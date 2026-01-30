Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madrid is a city shaped by contradiction and courage. After decades under Franco’s dictatorship, when queer lives were pushed into silence, Madrid emerged in the late 1970s as the epicentre of La Movida Madrileña – a cultural and social explosion that reclaimed freedom through art, nightlife, sexuality and self-expression. What followed was not just tolerance, but visibility.

Madrid today is loud, and unapologetically social. From the grand boulevards of Gran Vía to the narrow, bar-lined streets of Chueca, the city invites you to participate rather than observe. In Madrid, hypervigilance softens. Your shoulders drop and your voice finds its natural register again.

This city doesn’t just host the LGBT+ community. It holds space for it, openly, and without compromise. It’s in the way locals celebrate Pride like it’s sacred. It’s in the art, the music, the late-night conversations on rooftop terraces. And, importantly, in its hotels.

Each property on this list has woven acceptance into its DNA and earned its place through countless small acts of radical hospitality. Positioned in historic squares like Plaza Mayor, in pulsing Chueca and the creative corners of Salesas and Chamberí, these hotels remind us how good it feels to take up space and to do so, unapologetically.

For the best hotels for LGBT+ travellers in Amsterdam, Toronto, San Francisco, Brighton and Copenhagen, see our guides.

The best LGBT+ hotels in Madrid 2026

At a glance

1. Axel Hotel Madrid

open image in gallery This adult-only hotel has plenty of places to lounge ( Axel Hotel Madrid )

Nestled in the literary quarter on Calle de Atocha, adult-only Axel Hotel isn't your typical boutique hotel. It's a former mansion turned "oasis of freedom", where theatrical meets sensual. The 88 rooms balance boldness with genuine comfort, offering large beds, rainfall showers and soundproofing that respects the fact you might not get home until very late.

Downstairs, the lobby bar functions as a social anchor. The crowd is proudly international, a mix of solo travellers, couples and groups. Conversations are fuelled by excellent cocktails. Rooftop destination Sky Bar is the hotel’s heartbeat, with loungers, a pool and views over the city below. It‘s a popular spot for early evening drinks and lazy afternoon flirting. The fitness area includes a compact gym, sauna and steam room, though most guests treat it as optional – given the dancing, walking and joyful exploration that Madrid encourages.

Address: Atocha, 49, 28012, Madrid

Price: From £83

2. Room Mate Oscar hotel

open image in gallery Bright and bold designs dominate the rooms at Room Mate Oscar ( Room Mate Oscar )

Sitting proudly in Plaza de Pedro Zerolo in Chueca (Madrid’s most iconic LGBT+ square), Room Mate Oscar feels like the city’s communal living room. Bright, bold, and unashamedly design-forward, this hotel combines playful interiors with a warm, come-as-you-are vibe that reflects the spirit of the neighbourhood itself.

Rooms are fresh and functional, with vibrant colours, clever lighting, and just enough personality to keep things interesting. Step outside and you’re instantly immersed in queer Madrid: bars, cafes and Pride parades are all right on your doorstep. The jewel in its crown? The rooftop. With a pool, solarium, panoramic views and DJs spinning records on summer weekends, it’s the kind of place where strangers become friends by sundown.

Address: Plaza de Pedro Zerolo, 12, 28004, Madrid

Price: From £85

3. Catalonia Gran Via hotel

open image in gallery Seek out the rooftop plunge pool at Catalonia Gran Via ( Catalonia Gran Via )

Set along the iconic Gran Vía, this stately building dates back to the early 20th century, but inside, it’s a modern, welcoming retreat. Catalonia Gran Via offers easy access to Madrid’s theatres, shops, and the Chueca district is just a short stroll away. Rooms are spacious, sleek, and tastefully understated, with plush beds, marble-accented bathrooms, and balconies overlooking the bustling boulevard. Some even come with private terraces and outdoor hot tubs, a perfect place to unwind after a day wandering the city.

