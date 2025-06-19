Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer’s here, and the seaside is calling. But there’s no need to head to the Med or brave the airport queues; with more than 11,000 miles of coastline, Britain has plenty of beaches on offer, from the South Coast’s wide, sandy bays to dramatic cliffs in Wales and Scotland’s wild shores. Some look as if they’ve been lifted from European climes, complete with turquoise coves and Blue Flag credentials. Others are pure postcard nostalgia: wind in your hair, a Mr Whippy ice cream, and the scent of salt in the air.

Better still, scattered all along our shores are some remarkable beach hotels, from family-friendly resorts to secluded escapes and dog-friendly retreats. So book somewhere fast, pack your bucket and spade, and jump in the car.

Wherever you head, there’s a coastal escape to suit you. Jane Knight from The Good Hotel Guide picks Britain’s best seaside hotels.

South Sands

Location: Salcombe, Devon

open image in gallery South Sands has an unbeatable location ( South Sands )

Stay just steps away from a sheltered beach at this smart contemporary hotel. Head out on a boat, take the sea tractor linking South Sands to quaint Salcombe, or just relax in the sun at this dog-friendly haven. When you’re hungry, there’s something for everyone, from a cream tea on the terrace to fish ‘n’ chips or Salcombe’s best seafood. If you’re a curry fan, make sure you’re there on a Wednesday.

Rooms are decked out in nautical colours; the best has a Caesar-size bed, its own balcony and two slipper baths in a bay window, perfect for admiring the sea view.

The Albion

Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight

open image in gallery The Coastal Suite at the Albion Hotel, Isle of White ( Albion Hotel )

There are few better settings on the Isle of Wight than the one enjoyed by this recently refurbished hotel, which looks out over the sea and pebbly shore of Freshwater Bay, with Tennyson Down rising up behind. The glorious sands of Compton Beach are just minutes away.

Some of the coastal-chic bedrooms open onto a sea-facing terrace, and you can dine on delicious seafood right by the waves – the seafood linguine is particularly good. Dogs are treated as part of the family, with treats by reception and some great walks in the downs.

B&B doubles from £140 (albionhotel.co.uk)

Hotel Portmeirion

Location: Portmeirion, Gwynedd

open image in gallery Hotel Portmeirion overlooks the golden sands of the Dwyryd estuary ( Hotel Portmeirion )

Enjoy a beach stay with a difference at the hotel that visionary architect Clough Williams-Ellis designed as the focal point for his ideal village. Overlooking the golden sands of the Dwyryd estuary in Snowdonia, and with a swimming pool on the lawn and an Art Deco bar and dining room recreated by Sir Terence Conran, it makes a great base from which to explore the Italianate resort (and if you stay in the hotel, you don’t have to pay the £20 village entry fee).

As well as 14 traditional rooms in the hotel proper, there are more contemporary ones in Castell Deudraeth, and others scattered around the village.

Scarista House

Location: Scarista, Western Isles

open image in gallery On “the edge of the world” at Scarista House ( Scarista House )

It feels like you’re on the edge of the world at Scarista, with miles of remote, crowd-free sands on the south western coast of South Harris. Yes, the sea might be a tad nippy for a dip, but you can go surfing, kayaking or sailing as well as walking. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, return to a three or four-course gourmet dinner. The menu changes each day, with everything possible made from scratch, from bread and cakes to pasta and ice cream.

Two of the traditionally styled bedrooms have sea-facing sitting areas and there’s a self-catering cottage if you want to take the dog.

The Gallivant

Location: Camber Sands, Sussex

open image in gallery There are cosy nooks to settle down in after a day on the sands ( The Gallivant, Rye )

A cool New England feel and a chic laid-back ‘Camberfornia’ vibe characterise this hotel just over the road from glorious Camber Sands. Start the day with yoga in the studio or on the spectacular dunes, followed by a swim in the sea. Bedrooms come with wood panelling, white-painted rafters and jazzy headboards; most have a terrace.

