The best hotels in St Ives, Cornwall for sea views, swimming pools and spa treatments
Visit St Ives for its quaint pubs, incredible food and peaceful beach walks, and choose from the best hotels the Cornish town has to offer
It’s easy to see the attraction of St Ives. Sitting oh-so-pretty in southwest England, this quintessential Cornish fishing town has a harbour speckled with colourful boats, cobbled streets leading to tucked-away galleries, whitewashed cottages and that wide, expansive ocean the colour of turquoise gemstones.
In St Ives, you’re never far from a beautiful Blue Flag beach, spectacular coastal walk or subtropical garden. And while this seaside town somehow retains its innate charm, it has also added to its growing repertoire with numerous galleries (St Ives is a hotspot for artists), cool boutiques and a diverse range of eateries – from old-school fish and chips to fine dining.
From family-friendly resorts and centuries-old pubs with rooms, to tucked-away glamping pods and boutique pads by the sea, there are hotels to suit all types of traveller. Here’s our pick of the best hotels in St Ives to book now.
Best hotels in St Ives 2025
At a glance
- Best luxury hotel: Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate
- Best boutique hotel: Harbour View House hotel
- Best family hotel: Tregenna Castle Resort hotel
- Best budget hotel: Lifeboat Inn hotel
- Best new hotel: Pedn Olva hotel
- Best for pub comforts: The Gannet Inn hotel
- Best hotel with a spa: Harbour Hotel St Ives
- Best for luxury glamping: POD St Ives hotel
1. Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate
Overlooking its very own private Blue Flag beach, Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate blends Victorian heritage with super-slick modernity. The original hotel was visited by the likes of Virginia Woolf, but it has since been added to, with contemporary digs ranging from sea-facing hotel rooms and suites to uber-luxe Beach Lodges, which hosted delegates from the G7 summit in 2021. The C Bay Spa features an outdoor infinity pool where you can lap up views of the ocean while sipping on strawberry daiquiris (or superfood smoothies for the health-conscious). Families are well looked after, too – children aged five and over can sample beach games, paddleboarding and arts and crafts in the kids’ club, and babysitting is available to relieve tired parents.
Address: Carbis Bay, St Ives TR26 2NP
Read more: The sleeper train holiday to Cornwall that doesn’t cost the Earth
2. Harbour Hotel St Ives
For a truly pampered stay, check into this 19th-century grand dame overlooking Porthminster Beach. On sunny days, you can enjoy a dose of Vitamin D from the sea-facing HarSpa, which features an outdoor terrace. If the Cornish mizzle descends, retreat to the toasty indoor pool and jacuzzi. Treatment wise, try the decadent Champagne and Truffles facial, which uses rose quartz therapy to smooth wrinkles, or opt for a deep tissue Tension-ease massage, which targets deep-seated muscle knots. Upstairs, the 50 rooms have a luxurious feel, decked out in candy-stripe fabrics with Egyptian cotton sheets and Bramley toiletries. End the day sipping complimentary gin in your suite, while gazing out over the rolling waves.
Address: The Terrace, St Ives TR26 2BN
Read more: 13 of the best things to do in Cornwall on a rainy day, approved by families
3. Pedn Olva hotel
Positioned on a granite outcrop, south of St Ives Harbour, this pub with rooms is set to reopen this summer after a major transformation. The revamped 26 bedrooms, including some dog-friendly options, will still feature the same superb sea views with large windows, while the interiors will be shaded in tones of copper and blue. Think reclaimed driftwood headboards, whitewashed cladding and rainfall showers. In the restaurant, traditional pub grub meets more creative dishes, like lobster butter fries. Head up to the expansive rooftop terrace for a sundowner to discover why this hotel’s name means “lookout on the headland” in Cornish.
Address: West Porthminster Beach, 27 Warren, St Ives TR26 2EA
Read more: 10 of the best places to go in Cornwall to avoid the crowds
4. Harbour View House hotel
This charming boutique hotel is run by husband-and-wife team Anthony and Georgia Cornish, whose travels inspired the pared-back design. The nine rooms, which include one suite with a roll top bath, have a minimalist feel in order to maximise on the knockout views across the harbour. The neutral colour scheme and natural fabrics extend to the Mediterranean-themed restaurant, which hosts live music nights at weekends. Highlights of the menu, created by executive chef Jeffrey Robinson, include ikejime sea bass crudo and fig leaf basque cheesecake. The excellent dishes, paired with the rhythm of jazz, draw in locals, walkers and artists alike.
