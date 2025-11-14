Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seville abounds with small, stylish hotels full of distinctive character, eye-catching design and intimate atmosphere. In fact, boutique digs are arguably the city’s strongest category, thanks to the wealth of beautiful old mansions featuring arcaded patios with elegant columns. You’ll find everything from pared-back, minimalist spaces, to opulent bedrooms adorned with full-on baroque gilt. Think dreamy, Moroccan-inspired suites with four-poster beds and romantic candlelit baths, or authentic palaces with high ceilings and plant-covered courtyards.

Today’s boutique hotels in Seville typically offer mod cons like Nespresso machines and TVs with Chromecast, so you can still keep up with your favourite shows while on holiday. In the most creative concept properties, each room or suite is themed around a geographical destination such as an Andalusian province, or an architectural style, like Mudejar. Many of them also have rooftop pools and/or bars for soaking up the skyline.

Here’s our pick of the very best. For more hotels in Spain, see our guide to the best luxury hotels in Seville, the best hotels in Barcelona and the best budget hotels in Barcelona.

The 10 best boutique hotels in Seville 2025

At a glance

1. Tayko hotel

open image in gallery Traditionalists will adore the classic wallpaper at Tayko ( Tayko )

At this corner hotel, in a prime spot overlooking spacious Puerta Jerez and the tree-filled Jardines de Cristina, natural light floods the bedrooms of the beautifully renovated 1920s building. Floor-to-ceiling windows and raw linen curtains create an airy feel; we loved the mix of pretty print fabric headboards, Colefax and Fowler wallpaper (not together), original tiles and plain fabrics. All the furniture in the 26 rooms was custom-made locally for the hotel, from marble bedside tables to wooden wardrobes. Thoughtful touches include waffle robes, a free minibar stocked with soft drinks, filtered water in refillable glass bottles, and an ingenious safe with built-in charging sockets. On the roof there’s a mini plunge pool, surrounded by olive and palm trees.

Address: Prta de Jerez, 3, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: Best family-friendly hotels in Mallorca – Where to stay for kids’ clubs and swimming pools

2. Palacio Bucarelli hotel

open image in gallery Some of the tastefully decorated suites at Palacio Bucarelli have terraces ( Palacio Bucarelli )

Who doesn’t want to stay in a palace? In quiet San Lorenzo district near the buzzing Alameda, this hotel occupies part of a vast baroque building still owned by the same family after 14 generations. You can visit their home next door, stuffed with extraordinary pieces like huge Mexican ceramic jars, 17th-century tapestries, and oriental screens. The hotel’s tastefully decorated suites come equipped with a small hob, microwave, fridge, coffee machine, and, best of all, La Cartuja tableware; breakfast is delivered to your door in a basket. Some suites feature high, grand ceilings, others have lower, wood-beamed ones; a few have terraces and one even includes a small plunge pool. Downstairs is one of the city’s most entrancing patios, with pebble-stone flooring, orange trees, a wisteria-covered bower, and an honesty bar with the family’s own sherry, Hidalgo. A small, square, shaded swimming pool is ideal for cooling off.

Address: Calle Dalia 1, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: Five of Spain’s most walkable cities (including one with a 6mph speed limit for cars)

3. Casa del Limonero hotel

open image in gallery Art enthusiasts will adore Casa de Limonero’s extensive collection ( Casa del Limonero )

This place feels more like an art gallery than a hotel – in the best way – as a space where you’re up close with the exhibits. A magnificent mansion which combines antique tiles (featuring the hotel’s deer motif) and cuenca azulejos repurposed as tables, with an extraordinary art collection, spread across 14 rooms and the impressive patios. We loved the carefully curated room themes, from understated Nube offering white walls, clouds on the ceiling, and Julie Blackmon’s witty family studies among other photos; to grand Italiana with a four-poster bed and original stained-glass window, given a 20th-century twist with Artemide lamps and Niemeyer’s Rio chaise longue. Even the bathrooms delight, with quirky mirrors (though the lighting can be on the low side). If you can tear yourself away, the cathedral is a five-minute walk, as are Santa Cruz’s winding alleys.

