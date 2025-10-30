Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain might just be at its best when the weather gets a little chillier. Streets are blanketed in amber leaves and countryside rambles are made magical by the glowing, late autumn sun.

To best explore the season, it’s a good idea to book a short winter break. Whether you’re hoping for a coastal getaway, a city weekend or a countryside escape, nothing is more inviting than a cosy, wood-beamed inn with a crackling fireplace and a well-stocked bar.

Aside from a good selection of beer and generous Sunday roasts, some of the best pubs offer boutique rooms: complete with warm nooks, emperor-sized beds and piles of blankets to snuggle up in.

Our UK travel experts know what makes a great staycation break, and have picked out some of the top pubs with rooms within the Lake District, Cotswolds, London, Edinburgh and beyond.

Lake District

1. Kirkstile Inn

open image in gallery “Low beams, flagstone floors, toasty fire and a series of little snugs” make this a top option for a weekend away ( Kirkstile Inn )

This 17th-century inn can be found near Loweswater, one of the Lake District’s smaller and quieter lakes, making it ideal for walkers looking for a more laidback circuit. Travel writer Helen Pickles recommends Kirkstile Inn as it has “all you’d expect of a traditional Lakeland pub: low beams, flagstone floors, toasty fire and a series of little snugs. There’s smart and robust food on the menu – it’s important to leave room for the home-made fruit crumble – and their own-brew beers at the bar.”

The bedrooms have “black-painted beams, pine or oak furniture, colourful fabrics and creaking floorboards, they have a simple yet smart style. Sensibly, only the outside rooms have televisions.”

Address: Kirkstile Inn, Loweswater, Cockermouth, Cumbria, CA13 0RU

Read more: The best Lake District hotels, with lakeside views, spas and Michelin stars

2. The Royal Oak

open image in gallery The character at the Royal Oak remains despite modern updates ( Royal Oak Hotel )

Helen Pickles also chose The Royal Oak in the centre of Rosthwaite village, in the heart of scenic Borrowdale.

“This landmark 18th-century inn has been carefully updated without losing its much-loved, traditional character,” she writes. “There’s a fire in one of the low-beamed snugs, a tree trunk holds up a beam in the dining room, slate floor in the cosy bar, and a warm welcome to dogs and walkers. The latter has a smart drying room for boots and clothing.”

The contemporary bedrooms are spread between the main building, a converted barn and cottages across a rear courtyard, while meals in its restaurant consist of a daily changing menu that mixes classics and more sophisticated dishes. “Cooked-to-order breakfasts provide fuel for a day on the hills, and there are home-baked scones every afternoon,” she adds.

Address: The Royal Oak, Keswick, Cumbria, CA12 5XB

Read more: The best budget-friendly hotels in the Lake District for an affordable trip

3. Cuckoo Brow Inn

open image in gallery For fun activities like tree-top adventures and Beatrix Potter World, Cuckoo Brow Inn is in a great choice ( Cuckoo Brow )

Fans of the 19th-century writer Beatrix Potter flock to Hawkshead every year to visit her house, which served as the inspiration for many of her tales and is now under the care of the National Trust. Just 10 minutes down the road is Cuckoo Brow Inn, picked for its literal warm welcome: guests are immediately met by two log fires at the entrance.

The inn has an “adjoining Stables Bar for groups and families, separate from the main bar, as well as a beer garden,” Helen says. “Food is above-average pub classics, and there are three family rooms with bunk beds, plus there are free cots.” If Beatrix Potter fans want to get a further fix, guests can cross the lake by a 20-minute ferry to the World of Beatrix Potter attraction in Bowness.

Address: Cuckoo Brow Inn, Far Sawrey, Ambleside, Cumbria, LA22 0LQ

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in the Lake District for water sports and outdoor trails

Cornwall

4. Lifeboat Inn

open image in gallery Tate St Ives and the Barbara Hepworth Museum are just a five-minute stroll from the Lifeboat Inn ( Lifeboat Inn )

From Blue Flag beaches to a harbour dotted with colourful boats, St Ives has long attracted visitors to its Cornish haven. If high-end hotels are out of budget or a cottage feels too much like home, Cornwall-based travel writer Ellie Ross recommends rooms at the traditional Lifeboat Inn.