Address: Fernlea Terrace, St Ives TR26 2BH
Read more: 10 best things to do in Cornwall, from surfing to seafood feasts
5. POD St Ives hotel
Brand new for 2025, the POD St Ives accommodation comprises five glamping pods – with luxurious touches such as outdoor baths or hot tubs. Ranging from one-bedroom mezzanine pods to two-ensuite bedroomed pods, they each have modern kitchens, natural materials throughout and enclosed gardens that are ideal for dogs. Each one is themed around a woodland animal – and a breakfast hamper packed with fresh pastries, local cheese and meat can be delivered to your door. Located a ten-minute drive inland from the Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate, these pods offer guests the best of both worlds; you’re both blissfully secluded yet still get complimentary access to the hotel and spa.
Address: Luxury Glamping, Pod, Lelant Downs, St Ives TR26 3JA
Read more: 7 of the best walks in Cornwall, from coastal routes to countryside ambles
6. Lifeboat Inn hotel
Set beside the RNLI lifeboat station in St Ives, this traditional pub has worn many hats. It was originally a fish cellar and salt house, then an auction room, before its transformation into a pub in 1963. The five bedrooms and two self-catering apartments are smart and comfortable, decorated in coastal greys with dashes of yellow. The best rooms have views of the port and Godrevy Lighthouse in the distance. There’s a real buzz in the restaurant, where pub classics are served alongside Cornish ales and local wine from the Camel Valley. Tuck in while gazing out of the window to watch the maritime activity in the harbour.
Address: Wharf Rd, Saint Ives TR26 1LF
Read more: 19 of the most beautiful beaches in Cornwall to visit this summer
7. The Gannet Inn hotel
Squishy leather sofas, pebble-grey panelling and an inglenook fireplace greet you on arrival at this boutique hotel, located two miles outside of St Ives. The traditional charm continues in the rooms, decorated with tartan headboards and antique hardwood furniture alongside contemporary features like walk-in showers and in-room tablets. Book the Spot The Gannet room and watch the waves roll in from the window seat. Downstairs, the restaurant and bar beckon. Locals flock here for the Sunday roasts, which are served from an open kitchen and are well worth the hype. If you’re eating off the main menu, try the crab profiteroles – a quirky, and delicious, take on the classic seafood sandwich.
Address: St Ives Rd, Carbis Bay, St Ives TR26 2SB
Read more: Wild camping should be a basic human right – it’s a life-altering experience everyone should be allowed to try
8. Tregenna Castle Resort hotel
Set in 72 acres of lush grounds, this relaxed resort is ideal for families. Accommodation options range from sea-view doubles to family rooms and apartments that sleep six people. There are also self-catering cottages, lodges and coach houses sleeping up to 12 for added flexibility. The outdoor facilities are standout, with two tennis courts, a golf course, badminton court and croquet lawn to keep you busy. Little ones will love the small play park with its swings, sand pit and wooden castle, while swimmers can dive into both the outdoor and indoor pools. If you can tear yourself from all this, the beaches and galleries of St Ives are just a 15-minute stroll away.
Address: Trelyon Ave, Carbis Bay, St Ives TR26 2DE
Read more: The beach that shows the British seaside holiday is alive and well
Why trust us
The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Ellie Ross, who lives in Cornwall and has a deep knowledge of the destination. All our hotel contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.
FAQs
When is the best time to visit St Ives?
To beat the crowds, but still soak up this Cornish town in warm, sunny weather, head to St Ives in May, June or September.
Is St Ives expensive?
Staying in St Ives can be expensive. Visit the town in the off-season for lower prices.
Best local beaches in St Ives?
Porthmeor Beach is popular with surfers, Bamazluz Beach allows dogs all year round, while Carbis Bay is known for being one of the most picturesque beaches due to its Mediterranean-like white sands.
How many days do I need?
A long weekend to a week’s break in St Ives will allow you to explore the town and visit the best beaches in the area.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments