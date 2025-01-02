Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For overworked New Yorkers looking for a break from the hustle culture of the city, a cabin located two hours upstate has typically sufficed as the go-to quick weekend getaway. But what if I were to tell you that there’s another vacation destination, filled with crystal blue waters and towering palm trees, and it’s less than a two-hour flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport?

As part of Generation Z (quick pause for a collective groan), I’ve constantly felt caught between my age group’s need to be “tapped” into social media and our desire to be the pinnacle of mental health and wellness. Such a combination is a recipe for burnout, which is why when the opportunity to visit Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa on the island of Bermuda arose, I jumped at the chance.

Ultimately, Cambridge Beaches — which is situated just 650 miles off the U.S. Eastern seaboard — provided the exact four-day R&R that I was desperately searching for. Not only was the 100-year-old resort steeped in history and culture (a reflection of the island’s own vibrance), but it also proved to be an essential mindful escape.

open image in gallery The Ocean Spa at Cambridge Beaches is home to one of the only indoor pools in Bermuda ( Read McKendree )

The 50-minute drive from L.F. Wade International Airport in Hamilton to my accommodation acted as if it was my own private tour of Bermuda; the taxi cab ride covered the entire length of the island, after all.

Bermuda, which is less than 20km in length and known for its iconic pink sand beaches, is also home to an array of natural reserves and wellness-based activities sure to help restore your Zen. More than 300 acres of land have been designated to protect Bermuda’s most threatened species, offering visitors the chance to connect with the island’s biodiversity on hiking trails through preserves like Cooper’s Island, Southlands Estate, or Abbott’s Cliff Park.

However, it was Horseshoe Bay beach in the parish of Southampton that immediately caught my attention as we drove over the single cliffside road that covered both ends of the island. Horseshoe Bay – often ranked in lists of the top 10 beaches in the world – might as well be the single image listed under a Google Image search for Bermuda, considering it boasts the island’s quintessential crystal-clear turquoise waters.

The bay – unsurprisingly curved like a horseshoe – is surrounded by limestone cliffs, providing a natural cove that shelters the beach for optimal relaxation. The beach is also connected to a scenic 1.2-mile walking trail along South Shore Park.

Upon arriving at Cambridge Beaches in the village of Somerset, it quickly became clear that I was in for pure relaxation. The resort, which originally opened in 1923, is unlike a typical vacation accommodation because instead of a condominium or cramped hotel room, the Bermudian resort is composed of freestanding cottages, each one colored pink to resemble the island’s famous pink sands.

open image in gallery Cambridge Beaches was redesigned in 2022 with a focus on the resort’s existing architectural details dating back to the 17th century ( Nhuri Bashir )

A one-bedroom Water View Suite served as my home away from home throughout my stay. The room came equipped with a king-sized bed, a separate living room, a Whirlpool tub and separate walk-in shower, and a private furnished patio positioned along the coast for maximum views of Long Bay Beach. Cambridge Beaches sits on the west side of the island, offering the ultimate sunset experience.

Despite the impressive accommodation, I was more focused on aligning myself with the resort’s wellness offerings. The Ocean Spa at Cambridge Beaches is home to one of the few indoor pools on the island. Complete with a hot tub, sauna, and steam rooms, the spa – which is also open to the public – boasts a whopping 20 different offerings to choose from, whether it be the 50-minute detox and restore facial or the aroma stone massage.

As someone who rarely has the time for a luxurious spa day, I opted for the basic Swedish massage, although nothing about the treatment was ordinary. Every ache in my back and kink in my shoulder, which I had developed over the years from my unsustainable work-from-home habits, was instantly soothed away after just one session with Pachuau – a massage specialist who has worked at the Cambridge Beaches Ocean Spa for nine years.

Of course, Bermuda boasts hundreds of spas across the island, so what makes Cambridge Beaches different? I left my spa treatment feeling at peace, but what stood out far more was that the resort’s serene landscape made sure that I kept that sense of peace until my departure days later.

open image in gallery The view from my one-Bedroom Ocean View Suite (left) and Turtle Cove (right) ( Meredith Clark )

Really, the entire 23-acre peninsula served as a built-in wellness retreat with its four private beaches, an outdoor infinity-edge pool overlooking Mangrove Bay, and especially its private coves.

I came across Turtle Cove on the first full day of my trip, when I noticed some ramshackle cement steps leading downstairs to a secluded beach with only a pair of lounge chairs lining the white sands. It was like I had stumbled upon my own version of paradise. From that day forward, I spent the remainder of my trip floating in the cove’s calm waters and pondering to myself if I’d truly discovered the meaning of relaxation… until it was booked by a couple for a private sunset dinner on my last night.

No, I didn’t spend the entirety of my four-day getaway at Cambridge Beaches like some wellness guru who practices meditation and yoga – because that just wasn’t necessary. From the moment I stepped onto the resort’s grounds, I had already felt the effects of my incessant state of burnout subside. Perhaps it was because the duration of my flight was only a mere one hour and 44 minutes from New York City, which lended itself to stress-free travel. Maybe, it was because my Swedish massage churned out all the soreness I’d developed from sitting at my desk all day, or the island’s relaxing atmosphere and picturesque scenery that made me feel at ease.

Or, it could’ve simply been all the Rum Swizzles.

Meredith stayed in Bermuda as a guest of Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa.