There’s a rooftop plunge pool and bar for summer days, a full-service spa, and a breakfast spread that’s pure Spanish hospitality. It’s not loud or flashy, but it doesn’t need to be.

Address: Gran Via, 7-9, 28013, Madrid

Price: From £87

4. Pestana Plaza Mayor Madrid hotel

open image in gallery Pestana Plaza Mayor Madrid lies in the heart of the city ( Pestana Plaza Mayor Madrid )

Tucked within Madrid’s most iconic square, Pestana Plaza Mayor is a romantic, five-star hideaway that brings together heritage, serenity, and standout design. Housed in a restored 17th-century building, it’s a peaceful retreat that lets you wake up to the buzz of old Madrid.

Interiors nod to the city’s baroque past, but the vibe is refreshingly contemporary. Expect warm lighting, stone archways, natural textures and curated modern art. Rooms feel quietly luxurious, with views over the square or charming interior courtyards. There’s a small rooftop pool perfect for golden-hour lounging, a wellness centre in the old coal cellars, and an inner courtyard restaurant that offers a sense of calm (even on the liveliest days).

Address: Calle Imperial, 8, 28012, Madrid

Price: From £184

5. UMusic Hotel Madrid

open image in gallery UMusic Hotel Madrid has everything from rooftop DJ nights to spontaneous live shows ( UMusic Hotel Madrid )

More than just a hotel, UMusic is an experience. Built around the iconic Albéniz Theatre, this one-of-a-kind stay fuses luxury hospitality with live performance, creativity, and bold design. Placing you steps from Puerta del Sol and moments from Madrid’s most vibrant cultural corners, it’s ideal for music and culture lovers.

Rooms are sleek and tech-savvy in a modern palette, with ambient lighting, and high-end touches that make you feel like a VIP on tour. You’re surrounded by art, music, and curated experiences, whether it’s a rooftop DJ set, a spontaneous live show, or just the curated playlists echoing through the halls. The rooftop bar and pool offer city views worth lingering over, while the in-house restaurant serves up seasonal flavours with flair. And when the last song plays? You’re already home.

Address: Calle de La Paz, 11, 28012, Madrid

Price: From £166

6. H10 Villa de la Reina hotel

open image in gallery For a boutique stay, check into H10 Villa de la Reina ( H10 Villa de la Reina )

Set in a beautifully restored 20th-century building on Gran Vía, H10 Villa de la Reina offers a boutique hotel experience with a distinctly European soul, just steps from Chueca. French-inspired interiors meet warm Spanish hospitality, creating a space that feels both elegant and relaxed.

Rooms are cosy and refined, with crisp linens, soft lighting, and subtle pops of colour. Some offer balconies overlooking the city, while others face the quieter interior courtyard – perfect for recharging after a day exploring Madrid’s bustle. The public spaces feel like a chic living room, with curated bookshelves, velvet armchairs, and a lobby bar that serves excellent cocktails in an intimate setting. It’s an ideal base for those who want to be close to the action but come home to calm.

Address: Gran Vía, 22, 28013, Madrid

Price: From £103

7. Hotel Fénix Gran Meliá

open image in gallery Be transported to the Belle Époque era at Hotel Fenix Gran Melia ( Hotel Fénix Gran Meliá )

A long-time favourite of artists, writers, and those drawn to timeless elegance, Hotel Fénix Gran Meliásits just off Plaza de Colón, steps from Serrano’s boutiques and a short walk to Chueca. With its Belle Époque architecture and refined interiors, this five-star gem offers polished tranquillity in the heart of the city. Rooms are plush and elegant, with marble bathrooms, velvet textiles, and subtle lighting that sets a restful tone. Some suites offer private jacuzzis and rooftop views, while guests who’ve booked Meliá’s RedLevel service can enjoy added perks like personalised check-in and butler service.