Address: C. Guzmán el Bueno, 4, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: The best hotels in Lanzarote for spas, families and all-inclusive holidays

4. Triana House hotel

open image in gallery Triana House is a maximalists’ dream ( Triana House )

This beautifully conceived bijou hotel, with just seven rooms over three floors (the B&B next door is a simpler concept), is tucked in the quieter part of Triana. Each room is named after an Andalusian province. This is not for minimalists – rooms are opulent: expect a profusion of richly patterned print wall coverings, decorative tiles and paintings. Compact Cadiz has a nautical theme, to suit the city’s maritime legacy, while Seville is regally pinky-gold, featuring hand-painted murals of vases of flowers. On the top floor is Malaga, boasting its own private terrace, and there’s an atmospheric basement breakfast room/bar with black marble tables and red velvet banquettes, plus a pretty rooftop. Impressive perks for such a small hotel include a free minibar, underfloor heating/cooling system (it is Passivhaus-certified for energy efficiency) and memory foam mattresses.

Address: C. Rodrigo de Triana, 94-98, 41010 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: The best hotels in Barcelona for your next city break in the Catalan capital

5. Alcoba del Rey hotel

open image in gallery The Almanzor room in the Alcoba del Rey ( Alcoba del Rey )

Be swept away to Moorish Seville at this exquisite hotel next to the Macarena arch in the northern part of the city centre. Vibrant colours – gold, ochre, magenta, and deep red – set the tone. Canopied four-posters, carved headboards, stucco arches, brilliant lamps, and geometric tiles create a One Thousand and One Nights feel in the 18 rooms, each named after a famous figure from Moorish Seville. We especially loved the spa tubs set in their own alcoves and there is another tub on the roof terrace along with day beds. On the ground floor, El Rincon de Rosita is a friendly tapas bar, famous for its guisos (stews): try the pork in tomato sauce. All the furniture is for sale.

Address: C. Bécquer, 9, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: The best hotels in Ibiza for beach holidays, family resorts and five-star luxury

6. Pájaro Rebelde hotel

open image in gallery Pájaro Rebelde has a tree-filled garden and a delightful rooftop terrace ( Fotoworks.es )

This exceptional hotel with a tree-filled garden and long, narrow pool is full of quirky artworks and pieces collected by the Parisian owners. You’ll spot a bronze horse sculpture by Carlos Mata; a bird mosaic facsimile from Italica, the Roman city near Seville (hence the hotel’s name); a Jean Cocteau lithograph. Rooms feature bird-print wallpaper, brightly coloured woven stools and pretty bird-and-floral patterned bedspreads. Savour a glass of wine in the garden with brilliant bougainvillea and shady alcoves, or on the delightful rooftop terrace, complete with vine and olive tree. Between Jesus del Gran Poder church and Plaza del Duque, it’s a little oasis of French style. It’s worth noting that the hotel is closed in July/August and December/January.

Address: C. Martínez Montañés, 27, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

Price: Doubles from €260 (£224)

Book now

Read more: The best budget hotels in Lanzarote, according to an expert

7. Amadeus hotel

open image in gallery The hot tub on the rooftop terrace at Seville's Hotel Amadeus ( Julio Vergne )

At this family-owned hotel, deep in charming Barrio Santa Cruz, a grand piano greets you in a traditional tiled salon. More musical instruments decorate the hotel – around 70 in total – while even the artworks feature violins and saxophones. For those inclined to tickle the ivories, you’ll find two soundproofed practise rooms, as well as a room with its own upright. In addition, harps, cellos, and guitars, among other instruments, can be used by guests. Decor in the 42 rooms, each named after a composer, is elegant and classic-contemporary, combining exposed brick walls, antiques and neutral fabrics. The sprawling rooftop terrace dotted with orange trees and jasmine features both a hot tub and a small swimming pool, as well as a bar.