Elsewhere, there are slouchy sofas and book-lined walls, with English wines on the menu at the copper-topped bar. If you book the full package, it includes not only breakfast but also wine at 5pm, an exquisite dinner at new restaurant Harry’s, and daily morning yoga. Feel free to take a small dog but not your kids; only over-16s are allowed.

The Seaside Boarding House

Location: Burton Bradstock, Dorset

open image in gallery The Seaside Boarding House terrace, with views over Lyme Bay ( Seaside Boarding House )

It feels like a mix between Edward Hopper’s Cape Cod and an Edwardian seaside hotel in this white-painted villa above Chesil Beach. Owners Mary-Lou Sturridge and Tony Mackintosh, who created London’s Groucho Club, have filled the stripped-down interiors with marine salvage, seascapes and antique-shop booty.

Enjoy a drink on the terrace with its views over Lyme Bay (they have happy hour every evening) before eating here or moving into the candlelit dining room. The bright, light rooms have views of the coast along with a retro dial phone and radio. Dogs are welcome in some bedrooms for no extra charge.

Price: Doubles from £245, B&B; theseasideboardinghouse.com

Polurrian on the Lizard

Location: Mullion, Cornwall

open image in gallery Polurrian on the Lizard enjoys a clifftop location ( Polurrian on the Lizard )

The spectacular setting of this white clifftop edifice with mesmerising sea views through its walls of windows takes some beating. You can walk down to the hotel’s own little beach, just ten minutes away, or take a longer hike along the South West Coast Path, which runs alongside.

Bedrooms are simple, with a contemporary style, and there’s an all-day menu catering for every taste, whether you want just a sandwich or a juicy steak. It’s a great place for children and the hotel can supply potties, changing mats and bottle sterilisers.

No. 33

Location: Hunstanton, Norfolk

open image in gallery Stylish interiors at No. 33 ( No. 33 )

It may not be on the seafront, but Jeanne Whittome’s B&B is still a top spot to stay in this Victorian seaside town, the only west-facing resort on England’s east coast. A concierge service can arrange everything from bike hire to birdwatching and you can walk the Coast Path from ‘sunny Hunny’ to Cromer, or cheat and take the CoastHopper bus.

Stylish interiors feature a palette of soft greys, sea blues and white. There are also self-catering cottages plus suites at nearby Thornham Deli, where No. 33 guests receive a discount on breakfast.

The Nare, Cornwall

Location: Veryan-in-Roseland

open image in gallery The Nare combines tradition and luxury ( The Nare )

A self-styled country hotel by the sea, The Nare has beautiful gardens leading to the sands of Carne beach. You can enjoy breathtaking views from some of the bedrooms, or fully immerse yourself in the picture by taking one of the hotel’s two boats out to explore the Cornish coast. There’s even an artist in residence.

Owned by the Ashworth family for more than 30 years, the hotel is traditional yet luxurious; expect daily complimentary cream teas, flowers, fruit, and an hors d’oeuvre trolley in the fine-dining restaurant. You’ll be hard pushed to find a tennis court with a better view.

Price: Doubles from £360, B&B; narehotel.co.uk

Trefeddian Hotel

Aberdovey, Wales

open image in gallery Gaze out accross the estuary and gold course from Trefeddian Hotel in Wales ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Family-run for more than a century, this imposing white hillside hotel commands views across the golf course to Cardigan Bay. Although neither hip nor boutique, the hotel’s rooms are nevertheless welcoming and nicely done out in marine colours. This is a great place for children: under-fives stay and eat for free while under-16s get reduced rates. There’s a playroom and outdoor play area, an indoor pool and a putting green.

After a day crabbing on the jetty, paddling or building sandcastles, there’s early supper for the young ones and a nightly changing menu for those who prefer to stay up later.

Dinner, B&B from £157pp (trefwales.com)

The Good Hotel Guide 46th Edition is out now.