“The five bedrooms and two self-catering apartments are smart and comfortable, decorated in coastal greys with dashes of yellow,” Ellie says. “The best rooms have views of the port and Godrevy Lighthouse in the distance. There’s a real buzz in the restaurant, where pub classics are served alongside Cornish ales and local wine from the Camel Valley. Tuck in while gazing out of the window to watch the maritime activity in the harbour.”

Address: Lifeboat Inn, Wharf Road, Saint Ives, Cornwall, TR26 1LF

Read more: The best hotels in St Ives, Cornwall for sea views, swimming pools and spa treatments

5. The Gannet Inn

open image in gallery Sunday roasts at The Gannet are not to be missed ( The Gannet Inn )

For those who would prefer to be situated just outside St Ives’s town centre and closer to beaches such as Carbis Bay, Hayle beach and the Towans, Ellie Ross suggests you look no further than The Gannet Inn. Rooms are decorated with “tartan headboards and antique hardwood furniture alongside contemporary features like walk-in showers and in-room tablets.”

“Book the ‘Spot The Gannet' room and watch the waves roll in from the window seat,” she says. “Downstairs, the restaurant and bar beckon. Locals flock here for the Sunday roasts, which are served from an open kitchen and are well worth the hype. If you’re eating off the main menu, try the crab profiteroles – a quirky, and delicious, take on the classic seafood sandwich.”

Address: The Gannet, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay, St Ives, Cornwall, TR26 2SB

Read more: The best boutique hotels in Cornwall for a chic stay by the sea

London

6. The Bedford

open image in gallery The Bedford is more than just a London pub ( Johnny Stephens Photography )

You have your pick of any type of accommodation in London, from prestigious hotels to trendy rentals in quirkier parts of town. Yet, nothing is so quintessentially British as spending the night in a pub, harking back to a version of the capital lost in time.

For travellers in this century, however, The Bedford has had a recent glow-up – appreciated by London-based travel writer Benjamin Parker. He says it offers “a sharpening of the edges without losing any of the charm: high ceilings, carved wooden panelling, sweeping stairs and jewel tones.”

Benjamin recommends this pub for anyone looking to catch a performance in the evening without having a long way to go when the night ends. “You might recognise the name from its impressive past as a live performance venue (past acts have included Eddie Izzard, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran).

“There’s still plenty going on in terms of music and comedy events (plus yoga, swing dance and Zumba), and the bars are lively,” he says.

Address: The Bedford, 77 Bedford Hill, London SW12 9HD

Read more: The best hotels in London, from grand dames to perfect pubs with rooms

7. The Culpeper

open image in gallery Five rooms can be found at The Culpeper ( The Culpeper Bedrooms )

Found on the edge of London’s East End, The Culpeper is perfectly situated for trendy Shoreditch, and is conveniently close to central London. Describing it as a “proper pub”, Benjamin Parker describes its five pared-back rooms.

“The rooms are homely (potted plants, shelves with books) but also veer towards fun (Acapulco chairs) and hip, with reclaimed furniture and raw plaster walls.”

“The Spitalfields joint is better known for its bistro and, particularly, the rooftop kitchen garden, which was the reason the owners purchased the property in the first place and which supplies the bar and restaurant as much as possible,” he adds.

“The upper level is not just for cultivating, however; head up for a cocktail among the tomato vines and take in those East London views.”

Address: The Culpeper, 40 Commercial Street, London E1 6LP

Read more: The best boutique hotels in London for stylish design and personal touches

8. The Princess Royal

open image in gallery The rooms in this Notting Hill pub are all named after English princesses ( The Princess Royal )

For a budget-friendly stay in Notting Hill – one of London’s most Instagrammable areas – London hotels expert Gina Jackson shouts out The Princess Royal, a Victorian pub that is “far more chic than your average boozer.”

