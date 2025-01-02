Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thanks to a revival of British bathing culture, spa towns in the UK are ever-increasingly welcoming those seeking the ultimate relaxing getaway at some of the best spas in the country.

While centred around mineral-rich springs, these towns also offer a host of luxury and peaceful spa breaks that put a variety of treatments on the menu, from Hungarian mud raps to geothermal pool swims followed by a hammam steam.

Take The Gainsborough Bath Spa in the heart of Britain’s best-known and arguably most beautiful Georgian spa town. Upstairs you have all the bells and whistles of a five-star boutique hotel, but in the cavernous basement, the Spa Village taps directly into Bath’s natural geothermal springs, which are infused with a cocktail of minerals including calcium and magnesium.

Ever since the early Celts and Romans cottoned onto the health benefits of this mineral water, Bath has been at the centre of British social bathing.

open image in gallery The Spa Village at The Gainsborough allows guests to access the natural thermal water of Bath ( The Gainsborough Bath Spa )

“Taking in the waters” has fallen in and out of fashion over the centuries but even the bathing-mad Victorians couldn’t have foreseen this latest incarnation in The Gainsborough Bath Spa. It features a suite of “bathing experiences”, from warm balneo pools, a lavender-scented ice alcove, infrared and dry saunas, and a hammam steam room to a flotation pool where hydro jets are powerful enough to unknot the most clenched tech neck.

On arrival, guests are handed a pouch filled with Himalayan salts infused with the aromatherapy “mood” oil of their choice, from Rebalanced to Revived and Joy (how could you not choose Joy?). The idea is to inhale the pipe-clearing salts as you work your way through the hot and cold bathing circuit, letting the mineral-rich waters work their magic.

Overnight guests can use the bath house until 9pm, during which you can float in the mineral pool and gaze up at the stars through the atrium glass ceiling. In keeping with European bathhouse culture, new spa treatments include a mud detox from luxe Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza, which involves a vigorous scrub with a gloopy balm comprising almond oil and Dead Sea salt, as well as a full body mud pack and a massage with a rich, firming body oil, which leaves you pie-eyed and ready for the best sleep of your life.

Of course, ordering a bespoke gin and tonic (with a cinnamon stick or hint of lavender) from the Gainsborough Bar before bedtime also helps bring on the zeds.

Spa towns across England, Wales and Scotland have their own unique mineral-rich and geothermal springs, which are being incorporated into sophisticated spa experiences in sparkling new retreats and multimillion-pound renovations of grand Georgian spa hotels. Japan may have its onsens and Sweden its saunas, but now you can enjoy a very British style of bathing culture without having to queue for a flight.

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

open image in gallery Harrogate boasts the most fully restored Victorian Turkish Baths in Britain ( Getty )

The elegant North Yorkshire town has a long history as a spa town, dating back to 1571 when sulphuric waters were first discovered in several natural springs. Now you can sip those waters at the Royal Pump Room Museum and bathe like a Victorian at the heritage Turkish Baths.

Where to stay

For a lavish spa experience, book a room at the sprawling five-star Rudding Park, with a rooftop spa, woodland spring bathing and a suite of indoor and outdoor pools and sauna.

Buxton, Derbyshire

open image in gallery Buxton has three spas and is well known for health and healing ( iStock )

Set on the edge of the Peak District, Buxton is a small but perfectly formed historic spa town. First discovered by the Romans, over the years it has attracted everyone from Mary, Queen of Scots to WH Auden and Jane Austen. The naturally warm water is bottled by the Buxton Water company but you can also take a sip at St Ann’s Well opposite the Old Hall Hotel.

Where to stay

Buxton Crescent is set in one of the finest Georgian buildings in the country. Reopened in 2020 after a £70m renovation, the hotel includes an indoor and outdoor rooftop pool, renovated Victorian baths filled with Buxton mineral water, saunas, steam rooms, an ice fountain and salt cave.

Malvern, Worcestershire

open image in gallery Take in the pretty views towards the Vale of Evesham in Malvern ( Getty )

Tucked away in the Severn Valley, pretty Great Malvern was revered for the purity of its natural spring waters and spawned a hydrotherapy industry in the 19th century. This attracted the big names of the day, from Charles Darwin and Charles Dickens to Florence Nightingale. Now you can sip the water from the Malvhina fountain in the centre of town.

Where to stay

The Malvern has an indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pool, a suite of steam rooms, saunas, a salt grotto and treatments, including the Aleksandrowicz method massages.

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

open image in gallery Pay a visit to the Pittville Pump Rooms in historic Cheltenham ( Getty )

This Regency stunner is now better known for its racecourse than its mineral springs but you can still visit the grand Pittville Pump Room and use the pump to dredge up a glass of the salty mineral water, which was all the rage 500 years ago.

Where to stay

Cowley Manor Experimental, 15 minutes from the centre of Cheltenham, has reopened after an extensive eye-popping renovation from the French hotel and design group Experimental. Set in 55 acres of woods, meadows and lakes fed by natural springs, it features a spa with two pools, as well as sweeping woodland views, saunas, a steam room and treatment rooms.

