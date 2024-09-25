Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



In an ideal world, LGBT+ couples should be able to take a look at the world map and book flights to wherever their hearts desire, but sadly things aren’t that simple.

As of 2024, same-sex marriage is only legally recognised in 35 countries, and there are many more where simply being LGBT+ can put you in danger. With attitudes and laws still varying significantly, LGBT+ travellers seeking to celebrate their relationship want the peace of mind that comes with knowing your chosen destination accepts you with open arms.

Whether you’re looking for a picture-postcard beach holiday or a vibrant city break, we’ve selected the best destinations around the world where LGBT+ couples can celebrate their love freely and safely. We’ll let you know why they’re inclusive, the must-see highlights while you’re there, plus a top-notch place to lay your heads on a night.

New York City, USA

Best for: Urban buzz

open image in gallery Greenwich Village is home to many of New York City’s oldest gay bars, including the Stonewall Inn ( Getty Images )

The Big Apple is often ranked as a favourite destination of the LGBT+ community, and it’s not difficult to see why. On top of the plethora of classic landmarks like the Empire State, the Statue of Liberty, the Met, Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square, there’s also the West Village, Hell’s Kitchen and Greenwich Village to explore, home to some of the city’s oldest gay bars, including the Stonewall Inn where the famous 1969 riots happened. Bibliophiles will adore queer bookshops like Bluestockings and General Bureau Queer Division, while the famous drag fest Bushwig takes place in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Don’t leave without a romantic stroll or bicycle ride around Central Park, the lungs of this legendary city.

Prestigiously located on Fifth Avenue, The Langham Hotel is the ultimate luxurious stay for LGBT+ couples, with some of New York’s most iconic landmarks surrounding the building’s 157 guest rooms and 57 suites. In the first NYC Pride after the pandemic, The Langham hosted Unapologetically Pink, a post-parade soirée on the illustrious 11th-floor terrace in conjunction with OutThere, the LGBT+ magazine they’ve long supported.

Miami, USA

Best for: Tropical beach vibes

open image in gallery Coconut Grove is one of Miami’s most iconic “gaybourhoods” ( Getty Images )

Nicknamed the “gay riviera” of the east coast, Miami’s famous gay beach Ocean Drive and gay-friendly South Beach are perfect for sun-kissed cocktails – don’t leave without admiring the prettty pastel-coloured buildings opposite the latter. Once the epicentre of the city, and Madonna’s preferred destination, Coconut Grove remains an iconic “gaybourhood”, home to the famous Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Rainbow-coloured Art Deco architecture, top-class beaches, parades, parties and cultural happenings mean there’s always plenty to do in Miami. And once the sun goes down, the city’s famous night scene hums with incredible LGBT+ nightclubs such as the Palace Bar & Restaurant. For more tips and advice, pay a visit to America’s first LGBT+ Visitor Centre on the corner of the 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

If you want to be right on South Beach, then the sustainable luxury of 1 Hotel is an ideal retreat. Four pools, four restaurants, bars and lounges, a classy spa and gym are all designed using reclaimed materials. The ocean views from both the public spaces and rooms are the stuff of dreams.

London, UK

Best for: Cocktail bars

open image in gallery Venture to Soho to find Comptons, one of London’s legendary gay pubs ( Getty Images )

One of Europe’s most renowned queer destinations, London retains its place as a world-leading city of commerce and culture. While Vauxhall is a popular party destination for men, Soho continues to be a must-see spot for all with vibrant streets, incredible cocktail bars and legendary gay pubs like Comptons. Further east, more inclusive hangouts cater for all those under the rainbow banner. It’s impossible to tick off all the highlights in a weekend, but Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and world-class museums such as the Tate Modern, are good places to start. The weather might be a little unpredictable, but as an LGBT+ destination, it doesn’t get much richer than London.

There are a number of mind-blowing hotels in London, but only one flies the Pride flag every day of the year: Shangri-La Hotel. The general manager, Kurt Macher, is part of the LGBT+ community himself so knows the importance of feeling at home on your travels. Small touches such as including two large robes for gay couples rather than one large and one small can make a big difference when it comes to feel at home. Oh, and did we mention it’s in western Europe’s tallest building, The Shard?

Reykjavik, Iceland

Best for: Nature

open image in gallery Iceland is one of the most socially progessive countries in the world ( Getty Images )

Ahead of the curve compared with many countries, Iceland has given same-sex couples equal access to adoption and IVF since 2006 and changed the definition of marriage in 2010 to be between two individuals of any gender. It’s one of the most socially progressive countries in the world, ranking first on Equaldex’s Equality Index in 2023. This picturesque island is a popular places to chase the Northern Lights, but closer to the ground, there’s also plenty of natural wonders to marvel at. From hiking across dramatic volcanoes and glaciers, to traversing snowfields by husky sledges and snowmobiles, there are plenty of opportunities to cuddle up together. And when it gets too chilly, thaw out and relax in one of the many natural hot springs.

