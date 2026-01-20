Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As most travellers will know, “best” doesn’t always mean “the most luxurious” – and this is definitely the case in Seville. A beautiful building alone isn’t enough in a city so replete with mansions centred around stunning arcaded courtyards and pretty tiled fountains behind intricate iron gates.

I’ve lived in Seville for 20 years and one way to win my heart is when hotels go the extra mile, offering thoughtful details I really appreciate. You might want to explore Barrio Santa Cruz (the old Jewish Quarter), the busy streets near the cathedral or the less touristy San Lorenzo district. Whether you’re looking to stay at a small independently-owned place or a grand group establishment, these Seville hotels each offer their own version of excellent hospitality and a memorable stay.

The best hotels in Seville

1. Casa Palacio Don Ramon hotel

open image in gallery Casa Palacio Don Ramon is an opulent stay, just steps from Seville’s shopping district ( Casa Palacio Don Ramon )

Casa Palacio Don Ramon exudes opulence through every perfectly-chosen tile, vase, and painting. First impressions are charmingly romantic: steps from the city’s shopping district you enter through an arch draped in blooming wisteria (fake but fabulous) and see a logo rendered in cobblestones.

Room decor is extravagantly Mozarabic and Arabic – think intricate Turkish-style wallpapers, celosia decor, and colour-coordinated leather note holders. The roof terrace is well worth a visit, with its cosy areas sectioned-off areas for private moments. The bar is old-school glam, with velvet banquettes, while the restaurant has superb, bold takes on Mediterranean and North African cuisine from the Moroccan chef. Try the watermelon, feta, olive, and chickpea salad with spice blend ras al hanout, and don’t miss the tasting menu, which is a steal at €69 (£60).

Address: C. Trajano, 2, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £395

2. Casa del Limonero hotel

open image in gallery Casa del Limonero is housed in a grand 15th-century palace ( Casa del Limonero )

The recently opened Casa del Limonero hotel is in a class of its own in terms of decor and art. A grand 15th-century palace on the edge of Barrio Santa Cruz, close to the cathedral, it has impressive proportions with high ceilings, wide corridors and a large courtyard. There is an extraordinary collection of international contemporary art and design, and also a garden filled with palm and citrus trees – which is almost unheard of in a city centre hotel. It also has a sizeable green mosaic-tiled pool.

Each of the 14 rooms has its own theme, with differing rugs, lights and vases, artworks and photos. Furniture is mostly mid-century with pieces by Eames, Jacobsen and Van der Rohe. There are interesting details everywhere: there’s a lift lined with Louis Vuitton luggage, a minibar is made from a Lufthansa trolley, and you’ll spot tables made from tiles rescued during the conversion.

Address: C. Guzmán el Bueno, 4, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £263

3. Gravina 51 hotel

open image in gallery Gravina 51 is close to the Guadalquivir river ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Close to the main shopping area and handy for Triana, down a quiet side street, Gravina 51 is a gem. Small enough to feel intimate, it has thoughtful touches worthy of a five-star hotel. There’s the option of welcome cava, and the 37 spacious rooms come with fresh flowers. They are equipped with ironing boards and irons, while the minibars are stocked with free soft drinks and beer.

The small, shaded terrace is a haven, with hydrangeas, jasmine, and rosemary. Take your drink from the ground-floor bar, snaffle a home-baked cookie, and sit among the fronds. Though best of all is the breakfast: there are healthy smoothies (in a jug – you’re not rationed here), and the Payoyo cheese and spinach omelette is delicious.

Address: C. Gravina, 51, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £131

4. Casa 1800 hotel

open image in gallery Golden headboards and brocade bedspreads give Casa 1800 a baroque vibe ( Casa 1800 )

Just the right side of boujie, Casa 1800 has a baroque, French palace feel. There are gold headboards, brocade bedspreads, and curvy bedside tables in the 33 rooms – exposed brick helps dial down the glitz.

The converted 16th-century palace is just a few steps from the Giralda and close to the Jewish Quarter, with an unmissable, local legend tapas bar, Las Columnas, right outside. A delicious spread of free afternoon tea, as well as details like hair straighteners and yoga kits in the rooms, seal the deal. You could spoil yourself by booking the room with a private terrace and hot tub, although the main roof terrace with pool and close-up Giralda views is equally glorious.

Address: C. Rodrigo Caro, 6, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £88

5. Casas de la Juderia hotel

open image in gallery Casas de la Juderia’s rooms are spread across 27 houses ( Casas de la Juderia )

Seville is not short of hotels housed in characterful, historic buildings, but Casa de la Juderia is on another level. Made up of 134 rooms in 27 houses across more than 40 patios, gardens, and streets, it forms its own little city within the old Jewish Quarter (you’re given a map, but you’ll likely still get lost).

Rooms are comfortable, if a little old-fashioned, with floral bedcovers and beamed ceilings. The two winning features are the rooftop pool with bar (open May to October) and the underground Roman-themed spa, complete with mosaics of the gods. In winter, the elegant piano bar is a beautiful salon to relax in, with its vermillion sofas – don’t miss the tiny, tented salon at the end where you can perch on a courting chair.

Address: C. Sta. María la Blanca, 5, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £79

6. Pajaro Rebelde hotel

open image in gallery Pajaro Rebelde has an eclectic design scheme ( Fotoworks.es )

Olivier and Sophie, who hail from Paris, have transformed a family mansion in the San Lorenzo district into the small and quirky Pajaro Rebelde. It boasts a beautiful, shady courtyard garden and rooftop terrace, dense with cypress, lemon, fig, and kumquat trees. Original features such as tiles and stained-glass windows are combined with Mudejar doors, Moroccan lamps, family portraits, and French furniture to create an eclectic space.

