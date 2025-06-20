Best outdoor swimming pools and lidos in the UK to visit this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s nothing better than going for a dip in a pool outdoors or embarking on a bit of wild swimming when the temperatures start to soar in the summer.

The UK is blessed with thousands of miles of coastline dotted with sandy beaches or pebbly coves, while those who do not live in seaside towns can head to the countless rivers, lakes, lidos and outdoor pools to cool off, get fit or socialise under the sun.

While some embrace al fresco swimming all year round for its health benefits, as the summer heatwaves descend, many more flock to their nearest water source to seek a bit of relief from the sweltering heat.

Here’sThe Independent’s roundup of some of our favourite spots for indulging in an outdoor dip this summer to stay cool while having fun in the sun.

Best outdoor pools in the UK 2025

1. Ilkley Pool and Lido, West Yorkshire

open image in gallery People enjoying the sun at Ilkley Lido ( PA )

Built in the 1930s and surrounded by forested hills and fields in the Yorkshire countryside, Ilkley Lido is a popular summer destination for locals. In addition to its outdoor pool and fountain (45m at its widest point), you’ll find tennis courts, picnic areas and a 25m heated indoor pool. The Grade II-listed outdoor pool is divided up so there’s room for serious swimmers and excitable kids alike to do their thing.

Prices and opening times

Adult admission is priced at £6.85, while junior (aged three to 15) and senior (60+) entry costs £3.55. Children under three go free. The lido is open from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 5.30pm on weekends, although you should check their website as some days may vary.

Read more: The best wild swimming stays for quick dips or a week-long holiday

2. Serpentine Lido, London

open image in gallery Spend an afternoon soaking up the sun at Serpentine Lido ( Getty Images )

Billed as “arguably London’s most iconic ‘open water’ swimming location”, the 100m-long Serpentine Lido is located in Hyde Park. It is open to the public on weekends from mid-May every year, and daily from June, with the season finishing in mid-September. Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club – the oldest swimming club in Britain – however, are able to swim every day of the year between 5am and 9.30am. Many take part in the lido’s famous swimming race on Christmas Day, which has taken place every year since 1864. Visitors can pick up drinks and snacks in the Lido Café Bar.

Prices and opening times

During the season, the lido opens at 10am and closes at 6pm every day. Adult full day admission costs £7.50, while child admission (for ages three to 15) costs £3.75. For morning or afternoon sessions, the prices are £5.95 and £2.30 respectively. Sunbed hire costs £12.30. The lido opens from 10am to 6pm.

Read more: The best hotels with swimming pools in the UK – perfect for a summer staycation

3. Lido Ponty, Pontypridd, Wales

Another Grade II-listed lido, Lido Ponty, was built in 1927 and is the ‘National Lido of Wales’. With three heated swimming pools, the lido has something for everyone, from dedicated swimmers to families on a day out.

The lido is made up of a main, activity and splash pool, the latter of which is aimed at young visitors, complete with an umbrella water fountain. The activity pool often has inflatables for older kids.

A £6.3m restoration project saw the renovation of the 1920s turnstiles, original wooden changing cabins, and the opening of Lido Play, an adventure play area for kids containing swings, slides and tunnels. Fuel up with sweet and savoury waffles, including vegan and gluten-free options, at The Waffle House Caffi Lido. The Visitor Centre tells the story of the lido.

Prices and opening times

Under-15s pay no admission fee, while the price for adults is £3.50. Although times vary between the three pools, the main pool is open from 6.30am to 7pm all week.

Read more: World’s best hotels with swimming pools - where to stay for healing swims, soaks and wildlife spotting

4. Saltdean Lido, Brighton

open image in gallery The recently restored Saltdean Lido building ( Getty Images )

In 2010, restoration plans were announced that included 102 apartments alongside this historic lido site in Brighton. Fast forward to 2025, and the lido has been restored to its former glory, including the original 1937 pool.

The crescent-shaped 40m pool is heated and surrounded by a lawn for sunbathing and lounging, while a splash pool dedicated to younger visitors has play fountains to keep your kids cool.

Swimmers who are feeling peckish can head to the recently opened Deco restaurant and cafe set in the rotunda, with menus curated around locally sourced ingredients.

Prices and opening times

The summer season runs from 5 May to 11 September, with opening hours between 7am and 7pm.

Morning lane swimming costs £8 for an adult and £4.50 for anyone aged between eight and 17 years. Prices for a full day swim are £15 for adults and £10 for three to 17-year-olds. Kids aged up to two years old go free.

Read more: The UK’s best coastal spots for a swim revealed

5. Bude Sea Pool, Cornwall

open image in gallery Wild swimming is done best at Bude Sea Pool ( Getty Images )

A semi-natural tidal pool dating back to the 1930s, where you can enjoy a wild swim in the Atlantic Ocean, Bude Sea Pool is a free-to-enjoy saltwater pool.

Temperature can vary due to the nature of the pool being filled up by the tide. The highest you’ll find it, in the summertime, is around 18C, while in April the mercury hits 11C. Size-wise, the pool is roughly 91m in length and 45m in width – plenty of space in which to cool down during the summer. Its depth varies depending on how much sand and pebbles the tide brings in.

