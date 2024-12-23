Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As Britain’s second-most popular national park, the Lake District never fails to dazzle, even for those visitors who know it well. The craggy scenery is sublime, the lakes mesmerising, the white-washed villages comely and there’s always a friendly pub around the corner. But popular doesn’t always equate with wallet-friendly. Indeed, popular can mean above-average prices as it’s a captive market. Plus, not surprisingly, some hotels and pubs have gone flashy – spas, hot tubs, Michelin stars and gastro-dining – in their bid to stand out.

But there are good-value places to stay if you follow a few guidelines. Try looking on the outskirts of towns and villages rather than in the centres; alternatively, avoid the hot-spots such as Bowness and Grasmere and consider places towards the edges of the National Park, such as the Lyth and Winster valleys, Eskdale and Bassenthwaite. Think about what’s essential and what’s not. Do you need a lounge and 24-hour reception? The bar of an inn is likely to provide all the company and local advice you need.

The best budget hotels in the Lake District

1. The Waterhead Inn, Ambleside

open image in gallery For a hearty pub meal after a day of walking, book a stay at The Waterhead Inn ( The Waterhead Inn )

In a cracking location, overlooking the head of Lake Windermere and stepping distance from the jetty for the cruise boats, this large family- and dog-friendly hotel is surprisingly well-priced for such a central position. True, it’s not immediately amongst Ambleside’s shops and cafes – they’re a 15-minute walk – but there’s a handy bus-stop opposite. The huge ground floor bar-restaurant-lounge, set on different levels due to the sloping site, is split into snugs and booths and decorated in maximalist style: a mix of exposed brickwork and blousy wallpapers, leather Chesterfields and floral-covered armchairs, and walls crammed with vintage ice axes, Victorian prints, warming pans and bric-a-brac. All-day menus offer pub classics, plus there’s an outside terrace.

Bedrooms – some in a separate building a five-minute walk away – are simply furnished with feature wallpapers, plaid carpets and plain wood fittings, but are spacious, and most with baths as well as showers. Bathrooms in the main building are particularly smart. Lake views command premium prices; those in the separate building are most economical.

Address: Lake Road, Ambleside LA22 0ER

2. Moss Grove Organic, Grasmere

In the heart of pretty Grasmere village – and with a private car park – it would be hard to find a more convenient spot than this b&b. Gift shops, restaurants, pubs, and the celebrated Grasmere Gingerbread Shop are within strolling distance while Wordsworth’s Dove Cottage and the lake are around 10 to 15 minutes’ walk. Plus there are plenty of fell-walks you can do from the doorstep.

The design of the Victorian property is environmentally driven with clay-based paints, natural-ink printed wallpapers, plenty of natural materials, and minimal use of ornaments and pictures. As a result, rooms are bright and airy with chunky-wood upcycles furniture and plenty of space. Underfloor-heated bathrooms throughout are huge.

Organic breakfasts are equally huge, with home-made breads and focaccia, vegetarian crostini, yoghurt compotes, and freshly cooked hot dishes.

Address: Grasmere, Ambleside LA22 9SW

3. The Royal Oak, Keswick

open image in gallery With plenty of pubs and cafes nearby, you can’t go wrong with The Royal Oak ( Royal Oak Hotel )

Keswick is many people’s favourite Lake District town – with good reason: scenic lake (Derwentwater), quirky museum (pencils), twice-weekly market, theatre (by the lake), shops, walks, and plenty of pubs and cafes. The Royal Oak, just off the Market Square, is well-placed to take advantage of all of these. A former coaching inn, it’s been given a careful contemporary styling yet still has a traditional pub feel. There are beamed ceilings, oak tables, rustic chairs and toasty fires, and handsome portions of hearty food such as Cumberland sausage with creamy mash, beer-battered fish and chips, steaks and burgers, and – obviously – sticky toffee pudding.

