St Lucia is the only country in the world named after a woman – and true to its name, the island was shaping up to be the perfect place for a female-focused trip.

As I scrambled up and over the rugged rocks of the trail on Pigeon Island, a breeze blew in off the Caribbean Sea, providing welcome respite from the rays of the mid-morning sun and filling the air with the aroma of the wild lemongrass growing on the hills.

At the peak, I took in the panoramic views stretching out across the volcanic island and the turquoise water. I looked out across the island’s many curves, spotting St Lucia’s iconic Pitons – Gros Piton and Petit Piton – looming in the distance.

The fresh sea air and breathtaking views, the vitamin D pouring in, that gentle ache of weary muscles from some much-needed exercise (not to mention that smug sense of satisfaction that exercise brings): it was exactly what the doctor ordered.

open image in gallery Callaloo Bar at The Landing Resort and Spa in St Lucia ( Rachel Sharp )

A particularly gluttonous festive period had been followed by a busy January work schedule and chilly London weather. My recent views had consisted of either a screen (ranging from a Christmas special to work emails), I’d barely seen daylight hours, and my only exercise had consisted of running to the tube or using my arms to lift a glass of Baileys to my lips.

Standing on the peak overlooking St Lucia’s luscious greenery, sandy beaches and vibrant sea, I was content.

Gazing back the way we climbed, I traced the route of the trail through Pigeon Island National Park along the short walk to the white sandy beachfront of The Landing Resort and Spa. This relaxed beachfront hotel nestled on the shores of the popular Rodney Bay area of the island was the perfect retreat for someone looking for a wellness escape to reconnect with the self.

The Landing Spa is running a female-focused spa programme for women in all stages of life. The treatments incorporate local brands and products, including natural oils as well as St Lucia’s national plant, bamboo.

The wellness journey begins as soon as you step into the spa, with specific teas on arrival whether it be black cohosh for hot flushes or red clover for menstrual disorders. I opted for a deep tissue massage which left my hike-weary body reinvigorated while the aromas from the local natural oils offered the perfect relaxation for the mind.

Beyond the hotel, St Lucia has so much more to offer to make it the perfect trip for a female-focused break, including rugged hikes to keep fit, freshest-of-fresh produce to dine on, and the island’s very own natural spa.

open image in gallery The Sulphur Springs near Soufriere that create St Lucia’s natural spa ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One day, we drove through the bustling capital of Castries and up through winding roads into the rainforest. As we climbed higher, the greenery became taller and wilder, and people scarcer (aside from the man holding a large snake by the roadside). Eventually we reached our destination: the island’s dormant volcano Soufriere.

Boiling steam rose from random spots in the earth with the smell of sulphur all around, while the tropical rainforest air hung moist and dense. Visitors can hike the volcano, but we opted for a brief tour learning about St Lucia’s unique volcanic conditions and then headed to the Sulphur Springs.

According to local tradition, Soufriere’s natural hot springs and mud can make you 10 years younger. Hearing this, I wasted no time getting stuck in. I caked myself in the grey mud, which dried in no time in the Caribbean sunshine, and then took a dip in the hot springs, moving between different temperatures for (fingers crossed) maximum effect.

While I’m not convinced I emerged looking a decade younger, the mud did make my skin silky smooth and the whole experience was calming.

Another morning, we visited a farm supported by Helen’s Daughters, a non-profit organisation set up to help women take up careers in agriculture. Deep in the luscious rainforest, we met Helena Thomas, a farmer (or FarmHer as the organisation refers to its members) who welcomed us to her farm and gave us a tour.

open image in gallery Sublime views from Pigeon Island ( Rachel Sharp )

Fragrant cinnamon leaves, ripe green bananas, the local favourite breadfruit, cocoa for making chocolate, every herb you can imagine: it’s all grown there on the farm. I wandered between the crops and towering trees, with the only sounds in this tranquil space coming from the water flowing through the nearby stream.

While women have always played a key role in agriculture in St Lucia, typically they have been left out of commercial market opportunities, according to a 2021 UN Women’s report. Instead, their husbands’ names alone would be on titles, farm ownership and certifications. It is also usually only men who have access to financial markets, including loans and grants for businesses.

With agriculture accounting for 21 per cent of employment in St Lucia in 2021, this has created a barrier to women achieving financial independence and gender equality.

It’s something Helena has experienced firsthand. As one of 10 children, there wasn’t much money growing up and so she ended up dropping out of education in high school to help out on the farm.

“Farming was always men – and I was feeling down to ground,” she said. “I said, ‘Helena, you have to shake yourself. You don’t have the key to education so you have to farm’.”

She raised her children on the farm as a single mother while she worked. Now, Helena’s grandkids are also growing up on the farm. Through Helen’s Daughters, Helena learned how to turn farming into her own business – and she now sells her goods at both the local market and to hotels and restaurants across the island.

As well as training the FarmHers in sustainable agriculture, business development and financial literacy, Helen’s Daughters also connects female farmers with each other to help each other out, share knowledge, and exchange crops across farms.

“We share with each other what we don’t have,” Helena explained.

open image in gallery The island’s white sands and turquoise seas are the ideal backdrop to a healthy break ( Getty Images )

If you don’t make it to one of Helen’s Daughters’ farms, you can still support the local women-run farms by visiting some of the island’s restaurants and hotels supplied by them.

Fresh farm-to-table produce is of course the very heart of Caribbean cuisine. Think fiery curry chicken with rice and peas, hearty callaloo soup, fresh-from-the-waves mahi mahi. All washed down with fruity rum punch and daiquiris made from St Lucia’s local, famous rums.

It’s about eating well – hearty homemade food, freshly caught seafood and fresh, local produce. In St Lucia, the local fare is Caribbean but, due to its French heritage, it also has a Creole influence.

At The Landing’s three restaurants, I sample as many different dishes as possible. A must-try is the island’s signature dish of green figs and salt fish for breakfast at the Beach Club – it’s the perfect way to kickstart the day while gazing out across the calm sea.

Being at one with Mother Nature is all part of St Lucia’s charm. It’s something that the island’s locals are committed to standing by – and passing on.

Rachel Sharp travelled to St Lucia as a guest of The Landing Resort and Spa.