Prices and opening times

The pool is free for all to use, although donations are welcome. It is open daily from 10am to 6pm in June and 9.30am to 6pm in July and August.

Read more: Bucket and spades at the ready – our travel team choose their favourite beaches in the UK

6. Cheltenham Lido, Gloucestershire

Whether it's an early morning quiet swim, a family day out or taking a dip in the moonlight, there’s a session for everyone in the summer season at this 50m heated pool.

Offering sauna sessions, aqua inflatable racing, lifeguard training and even dog swims, the lido provides a variety of activities over its four acres of gardens in Cheltenham. There’s also a shallow pool for kids to splash about in.

The lido also offers several special events throughout the summer, ranging from sunrise swims to an outdoor cinema.

Prices and opening times

The lido is open from 6.30am to 7.30pm during the week and on Sundays, and from 11am until 7.30pm on Saturdays. However, sessions throughout the day are split into lane swimming and open swimming.

Adult admission is priced at £8, while concessions (including children) cost £5.50. There are deals offered for families of two, three and four people, priced at £8.70, £15 and £18 respectively.

Read more: The best beach hotels in the UK, reviewed

7. Stonehaven Open Air Pool, Aberdeenshire

open image in gallery Swimmers at the Stonehaven Open Air Pool ( PA )

Originally opened in 1934, the UK’s only Art Deco Olympic-sized sea water lido, served as a bathing facility for locally-based troops during the Second World War.

The summer season starts in late May, with the heated pool providing fun sessions for kids, the opportunity for lane swims, and even live music on the weekends.

The complex also has sheltered sun terraces and an on-site café serving hot food and home bakes. While kids will love the inflatables, waterslide and paddling pool, there are also several different events throughout the season for adults, including aqua Zumba and moonlight swims.

Prices and opening times

Adult day tickets cost £10 while junior tickets (for ages between six and 18 years) are priced at £6.0. Kids under five swim free when accompanied by an adult.

The lido is open between 1pm and 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on weekends. During peak season between 5 July and 18 August, timings are adjusted to 10am to 7.30pm on weekdays, but are still 10am to 6pm on weekends.

Read more: The best things to do on the Isle of Wight

8. Tinside Lido, Devon

open image in gallery An aerial view of Plymouth Hoe, with the Tinside outdoor pool in the centre ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Perched at the tip of Plymouth Hoe and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Tinside Lido’s location and Art Deco style make it one of the most scenic lidos in the country.

The saltwater pool was built in 1935 and is Grade II-listed. A popular attraction for locals and tourists alike, the saltwater pool sits alongside a brand new café on the historic sun terrace, serving light bites and ice cream.

Prices and opening times

The pool is open from 12pm to 6pm on term-time weekdays, and 10am to 6pm during holidays. Weekends are 10am to 6pm. Early morning swim from Wednesday to Friday, 6.30am to 9am.

Tickets for a public swim cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions (£6.30/£5 for Plymouth residents).

Read more: The best places to go in Cornwall to avoid the crowds

9. Pell’s Pool, East Sussex

Open between May and November each year, Pell’s Pool is the oldest outdoor public swimming pool in the UK – it first opened in 1861. Located near Lewes, the 46 m-long main pool is unheated and spring-fed, while there is also a paddling pool for kids, a sun terrace and a tree-lined lawn that’s perfect for picnicking.

If you forget to bring your picnic basket, there’s also a kiosk serving hot drinks, soft drinks, ice creams and snacks (people bringing their own cups get a discount).

While the pool may not have all the bells and whistles, such as slides and events, this makes it the perfect place to come for a relaxed swim when the weather gets hot.

Prices and opening times

Adult admission is priced at £4.20 for a one-hour swim and £5.25 for a three-hour session. Children pay £2 unless under two, and students and seniors can go for £3.

In the summer season, the pool is open between 7am and 8pm on weekdays with sessions rotating between family, morning and evening swims. The pool is open between 8am and 6.30pm on the weekends.

Read more: Best things to do in Cornwall, from surfing to seafood feasts

10. Parliament Hill Lido, London

open image in gallery Parliament Hill Lido in Hampstead, London ( Parliament Hill Lido )

Located on the edge of Hampstead Heath and built in 1938, Parliament Hill Lido is one of the biggest lidos in London, at 60m long. Unheated (you can check on social media for fairly regular updates as to the water temperature on any given day), it’s open every day of the year and is run by the Parliament Hill Lido User Group.

The café (also open daily) is run by Hoxton Beach and serves Lebanese cuisine, as well as various coffees, teas, pastries, cakes and cooked breakfasts. There’s a sauna in winter.

Prices and opening times

The lido is open from 7am to 8.30pm in the summer months. Tickets cost between £4.80 and £8.40 for adults in the summer and can be free to £2.60 for children, depending on what time of day you visit.

Read more: Swap the North Coast 500 for this under-the-radar Scottish road trip