“There are just four rooms here, all named after English princesses and each designed with candy-cane striped headboards and botanically-inspired wallpapers that mirror the various spaces downstairs – despite their compact size, bedrooms still manage emperor-sized beds,” Gina writes.

“Downstairs, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant draws a lively crowd every evening with its menu of seasonally-led veg dishes and meaty cuts.”

Address: The Princess Royal, 47 Hereford Rd, London W2 5AH

Price: From £150 per night

Book now

Read more: I live in London and these are the best things you can do for free

The Cotswolds

9. The Wheatsheaf

open image in gallery For luxurious bathing in a rolltop bath, book a room at The Wheatsheaf ( The Wheatsheaf Inn )

Travel journalist Sian Lewis has argued that cosy weekends in the Cotswolds are the best Britain has to offer. For a boutique break, the region is well-equipped with characterful inns, many of which have been sympathetically renovated to retain their original character.

Sian suggests a stopover at The Wheatsheaf, an ivy-clad pub with 14 bedrooms in Nortleach, a town tucked away between rolling hills. Rooms “include luxe touches such as rolltop baths and have had modern makeovers, exposing their original brickwork,” Sian explains.

“The clubby dining room is a standout for tasty takes on old pub favourites, and close by are some of the prettiest corners of the Cotswolds, including Bibury, Broadway and Bourton-on-the-water.”

Address: The Wheatsheaf Inn, West End, Northleach, Gloucestershire, GL54 3EZ

Read more: The best boutique hotels in the Cotswolds from dog-friendly stays to Michelin-star menus

10. The Double Red Duke

open image in gallery Seek out the cosy bar at the Double Red Duke ( Double Red Duke )

“An inn for all seasons” is how Sian Lewis describes The Double Red Duke Inn, a pub that goes above and beyond your average boozer, with a massage parlour setup in their gardens and hearty meals such as suckling pigs cooked over fire.

“In the summer, sit out under red and white striped parasols with an iced cocktail, and in the winter, hole up in its cosy bar and restaurant to feast on retro classics – think prawn cocktail and sumptuous steak, and aim to stay over on a ‘Live Sunday’ for great music,” Sian says.

“This boutique bolthole has 13 delightfully decked-out bedrooms in the main house and six more affordable ones in a modern annexe – top picks are the ground-floor garden rooms in the main house, complete with freestanding tubs and patios.”

Address: The Double Red Duke, Bourton Road, Clanfield, Bampton, Oxfordshire, OX18 2RB

Price: From £250

Book now

Read more: The best Cotswolds hotels for luxury spa breaks and countryside cuisine

11. The Frogmill

open image in gallery If you ever need to shelter from colder weather, choose a room at The Frogmill ( The Frogmill )

Seeking an affordable escape to the country? Sian Lewis has vouched for The Frogmill, a stylish pub surrounded by Cotswolds countryside just half an hour outside of Cheltenham, a particularly “cosy base for a frosty winter weekender” due to its roaring fires.

“Foodies will be happy here too – the menu celebrates local ingredients magic-ed into proper pub grub such as steak pies and braised lamb shank, but there are also great options for veggies as well as hearty breakfasts,” Sian explains.

“Even the tiniest rooms are a delight, but if you can afford to, splash out on the Signature Roo,m complete with vaulted ceiling and private roof terrace.”

Address: The Frogmill, Shipton Oliffe, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL54 4HT

Read more: The best hotels in the Cotswolds for budget-friendly breaks and affordable rooms

York

12. Guy Fawkes Inn

open image in gallery The charaterful Guy Fawkes Inn is rich in history ( Guy Fawkes Inn )

York has long been described as one of the most haunted cities in Europe. As autumn days bring on the spooky season, York expert Charlotte Eggleston-Johnstone recommends a stay at the historic Guy Fawkes Inn, a pub “steeped in character with a raffish undertone” and named after the infamous plotter who is said to have been born on the site in 1570.

