770s, is also within strolling distance of Chelsea for some shopping or neighbourhood pub-hopping and Hyde Park for early autumn rambles.

The vibe

open image in gallery Fresh flowers and plush furnishings make the lounge a cosy place for tea ( Samuel Mathewson / The Independent )

Plush armchairs, collected objets d’art from around the world, and bold, eclectic artworks somehow come together for a quintessentially British feeling to the decor at The Kensington. From early autumn, the fire in the lounge is crackling away, and the tinkle of teaspoons against Tiffany blue crockery can be heard. This hotel channels British refinery with a quirky edge. Half of the dining areas are bright with walls in spring-like pastel hues, and half are flanked with bookcases, deeper blue chairs and darker woods. This is particularly evocative in the K Bar, which you’ll want to come back to just for a cocktail.

The service

Warm and attentive staff are on hand from the moment you approach the front steps. We arrived late for our appointed afternoon tea time and were ushered straight into the lounge to be seated, checking in later at our leisure. Discrete and unobtrusive, the team is clearly taught to foster an atmosphere of calm.

Bed and bath

Four-poster beds, floor-to-ceiling wallpaper and pillows plumped to perfection, it should be kitsch, but it all feels just shy of too much. Rooms are cosy in a good way, reminiscent of a relative’s elegant guest bedroom rather than a corporate hotel room. Amenities include a Nespresso coffee machine, a chargeable mini bar with snacks and drinks and super soft bath robes with slippers.

open image in gallery Cosy and classy interiors can be found inside the rooms at The Kensington ( Samuel Mathewson / The Independent )

Studio suites feature a double frosted glass door that opens to the bright bathroom with double sinks, a rainfall shower and a bath from which you can watch TV. Some of the larger suites include lounge areas and freestanding bathtubs, and Malin + Goetz toiletries are a nice off-beat addition. Owing to the age of the building, there was some noise from the corridor when other guests or staff were moving about, which might disrupt light sleepers.

Food and drink

Town House Restaurant is comfortable, cosy and chic with heavy white linens, and its dishes draw from multiple influences including British, Indian and Asian cuisine. The K Bar is the hotel’s sophisticated cocktail bar with a dedicated martini menu and a bar snacks menu.

Breakfast was a highlight, served in the Town House Restaurant, a full English breakfast is available with a la carte options like French toast, pancakes and mini acai bowls, all of which can be ordered alongside the full English option.

Marie Antoinette afternoon tea

The Marie Antoinette-inspired afternoon tea, a playful nod to the “last queen of France”, is served next to the fire in the lounge. The hotel currently offers overnight packages that feature the ‘Let Us Eat Cake’ tea, plus tickets to the new V&A exhibition “Marie Antoinette Style”.

A tasselled fan declares the menu of freshly made cakes. Of course, this included a delicious macaron filled with fresh raspberries and sweet vanilla cream, plus fan-shaped lemon cookies and a delectable lemon blackberry tart. Warm scones wrapped in a napkin are served with clotted cream and strawberry jam. And sandwiches in soft brioche and seeded white bread include a fragrant chicken tarragon. The tea menu is wide-ranging too and served in a silver teapot.

open image in gallery The Kensington Marie Antoinette-inspired afternoon tea ( Samuel Mathewson / The Independent )

Facilities

There is a small 24-hour gym on the basement level for guests to use. Room service is available 24 hours and includes club sandwiches, burgers and other comforting classics. Dry cleaning/laundry services are also available.

Disability access

Public areas are wheelchair accessible, as are some rooms.

Pet policy

Dogs and cats are allowed at a fixed fee of £50 per day. Service animals are exempt from the fee.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12 noon.

Family-friendly?

Yes, family apartments are available. Also, cribs can be requested in advance of your stay. One roll-away bed is available in certain rooms and is free for children aged 12 and under, but costs £70 for ages 13 and older.

At a glance

Best thing: The cosy lounge by the fire.

Perfect for: Sophisticated stays in the city - celebrate a birthday or anniversary in style.

Not right for: Budget breaks.

Instagram from: A seat at the bar with a martini.

Address: 109-113 Queen's Gate, South Kensington, London SW7 5LP

Phone: 020 7589 6300

Website: doylecollection.com/hotels/the-kensington-hotel