Bedrooms make good use of often small spaces with custom-made oak furniture, bright wallpapers and colourful blanket throws. Some have cosy window-seats. Dogs and families are made very welcome, too.

Address: Main Street, Keswick CA12 5HZ

4. Ambleside Townhouse, Ambleside

open image in gallery For a fuss-free stay, opt for a room at Ambleside ( Ambleside Townhouse )

On the outskirts of Ambleside, yet only a five to 10-minute walk to the town’s shops, bars and restaurants, this smart townhouse guest house offers remarkably good value for money. It even has free on-site parking; a rare bonus in the town. Other than that, it has few facilities – no bar or lounge – but guests are free to relax in the breakfast room where they can help themselves to complimentary hot drinks.

With pale grey walls and bright teal and tangerine-coloured chairs, the room has a fresh modern style, also reflected in the 15 bedrooms. Neat and fuss-free, most have decent views over rooftops to the surrounding fells, and all have bright modern bathrooms, often with a bath as well as shower. Lower-ground floor rooms have restricted views but are larger and with striking wall-size photographs of Lakeland landscapes. With private entrances, these rooms are useful for families and groups of friends.

Breakfast is a modest buffet but hot dishes are nicely cooked to order.

Address: Lake Road, Ambleside LA22 0DB

5. The Quiet Site, Ullswater

open image in gallery The Quiet Side offers eco cabins ( The Quiet Site )

High above Ullswater, on the western side, this eco-principled campsite isn’t just for hardy campers and campervan owners. There are camping pods, glamping burrows (tucked in the hillside), gingerbread houses (sleeping shelves and shower rooms) and, top of the range, glamping cabins. The latter – arched and wood-clad - are like mini, very cosy, studio bedrooms with shower room, double bed, kitchenette and sofa, plus outdoor decking.

As with all structures on the site, the cabins are built with strong eco credentials: thick insulation, ground-source heat pump and ethically sourced timber which, together, makes them carbon neutral.

If you don’t feel like cooking, the on-site Quiet Bite serves evening pizzas and morning bacon and vegan rolls, plus there’s an atmospheric bar in a 17th-century barn. There are walks from the doorstep - including the 22-mile Ullswater Way - while Ullswater with its lake steamers is a five-minute drive. In season, there’s a handy hopper bus, too.

Address: Ullswater, Penrith CA11 0LS

Price: From £100

6. The Mortal Man, Troutbeck

open image in gallery For a family-run pub, opt for a stay at The Mortal Man ( The Mortal Man )

This landmark Lakeland inn, with its blinding white-washed exterior, sits in the middle of Troutbeck valley with glorious views down to Lake Windermere. Its extensive beer garden makes the perfect resting place after a good day’s walk – and there are plenty in the area such as Wansfell Pike and High Street. The pub, however, isn’t just for walkers; it makes a cheaper option to staying in popular Ambleside and Windermere, both just a 10-minute drive.

The much-extended 17th-century inn is firmly traditional with snug low-beamed rooms, open fires, scrubbed tables and horse brasses. Bedrooms are modest but modern with pine furniture, pops of colour in throws and cushions, and most offering baths as well as showers. Choose a second-floor room for the best views. Food is hearty pub classics plus there’s a good range of real ales and ciders. Family run and with local staff, it has one of the friendliest welcomes in the area.

Address: Troutbeck, Windermere LA23 1PL

7. Woolpack Inn, Eskdale

open image in gallery As far as location goes for fell ramblers, there is no better place to stay that the Woolpack Inn ( Woolpack Inn )

Here’s one for outdoors-lovers; a historic inn in the beautiful but lesser-visited Eskdale in the western part of the National Park and with numerous walks on the doorstep, including Harter Fell, Scafell Pike and Great Gable. The inn, with its typical Lakeland whitewashed walls and black window mouldings, sits high up the valley and just below the challenging 1-in-3 Hardknott Pass; drivers beware! It doesn’t pretend to be other than a pub-with-rooms – although there’s a charming dining room for breakfasts – with flagged floors, red-patterned carpet, vintage photographs and wood-burning stove. A second lounge-bar is more contemporary in feel.