There’s a rooftop terrace and small spa for low-key indulgence, along with the iconic Dry Martini bar for a perfectly crafted cocktail. The vibe here is quiet confidence and luxury that doesn’t try too hard.

Address: Calle de Hermosilla 2, Madrid

Price: From £281

8. Urso Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery For a five-stay retreat in Madrid, book a room at Urso ( Urso Hotel & Spa )

Tucked between the trendy Chamberí and vibrant Chueca districts, Urso Hotel & Spa offers a rare mix of calm and connectivity. Set in a stately early 20th-century building, this five-star boutique hotel blends neoclassical architecture with cool, contemporary interiors that feel effortlessly elegant.

Rooms are spacious, light-filled and timeless. Think oak floors, crisp linens, and marble bathrooms with double vanities. The on-site spa, powered by Natura Bissé, is a standout with a hammam, hydrotherapy pool, and personalised treatments in a deeply soothing setting. There’s also an atrium restaurant serving seasonal dishes, a hidden cocktail bar, and complimentary bikes to explore Madrid at your own pace. Chueca’s nightlife is close, but Urso offers a space to unwind, reflect, and reset when you’re done.

Address: Mejía Lequerica 8, Madrid

Price: From £272

9. Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá hotel

open image in gallery Relax at this restored 19th-century palace ( Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá )

Set in a restored 19th-century palace once home to the Dukes of Granada de Ega, Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá is a luxurious tribute to Spain’s artistic legacy. Inspired by the works of Velázquez, the hotel blends regal architecture with modern elegance, located just steps from the Royal Palace, Opera House and Teatro Real.

Rooms are warm and sophisticated, with plush beds and curated artwork, creating a feel that echoes the building’s noble past. The RedLevel experience adds a layer of personalised service, from exclusive lounges to private terraces and butler attention when you want it. Outside, a quiet courtyard garden and seasonal rooftop pool offer sanctuary above the city. Dining is equally impressive, with three restaurants, including a Michelin-starred option focused on traditional Spanish flavours.

Address: Cuesta de Santo Domingo 5 y 7, Madrid

Price: From £346

10. Only YOU Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery Each room is uniquely laid out at Only YOU ( Only YOU Boutique Hotel )

Housed in a restored 19th-century mansion in the stylish Salesas district, Only YOU Boutique Hotel is bursting with charm, individuality and eclectic design. It’s bold without being brash, where colonial elegance meets vibrant contemporary interiors, and every space feels like it was made to be lingered in.

Rooms are beautifully curated with deep blues, soft lighting, and vintage accents, each one unique in layout and style. Some offer views over Calle del Barquillo, others look inward to quiet courtyards, perfect for a more restful stay. Downstairs, the open-plan lounge and restaurant are social and welcoming, often buzzing with locals. There’s a reading nook, concept store, and flexible workspaces that make it feel more like a creative studio than a traditional hotel. It’s lively, but always with an undercurrent of calm.

Address: Calle Barquillo 21, Madrid

Price: From £281

Why trust us

Aidy Smith is an award-winning broadcaster, TV presenter, journalist and inclusivity spokesperson. Aidy writes on food and drink and presents Amazon Prime’s award-winning The Three Drinkers series, as well as being The Independent’s LGBT+ and neurodivergence travel specialist. The only global TV presenter with Tourette syndrome and a proud inclusivity advocate, he aims to offer wisdom and inspiration to help his community get the very best out of their travels. He has visited Madrid multiple times, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, he considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Madrid?

Head to Madrid in the shoulder seasons for fewer crowds, but still pleasant weather. This includes April, May, September and October.

Is Madrid LGBT+ friendly?

Yes, Madrid is considered exceptionally LGBT+ friendly.

Where are the best LGBT+ nightlife spots in Madrid?

Chueca is one of the most popular places to go if you are looking for an LGBT+ night out. Meanwhile, popular venues include Bear’s Bar, LL Bar and You&Me bar.