In the seven cosy, TV-free rooms, with wallpaper designs and names themed around the Molucca islands (the Indonesian destination of Magellan’s 1519 voyage from Seville), textiles lead the story, from bold and graphic to floral prints. A long, narrow pool is perfect for laps, the roof terrace is the sundowner spot, and there’s a rooftop home cinema for lazy evenings in. Note that the hotel closes for the hottest and coolest months (July/August and December/January).

Address: C. Martínez Montañés, 27, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £228

7. Legado Alcazar hotel

open image in gallery Legado Alcazar has views into the gardens of the royal palace ( Legado Alcazar )

Who can resist a sneak peek into the gardens of a royal palace? Your vantage point, in around half of the 18 rooms of Legado Alcazar, lets you see the resident peacocks of the Alcazar, and, twice a year, you can also luxuriate in the sight of jacaranda blossom with its intense lilac shade – a balcony or terrace (with outdoor bath) adds to the proximity thrill.

This hotel, on a small, quiet street close to the cathedral and palace, has an intimate family feel. I love the art, which is all by Sevillian creatives – look out for the exquisite silk collage of a peacock feather in the main patio. Another nice touch is the seasonal variations on your complimentary drink, including manzanilla sherry for the Feria festival and hot chocolate for Christmas.

Address:C. Mariana de Pineda, 18, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £97

8. Corral del Rey hotel

open image in gallery Corral del Rey is one of the most loved boutique hotels in Seville ( Corral del Rey )

The trailblazer of boutique hotels in Seville, Corral del Rey has never wavered and remains exceptional on every level; decor and service are especially worth noting. Staff are discreet but supremely efficient. The furniture, textiles and artwork in the 17 rooms marry South Asian and North African influences – like wooden Indian mirrors and kantha bedspreads – to chic effect.

The intimate 17th-century house, with two annexes across the road, is located in the Alfalfa district, close to both the cathedral and shopping area. An honesty bar in the larger annexe feels like a tasteful friend’s living room, with gorgeous paintings and bright printed sofas. Plus, the hotel will happily organise an amazing range of activities for you.

Address: C. Corral del Rey, 12, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £158

9. Radisson Collection Plaza Magdalena hotel

open image in gallery The Radisson has a Michelin-worthy restaurant and elegant rooms ( Radisson Collection Plaza Magdalena )

Occupying one side of a square in the heart of the shopping district, this five-star GL hotel is the only contemporary choice in this list – elegant in style and set across two modern buildings. The sophisticated vibe is created by a neutral palette along with black and white photos merged with Sevillano scenes.

The 89 spacious, light-filled rooms are warmed by parquet floors and blue velvet chairs. Full points for the Michelin-standard (why no stars yet?) Basque restaurant, with consistently exceptional Andalusian cuisine and excellent service; the tuna tartlet is one of my favourite dishes in any Seville restaurant. At the roof terrace bar, sink into a plush chair and sink a St Germain spritzer.

Address: Pl. de la Magdalena, 1, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £211

10. Only You Sevilla hotel

open image in gallery For a homey hotel experience check in to Only You Sevilla ( Only You Sevilla )

If you’re a sucker for hotels with a sense of fun, then Only You Sevilla will be up your street. Sitting opposite Santa Justa train station, the nine-storey property uses wood frames for wall-mounted TVs, quirky ceramics, groovy artworks, and freestanding furniture to give its 221 decent-size rooms a homey feel.

Smile-inducing touches include a giraffe-print dressing gown (also available in two kids’ sizes, along with an activity pack), a wooden bath rack with book/tablet holder, and cute white lamps. Load your breakfast buffet bagels with guacamole, baba ghanoush or houmous, sip smoothies in a lightbulb-shaped jar, and gobble down dates, prunes, seeds, and nuts aplenty to feel virtuous. At Trotamundos restaurant, the tuna tataki, Iberian pork shoulder, and a beef brioche are standouts.

Address: Av. de Kansas City, 7, 41018 Sevilla, Spain

Price: From £158

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by Fiona Flores Watson, a freelance writer and editor who has lived in Seville, Spain, for 20 years and has a deep knowledge of the destination, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, she has considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Seville uses the euro (€).

When is the best time of year to visit Seville?

If you prefer to visit the city when the temperatures are not too hot, come in spring or autumn. Temperatures in these months range from 15-25C on average. In summer, they will hit the mid-30s.

Where are the nicest areas of Seville to stay?

Barrio Santa Cruz is the city’s most famous neighbourhood, known for its historical architecture and tapas bars tucked away on small, colourful streets. Meanwhile, Triana is one of Seville’s most traditional areas where many locals live. Barrio Alfalfa has beautiful plazas and independent shops to explore, while La Alameda de Hércules is a trendy area with vibrant nightlife.

Where do celebrities stay?

The luxury Hotel Alfonso XIII is one of the most well-known hotels in the city, and has attracted celebrities since opening in 1928.

How to get the best deal

If you’re looking for convenience and easy booking management, opting for a Seville package holiday through trusted names like Tui or Jet2holidays is a great option. You can often find flash sales and limited-time discount codes, sometimes saving you up to £200.

For those sticking to a budget, booking your travel components separately can often work out cheaper. We recommend comparing hotel rates across various booking platforms, such as Hotels.com, Travel Republic and Expedia, many of which will throw in free breakfast and free cancellation.

Expedia has competitive rates on Seville hotels featured in our round-up, including Las Casas de la Judería and Gravina 51. Plus, you can save six per cent on your booking using our exclusive Expedia discount code.