Set against the scenic mountains of Iceland’s capital, The Reykjavik EDITION sits snugly by the Old Harbour. Comforting luxury awaits complete with a spa, restaurants, bars a seventh-floor rooftop and even a nightclub. The summer months offer stunning views as the midnight sunshine radiates around you, while the colder winter months showcase the dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis.

Maldives

Best for: Beaches

open image in gallery One of the most romantic luxury destinations on earth, the Maldives is the ultimate place to celebrate a special anniversary ( Getty Images )

It’s important to remember that while some non-resort/local islands in the Maldives have the potential to be less friendly when it comes to LGBT+ visitors, particularly when it comes to public displays of affection, the tourist islands, resorts and hotels are more relaxed and inclusive, making it a popular choice for queer visitors. This idyllic part of the world is characterised by aquamarine waters, overwater bungalows and powder-white beaches, making it the ultimate destination for a relaxing and romantic holiday. Snorkelling and diving expeditions are a must, as is a sunset cruise. On land, the Maldives is renowned for its world-class spa experiences and there’s no shortage of gourmet dining, either. The resorts are known for their exceptional service, providing the privacy and exclusivity needed for a relaxing holiday.

At Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, you’ll find overwater villas set amidst crystal-clear waters, offering a perfect blend of luxury and tranquillity. This chic resort, surrounded by dreamy lagoons and otherworldly marine life, boasts a stunning beachfront and world-class amenities.

Los Angeles, USA

Best for: Popular culture

open image in gallery West Hollywood has a very large non-heterosexual community, while areas like Venice and Silver Lake are known to be very LGBT+ friendly ( Getty Images )

The glitz and glamour of LA were always going to make this list. It’s a certified LGBT+ epicentre known for its diverse population and progressive attitudes. A whopping 40 per cent of West Hollywood residents identify as LGBT+, while Venice, Silver Lake, Long Beach and Downtown are all welcoming spots for folks under the rainbow umbrella. Spot your favourite stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, before working up a sweat on a hike to Griffith Observatory. And if it’s beach-time you’re looking for, Malibu and Venice are the stuff of legend. LA is also home to plenty of LGBT+ history. Tom of Finland, whose influential erotic artwork rocked the 20th-century artworld, spent his later years in Echo Park – his old house is now a museum – while Silver Lake’s The Black Cat was the site of a gay rights demonstration in 1967 (two years before Stonewall). There are also countless bars, theatres and museums with links to the LGBT+ community – part of the fun is finding them.

For a glamorous but understated urban paradise, the Four Seasons Los Angeles Beverly Hills is the ultimate treat. It buzzes with all the energy of LA, but also offers space to unwind, be that at the resort-style pool, Culina Ristorante or the luxury spa.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Best for: Romance

open image in gallery A romantic anniversary can be spent meandering around Amsterdam’s canals ( Getty Images )

There’s a reason this Dutch city is sometimes called the gay capital of Europe. A liberal beacon of inclusivity with a buzzing LGBT+ scene, it has so much to offer both day and night. One of the most picturesque cities in Europe, Amsterdam is the perfect place to get lost wandering amongst charming streets lined with historic buildings, or exploring the flower-adorned bridges over pretty canals. The city’s vast culture and history are impossible to absorb in a single weekend, but the Van Gogh Museum, Anne Frank House and Rijksmuseum are not to be missed. There’s even a commemoration to those persecuted due to sexual orientation called the Homomonument. Amsterdam’s relaxed atmosphere and chilled out parks, such as Vondelpark, make romantic strolls or bike rides a pleasure. At night, Amsterdam’s most famous gay street the Reguliersdwarsstraat awaits with colourful bars and clubs aplenty, but LGBT+ couples can feel comfortable wherever they find themselves in the Venice of the North. And if you’re visiting for Pride, you’re in for quite the spectacle with the infamous canal parade.

The Room Mate Aitana was built on a new artificial island in the IJ River in 2013, just 500m from Central Station. The Room Mate brand is known for their open, friendly service and the Aitana is super trendy, cosy and convenient. In place of the Bible, guests can find the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights. It might not make for light reading, but it’s a welcome reminder of equality.