The inn is also said to be haunted, and Charlotte tells guests to book the Belfry Suite if they’re open to an apparition or two. If you are not particularly fond of shadowy supernatural beings or are visiting at other times in the year, the pub’s other features include “thirteen rooms, a restaurant and a small bar serving a good pour of real ale.”

“One of the things that most sets Guy Fawkes Inn apart is the complimentary guided walking tours that take place daily – a great way to get acquainted with the city if it’s your first time visiting,” Charlotte says.

“Just don’t count on any Bonfire-night themed extravaganzas on November 5 – any buildings formerly owned by Fawkes and his family are “prohibited’ from celebrating it.”

Address: Guy Fawkes Inn, 25 High Petergate, York, YO1 7HP

Read more: The best hotels in York for a history-filled city break

Bath

13. Timbrell's Yard

open image in gallery Dog-friendly pubs just got even friendlier with rooms available for you and your pooch ( Timbrells Yard )

Visitors are often drawn to Bath for its spectacular Georgian architecture and abundance of natural hot springs, making it the ultimate UK spa hotspot. Yet if you plan to skip the spas for walks around the Somerset gem with your dog, this pub half-an-hour outside the city centre is happy to house you and your four-legged friend.

Timbrell’s Yard, an award-winning boutique hotel, can be found perched on the banks of the River Avon in the picturesque town of Bradford-Upon-Avon.

Sian Lewis says: “Inside are 17 interior-designed bedrooms, a light-filled restaurant, a snug bar with a log burner and a large outside terrace beside the river.”

“Rooms have a smart Scandi vibe, and they all welcome dogs (as do the bar and terrace) for £15 per night. The perfect hotel-meets-pub, and you’re right on the River Avon for wonderful waterside walks.”

Address: Timbrell’s Yard, 49 St Margaret's St, Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, BA15 1DE

Read more: The best dog-friendly hotels in Bath – paw perfect pads for pooches and their owners

Manchester

14. The Abel Heywood

open image in gallery If you prefer local ales over cocktails, book a boutique room at The Abel Heywood ( Peter Creighton Photography )

Find yourself staying in the metropolis of Manchester? Nights don’t have to be spent in the local Holiday Inn, when pubs like The Abel Heywood exist in the city’s Northern Quarter.

Manchester-based travel journalist Sarah Holt says this part of town is home to “kooky boutiques, independent bars and restaurants, and knock-out coffee shops.” Meanwhile, above the traditional pub,15 boutique rooms feature finishing touches like record players or vintage radios.

“With its dark wood bar, leather seating, and wooden floors, the pub has a drinks menu that showcases locally-brewed cask ales and world beers alongside wines and cocktails,” Sarah writes. “Its all-day food menu, meanwhile, is distinctly red, white and blue, featuring British classics like breakfast fry-ups, steak and ale pies, and Sunday roasts.”

Address: The Abel Heywood, 38 Turner Street, Northern Quarter, Manchester, M4 1DZ

Read more: The best budget hotels in Manchester

Edinburgh

15. The Inn on the Mile

open image in gallery Book the Inn on the Mile to be surrounded by historic architecture ( The Inn on the Mile )

Edinburgh’s well-preserved medieval streetscapes make the city a beautiful place to visit during the colder months, especially with cosy boltholes to dart into when it inevitably rains.

Edinburgh expert Suzy Pope recommends staying at a “good old-fashioned pub” on a wintery trip to the city. “This gastropub serves elevated Scottish fare, and each of the nine rooms offers a boutique experience. Think high, corniced ceilings and deep soaking tubs in the en-suites.”

“There’s a sense of history about the building as it was built in the 1920s as the British Linen Bank, she says. “Its striking facade fits right in with its Royal Mile location, with Holyrood Palace, St Giles Cathedral and The Castle all practically sharing the same postcode.”

Address: Inn on the Mile, 82 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LL

Read more: The best cheap hotels in Edinburgh – where to stay if you’re on a budget