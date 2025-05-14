Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking for wonderful weekend walkies? Bath is a brilliant city for a break, especially if you’re planning on bringing the dog. Strike out together for a meander around this Somerset gem to explore the gorgeous architecture, including the Georgian Pulteney Bridge, the Royal Crescent and Bath Abbey, built in 1499.

Much like Rome, Bath is a city of seven hills and is concentrated in a central valley edged by the River Avon. Its bucolic surroundings are perfect for long country strolls with your pooch.

The Bath Skyline Walk, a three-mile circular walk around the city, offers sweeping views of Bath’s honey-hued buildings, and you’ll meet other furry friends while you’re out getting some exercise. To the north of the city, the Cotswolds are also on your doorstep for wider-ranging rambles.

And when you’re all tired from alfresco adventures, you can relax at one of the best dog-friendly hotels in Bath, each going out of their way to create a warm welcome for four-legged guests with treats, dog beds and more.

Best dog-friendly hotels in Bath 2025

1. Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel

open image in gallery Dog beds, bowls and treats are on hand for your pooch at Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel ( Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel )

Pets and their humans get the five-star treatment at this smart spa hotel, which welcomes well-behaved dogs in many of their rooms, including those that look out over the hotel’s lovely garden, which you’re welcome to walk them in. They charge £20 per night per animal, and pooches are treated to dog beds, bowls and treats. With fine dining (dogs can join you in the Snug), a spacious spa and smart bar on site, you might struggle to tear yourself away from the hotel – but the buzz of central Bath or a peaceful stroll around Sydney Gardens are just steps from the front door.

Address: Sydney Rd, Bath, BA2 6NS

2. The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Relax on a sunny afternoon in the Royal Crescent’s walled garden ( frankiethepotato )

Plonked in the middle of the Royal Crescent, Bath’s most famous Georgian street, this five-star hotel is one of the swishest in the city – and dogs are welcome to live it up in style here too. A £35 fee per dog, per stay is applicable, with a maximum of two dogs per room. Pooches can expect treats and comfy dog beds, and some pet-friendly rooms have direct access to the serene walled garden, a peaceful space for walkies. Downstairs, you’ll find afternoon tea and a smart restaurant if you get peckish, and there’s a swish spa with two pools. A treat for pets and people alike.

Address: 16 The Royal Crescent, Bath, BA1 2LS

3. Harington's Hotel

Who says you can’t do boutique on a budget (and bring your dog)? Harington’s Hotel is hidden down a quiet cobbled street near Bath’s city centre and makes for a relaxed stay that’s still just steps from all the action. The 13 stylish rooms all welcome dogs, with cosy beds and water bowls for £15 per night. Downstairs, there’s a bar that’s perfect for coffee or a cocktail, plus a comfy lounge and a hot tub, bookable at £10 per session. The full English breakfast is well worth getting out of bed for, and dogs can join you for brekkie.

Address: 8-10 Queen Street, Bath BA1 1HE

4. The Francis Hotel

open image in gallery It's not just The Francis’ rooms that accept dogs, as its lounge and terrace also welcome four-legged friends ( The Francis Hotel )

This Regency retreat on one side of stately Queen Square makes for a great base in central Bath and is getting a fresh new makeover in 2025. The Francis is a plush stay for pets, too, offering dog-friendly rooms with space for up to two animals for £30 per night. Bedrooms feel smart and modern, decked out in monochrome tones. After exploring the city, refuel in the lounge or soak up the sun on a terrace – dogs are welcome to join you in both.

Address: Queen Square, Bath BA1 2HH

5. The Bird

open image in gallery Snuggle up with your furry friends for the additional cost of £25, where your dog is provided with a ‘Woof Box’ on arrival ( The Bird )

This vibrant hotel is as quirky as its name suggests, with an eclectic mix of art on the walls, bedrooms decked out in bold hues and a rather snazzy restaurant. The Bird also welcomes dogs in most rooms for £25 per night, and canine visitors are provided with a bed, water bowl and a ‘Woof Box’ of treats. The staff at reception will dish out further treats and can point you towards the nearest town and country walks. And if you fancy getting out on your own, the hotel can even arrange dog sitters and walking and grooming services.

Address: 18-19 Pulteney Rd (South), Bathwick, Bath BA2 4EZ

6. Timbrell's Yard

open image in gallery Dog-friendly pubs just got even friendlier with rooms available for you and your pooch ( Timbrells Yard )

This award-winning boutique hotel is perched on the banks of the River Avon in the picturesque town of Bradford-Upon-Avon. Timbrell’s has a relaxed, pubby feel and is a short hop in the car or by train from Bath. Inside are 17 interior-designed bedrooms, a light-filled restaurant, a snug bar with a log burner and a large outside terrace beside the river. Rooms have a smart Scandi vibe, and they all welcome dogs (as do the bar and terrace) for £15 per night. The perfect hotel-meets-pub, and you’re right on the River Avon for wonderful waterside walks.