Berlin, Germany

Best for: Nightclubbing

open image in gallery Berlin is the best anniversary destination for couples who love city nightlife ( Getty Images )

It doesn’t get much more open-minded than Berlin. Progressive attitudes are embedded in the very fibre of this city, from sexuality and fashion, to art and everything in between. Neighbourhoods like Schöneberg are a hotspot for gay-friendly bars, clubs and cafes, but everywhere is welcoming, including a host of legendary techno nightclubs. The city’s annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Parade is one of the largest pride events in Europe, showcasing its commitment to equality. The troubled history of Berlin is also worth exploring, with highlights including the Berlin Wall with its eclectic street art, Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag, Checkpoint Charlie, Museum Island and the Holocaust Memorial. Berlin is the perfect playground for couples who love an all-nighter and culture vultures keen to learn more about European history.

Axel Hotel is slap bang in the middle of gay hotspot Schöneberg and is consistently ranked as one of the most booked LGBT+ hotels in Germany. They don’t define themselves as gay-friendly – instead, they’re hetero-friendly. With an outdoor hot tub, spa and gym, Axel is the perfect spot to unwind in busy Berlin.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Best for: Meeting new people

open image in gallery Zona Romantica in Puerto Vallarta has dozens of gay bars to explore ( Getty Images )

Widely known as the “gay capital of Mexico“, Puerto Vallarta along the country’s west coast is synonymous with a warm welcome. The wonderfully named Zona Romantica is a particular hub for LGBT+ visitors, with its old town feel and dozens of great gay bars. Beach clubs buzz with LGBT+ holidaymakers and are a great place to meet people, with the south end of the Playa Los Muertos a particular highlight; the Malecón boardwalk is also perfect for a romantic stroll at sunset. Whether it’s a rental, a boat tour or one of the famous gay boat tours, such as Diana’s, that receive rave reviews, a trip out on the water is a must. Natural beauty, lively nightlife, gorgeous beaches and plenty of LGBT+ people to mix with, Puerto Vallarta has it all.

Perfectly situated in the romantic zone, Almar Resort offers a luxury LGBT+ beach front experience. More than 80 chic suites with tropical decor overlook the beach – and if you want to swim even closer to your room, there’s a freshwater infinity pool.

Sydney, Australia

Best for: Food

open image in gallery After spending the day at Bondi Beach or around the harbour, head to the gay district of Oxford Street in Darlinghurst ( Getty Images )

Beautiful beaches, an iconic harbour and days of sunshine – Sydney is a special trip for any couple, and with such a welcoming LGBT+ community, everyone can feel at home. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of the largest LGBT+ festivals in the entire world with a staggering half a million attendees witnessing the glittery parade in 2019. Must-see attractions in the city include Bondi Beach, Sydney Opera House and the Royal Botanic Gardens. Whether you’re after breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, Sydney’s food scene has a world-renowned reputation, with influences from Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean. After gobbling down the catch of the day, head to Darlinghurst and Oxford Street, the epicentre of the city’s gay scene, for a nightcap and a dance.

The Kirketon Hotel was ranked one of the coolest boutique hotels not just in Australia but the whole world by Condé Nast Traveller. It’s in Darlinghurst near the gay hub of Oxford Street and romantic Royal Botanic Gardens and comes with fabulous contemporary design and an award-winning restaurant.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Best for: Partying

open image in gallery If partying is on the agenda, Sao Paulo is one of the best destinations to let loose with its vast number of clubs and bars ( Getty Images )

Situated in the southwest of this gargantuan country, not far from the South Atlantic Ocean, Sao Paulo is one of the world’s most populous cities and one of Latin America’s most multicultural. This huge, buzzing metropolis is home to a vibrant LGBT+ community who each year organise one of the world’s largest pride parades, drawing in millions of participants. No one throws a parade like the Brazilians, which is why their last effort received a Guinness World Record for the largest party of its kind. From bright clubs to backstreet bars, there are endless LGBT+ friendly hangouts in Sao Paulo, though the area around Frei Caneca Street and Jardins are particular favourites. As well as being Brazil’s financial centre, the city has a remarkably rich cultural scene with Sao Paulo Museum of Art and Ibirapuera Park among the most popular offerings. If you want colour, energy and parties with a welcome embrace everywhere you go, Sao Paulo is perfect.

Jardim Paulista is probably the most gay-popular district in Sao Paulo, and Emiliano Hotel is a five-star hotel in the centre of it. Rooms feature marble bathrooms, Egyptian cotton bedding, Italian leather and Japanese water jet toilets. The world-class restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine and a prestigious wine cellar to boot.