Bedrooms are fuss-free and plainly furnished, with oversize headboards and bright-coloured throws to add jazzy touches. But they have all you need for days spent outdoors, and the sleek bathrooms (one room, unexpectedly, has a double whirlpool bath) are sleek and modern with good showers. Food is filling and hearty from Cumbrian tatie pot and pie of the day to vegan chilli and pizzas. Well-priced, too.

Address: Boot, Holmrook CA19 1TH

8. The Crown Inn, Pooley Bridge

open image in gallery After a day in the countryside, come back to the Crown Inn for a homemade pie and a beer ( Thee Crown Inn )

At the foot of Ullswater, the area’s second-longest lake, Pooley Bridge is a buzzing little place with three pubs, several cafes, village store, bookshop and deli. Right at the heart of the village is The Crown Inn, a five-minute walk from the landing stage for the jolly red-funnelled steamers that ply their way across the lake. The inn is deceptively big with a large open-plan bar-restaurant, in a modern-rustic style, that extends to a large rear terrace overlooking the River Eamont that flows from the lake towards Penrith. (The inn, handily, is only 20 minutes from the M6.) This west-facing is perfect for sundowners.

Like the ground floor, bedrooms are modern-rustic with timbered headboards, colourful tartan throws, tongue-and-groove panelling, and bright bathrooms. (Be aware, those directly above the bar might not be the best for light sleepers.) Menus are full of popular classics – steaks, home-made pie, burgers, fish and chips – with a few more creative dishes such as Penang curry and pan-fried seabass.

Address: Pooley Bridge, Penrith CA10 2NP

9. The Pheasant Inn, Bassenthwaite

open image in gallery For a quiet stay, book a spot at the Pheasant Inn ( The Pheasant Inn )

Ok, you can’t see the nearby lake (Bassenthwaite) from the hotel, and it’s not within walking distance of any attractions, but this quietly situated inn is only a 15-minute drive from Keswick and just 10 minutes from the Lakes Distillery with its tours and bistro. And if you like forest walking, Whinlatter Forest is only three miles to the south. Inside the pretty, whitewashed, former coaching inn, a series of low-beamed rooms offer quirky spaces for eating and drinking, the most atmospheric of which is the unreconstructed snug with wine-red walls, and copper-topped tables in alcoves. Bedrooms (some in a separate lodge) are pleasantly, if plainly, furnished, though some of those in the main building have features such as beams and window-seats.

The all-day, crowd-pleasing menu covers the classics – fish and chips, steaks, pasta – as well as seasonal specials such as game casserole and pheasant burger. But the inn’s biggest charm, apart from the peaceful situation, is its surprisingly large, hidden back garden.

Address: Bassenthwaite Lake, Cockermouth CA13 9YE

10. Fox and Hounds Inn, Ennerdale Bridge

If you want to be away from the tourist crowds, but easily accessible - only a couple of miles from the main A5086 between Cockermouth and the coast – consider the Fox and Hounds Inn. In the heart of Ennerdale Bridge (two pubs, shop, café, church) in the north western Lakes, this is a proper village inn without any pretensions but a very warm welcome. There’s a low-beamed bar with two wood-burning stoves, cosy plain tables and chairs, jolly wallpapers and tweedy cushions. There are dominoes to borrow, a good mix of locals and visitors, and hearty home-cooked food.

The three bedrooms (one can take families) are simple and spacious, with beams, bright-coloured throws, plain varnished furniture and big bathrooms with baths as well as showers. Ennerdale Water is a mile-and-a-half, and sits in Ennerdale, one of England’s oldest and biggest re-wilding projects. After a day of walking or bird-watching, enjoy a pint in the inn’s riverside beer garden.

Address: Ennerdale Bridge, Cleator CA23 3AR

Price: From £110