Address: 49 St Margaret's St, Bradford-on-Avon BA15 1DE

7. Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Lucknam Park’s luxurious rooms can only be improved upon if you have your dog by your side enjoying the peace and tranquillity ( Lucknam Park )

Country manor vibes but with the city of Bath on your doorstep – Lucknam Park is technically located in the Cotswolds, just north of Bath. This 18th-century Palladian mansion surrounded by rolling green pastures is home to 42 elegant rooms, and dogs are welcome for a £50 per day charge, which includes toys, treats, water, food and fleecy bedding. Head out for walkies around the grounds, where there are also plenty of resident horses to say hello to. Dogs can join you in the bar or on the terrace, but you might want to whisk yourself off for some solo time to the spa, complete with an indoor/outdoor hydrotherapy pool, saunas, steam rooms and a Japanese salt room.

Address: Lucknam Park, Chippenham SN14 8AZ

8. Homewood Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Homewood’s dog ‘creche’ allows your pet to run wild while you check out the spa ( Homewood Hotel )

Describing themselves as a ‘country house hotel with a dollop of fun’, Homewood is a pleasingly un-stuffy Georgian pile set in 20 acres of countryside just outside Bath – perfect for exploring the countryside on long dog walks. While many hotels accept dogs, Homewood really goes the extra mile and treats four-legged guests like VIPs (very important pooches?). As well as bringing dogs to stay at the hotel, you can book a session with their professional team of groomers, leave your dog in the ‘creche’ while you chill out in the spa or even have staff dog sit while you head down to dinner.

Address: Abbey Ln, Freshford, Bath BA2 7TB

9. The Boathouse

The Boathouse boasts one of Bath’s loveliest locations, perched on the banks of the River Avon. Dogs are welcome in the pub as well as in several of the pastel-hued, New England-inspired bedrooms, some boasting wonderful waterfront views and all of which offer great value for money. Central Bath is a walk away, although you may want to spend the day sunning yourself at an outdoor table by the water. Great for a weekend stay followed by a proper Sunday lunch.

Address: Newbridge Road, Bath, BA1 3NB

10. No 15 Guesthouse

open image in gallery Sophisticated pooches expect nothing less than a stylish boutique stay ( @moosethecockapoo_ )

After a bit of park life? No 15 is situated opposite Bath’s beautiful Henrietta Park – perfect for a morning amble. The outside of this stylish boutique hotel has hardly changed since Jane Austen’s day, indoors, however, is bang up-to-date and mixes quirky touches with mod cons and antiques. Head downstairs to seek out the underground mini spa or cosy up in individually designed rooms featuring eclectic artwork – most can accommodate dogs for £25 per night per dog, with unlimited treats for pooches, plus dog sitting and walking both available.

Address: 15 Great Pulteney St, Bath, BA2 4BR

11. The Roseate Villa

open image in gallery Doggy guests at the Roseate Villa are treated to treats and tennis balls to play with ( The Roseate Villa )

The Roseate Villa sits opposite verdant Henrietta Park but is still right in the thick of things, with the Roman Baths, the Regency Crescent, Prior Park, the Jane Austen Centre and Bath Abbey all within an easy stroll from the front door. Furry friends receive special 'woof' boxes on arrival filled with treats as well as a tennis ball for a spot of playtime in the park. Meanwhile, humans can treat themselves to afternoon tea (or an afternoon cocktail) in the hotel’s Henrietta Bar.

Address: Henrietta Rd, Bathwick, Bath BA2 6LX

12. Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Let your dog explore Bishopstrow’s 30 acres of grounds ( Bishopstrow Hotel )

Country mouse or town mouse? Have the best of both worlds at Bishopstrow, a Georgian pile of honey coloured stone in the wilds of Wiltshire. Pop into Bath (a 40-minute drive) to explore the city for the day before returning for a very peaceful night’s stay at this chilled-out country hotel. Rooms have rolling views and rolltop baths, and there’s a smart spa and outdoor pool. Walk your dog in 30 acres of grounds – they’re also welcome in bedrooms, the lounges and the bar. The hotel charges £35 per night per pooch, and there’s an outdoor washing station so they can have a mini spa session after a muddy walk.

Address: Boreham Rd, Warminster BA12 9HH