Dallas, USA

Best for: Southern hospitality

open image in gallery Dallas has an array of upscale restaurants for a romantic dinner while celebrating your anniversary ( Getty Images )

Long known for legendary sports teams and cowboy culture, Dallas is home to one of the largest LGBT+ communities in the United States, centred around the Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs neighbourhoods. Here, you can relax and enjoy the Texan bar experience at popular establishments like The Round-Up Saloon (one of the best LGBT+ country and western bars on the planet) and Sue Ellen’s, the oldest lesbian bar in the state. The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce is headquartered here to support inclusive businesses, and there is a thriving arts district with world-famous choirs, theatrical groups, and events. These factors led to LGBT+ magazine OUT ranking it as the ‘Best Gaybourhood’ in 2014. Considering that Dallas is located in what many perceive to be a more “traditional” southern state, it stands out for providing a inclusive sanctuary for LGBT+ visitors: in 2002, the city passed its own ordinance that prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation. And it 2015, it went one further and updated this to include gender identity. For a romantic evening, couples can enjoy a sunset walk along the Katy Trail or a gourmet dinner in one of Dallas’ many upscale restaurants. The city’s blend of Southern charm and modern vibrancy makes it a warm and inviting destination for LGBTQ+ travellers.

Housed within the former First National Bank building downtown, the Thompson Hotel is the result of a 50-story modern transformation. There’s a rooftop pool that’s perfect for posing, a terrace for evening cocktails and skyline views galore.

Bangkok, Thailand

Best for: Vibrancy

open image in gallery Bangkok’s vibrant and bustling city culture makes for an exciting anniversary getaway ( Getty Images )

Possibly Asia’s top gay destination, and a great gateway to see more of southeast Asia, Bangkok is an enormous city that’s home to 11 million people. Thailand has Buddhist roots, which is more tolerant of different sexualities than other mainstream religions, making this a good choice for LGBT+ travellers. The most famous gaybourhood is in the district of Silon, especially Soi 2 and Soi 4, where queer visitors can immerse themselves in the hustle-and-bustle of this 24/7 city. But Bangkok is so much more than extraordinary night life. Enjoy delicious authentic Thai cuisine on a sunset dinner cruise on the Chao Phraya River, visit Buddhist temples, shop at the legendary night markets and spot elephants and gibbons on a day-trip to Khao Yai National Park.

SO Bangkok has one of Asia’s most amazing rooftop bars, but if you pull yourself away, you’ll also find yourself about as close to the gay scene as it’s possible to stay. Thirty-storey, five-star SO also hosts a number of gay events and parties and has state-of-the-art amenities across the board.

Cape Town, South Africa

Best for: Wine

open image in gallery Venture outside Cape Town for some of the regions best vineyards for a spot of wine tasting ( Getty Images )

Forged by a post-apartheid culture of tolerance, Cape Town is known for its gay-friendly reputation, while its majestic natural landscape needs to be seen to be believed. The LGBT+ centre of the city is De Waterkant, a bustling and trendy hub of bars, clubs and cafes, but don’t confine yourselves here. Venturing out to visit the adorable penguins at Boulders Beach with your partner is the stuff of dreams. And if you want to have a beach day yourself without the penguins, sandy white sands are available to explore. Feeling lively? Scale Table Mountain for unforgettable views. Partial to a tipple? Head to the vineyards of Stellenbosch or Franschoek for some top-class vintages. And if you’re willing to travel further afield, you can go wildlife spotting on safarai.

It’s difficult to look beyond The Glen Boutique Hotel & Spa for an LGBT+ friendly stay with a special touch in Cape Town. This peaceful oasis is just six minutes from the sea and oozes with sophisticated relaxation, making it hard to tear yourself away.

Tenerife

Best for: Variety

open image in gallery Playa de las Américas in Tenerife is a great location for a beach break combined with beachfront nightlife ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The most populated island in Spain, Tenerife has continuous festivities and parties, the biggest and brightest of which is Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnival in February, one of Spain’s best-known carnivals. For folks wanting to mix business and pleasure, the ARN is one of the Canary Island’s biggest internationaal events, bringing together LGBT+ talent across business, art and culture in a series of events with top speakers. It’s held in Playa de las Américas in the south, where most LGBT+ accommodation and recreation options are situated, including several nudist beaches only a few kilometres up the coast. Charming Puerto de la Cruz in the north is a more traditional area with incredible beaches, dining and nightlife that also proudly flies the rainbow flag. And for a small island, there’s plenty to do, including diving, birdwatching, the Siam Water Park, vineyards, award-winning beaches, stargazing and mountain hiking around Spain’s highest summit, the Mount Teide volcano.

This is where the “premium wing” of the “hotel within a hotel” concept really makes a difference. Staying at the Red Level at the Gran Melia Palacio de Isora means you get exclusive access to pool areas, restaurants and a cocktail terrace. It includes so many small touches that make all the difference when it comes to a special, luxury experience.

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and specialist within LGBT+ travel, food and drinks. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s highest-rated drinks-themed travel series, The Three Drinkers. Find more at @Sypped.