Address: C. Farnesio, 6, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: The best hotels in Palma de Mallorca, from boutique boltholes to stays with rooftop pools

8. Casa del Poeta hotel

open image in gallery Casa Del Poeta is situated just 250 metres from Seville Cathedral ( Casa del Poeta )

Tucked away down a narrow alley off one of Santa Cruz’s main arteries, this hotel exemplifies the hidden gem stereotype, since it’s easy to miss. Step inside and you’re greeted by floral scent and the gentle sound of a fountain, leading into the ochre-coloured patio – one of Seville’s most magical, with plant tendrils trailing down from its balconies. The 18 rooms feature tasteful oatmeal-coloured floors and walls, pepped up by vivid turquoise, petrol-green and ruby-red velvet headboards. Service is outstandingly attentive and another favourite feature is the bar, in regal scarlet and gold.

Address: C. Don Carlos Alonso Chaparro, 3, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: I’m a Gen X retired raver – here’s how I swapped hedonism for high-end wellness in Ibiza

9. Placido y Grata hotel

open image in gallery Placido y Grata strikes the perfect balance between heritage and contemporary design ( Bacon Studio )

Cool, clean and contemporary are the watchwords at this place close to Plaza del Duque, in the shopping district. Don’t miss the beautiful brick facade before you’re enveloped in the pale, light-filled interiors where grey marble columns and pale wood roof beams create a feeling of calm and space. Owned by a Barcelona-based interior designer and her father, the hotel favours sustainable brands, like Ferm’s soft, neutral-toned throws and Rowse’s plant-based refillable amenities. One room has a sizeable private terrace. The patio’s jasmine-covered rear wall makes a fabulous backdrop for coffee, a cocktail, or Thursday night jazz. Breakfast features superb artisan bread by local bakery Pablo Conesa, alongside fresh juices.

Address: C. Monsalves, 4, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: What I learned about heartbreak and healing at Spain’s La Tomatina festival

10. Casa Alhaja hotel

open image in gallery Casa Alhaja offers superb views from the roof terrace ( Casa Alhaja )

A warm welcome awaits at this stylish Portuguese hotel near the cathedral. Delightful polyglot manager Joana will tell you about the parent company’s Alentejo farm, where organic vegetables, herbs, eggs, and olives are grown – featured in the delicious breakfast at the sister hotel round the corner. Aubergine caponata, crushed tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and fig jam are ingredients for a superb spread. Pretty Portuguese ceramics decorate the walls, including the patio well, meaning butterflies flutter outside your window. Rooms are stylish and bright if not huge, with padded headboards, pretty throws, quirky wooden furniture, and showers only. Topped off by a roof terrace with small pool, this is an excellent option.

Address: C. Segovias, 3, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Read more: The best spa hotels in Barcelona for luxury, relaxation and rejuvenating treatments

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by Fiona Flores Watson, a freelance writer and editor who has lived in Seville, Spain, for 20 years and has a deep knowledge of the destination, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, Fiona considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to travel to Seville?

To visit the city when the temperatures are not too hot, visit Seville in spring or autumn. Temperatures in these months range from 15-25C on average.

Where are the nicest areas to stay in Seville?

Barrio Santa Cruz is the city’s most famous neighbourhood, known for its historical architecture and tapas bars tucked away on small, colourful streets. Meanwhile, Triana is one of Seville’s most traditional areas where many locals live, Barrio Alfalfa has beautiful plazas and independent shops to explore, while La Alameda de Hércules is a trendy area with vibrant nightlife.

What currency do I need?

Seville uses the euro (€).

What is Seville most famous for?

As the capital of Spain’s Andalusia region, Seville is best known for its rich history, stunning architecture and vibrant culture. Must-see attractions for visitors include Seville Cathedral, the largest gothic cathedral in the world and the Alcázar of Seville – a breathtaking royal palace and gardens amalgamating Moorish and Christian styles to dazzling effect. Seville is also renowned for being the beating heart of flamenco, the dramatic form of dance, song and guitar – don’t leave without taking in a show. Good weather, exceptional tapas and a lively street life packed with bars and sun-filled squares, makes Seville a glorious place to spend time.

Read more: Why the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela is worthy of a food pilgrimage