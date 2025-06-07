Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When we think of LGBT+ travel, it’s easy to default to the usual headline-grabbing hotspots – the glitter of Mykonos, the heat of Fire Island, or the all-night glamour of Cape Town. But what if we told you the next unforgettable queer escape might just be tucked away in a mountain-ringed wine region, nestled in a lantern-lit Vietnamese town, or perched beside a windswept Danish coastline?

It’s time to look beyond the well-trodden rainbow route.

Across the globe, a new generation of destinations is quietly – and confidently – rolling out the welcome mat for LGBT+ travellers. From drag shows in Oaxaca’s hidden mezcalerías to feminist festivals on the shores of Lesbos, these places aren’t chasing clout or spectacle. They’re offering something far more meaningful: authenticity, warmth, and an open-armed invitation to simply be.

These are the places where Pride lives not just in parades, but in everyday kindness. Where your love is greeted with curiosity, respect – and possibly a glass of something local and delicious.

So, whether you’re planning a soulful solo retreat, a romantic getaway that redefines the word “intimate”, or an adventure with your chosen family, this is your passport to the fabulous unknown.

Best emerging LGBT+ travel hotspots 2025

1. Oaxaca, Mexico

Best for: Cultural immersion and vibrant arts scene

open image in gallery Drag scenes and queer art collectives can be found in Oaxaca ( Getty/iStock )

Step into a kaleidoscope of colour, creativity and culture – welcome to Oaxaca. With a heartbeat steeped in ancient Zapotec tradition and a skyline dotted with baroque churches, this southern Mexican city is a heady blend of history and avant-garde energy. Queer culture thrives here in the most organic of ways – think drag performances in tucked-away mezcalerías and queer art collectives pushing boundaries in the heart of the old town. Pride is less parade and more protest-meets-fiesta, with local activists leading the charge for rights in a country still catching up on policy. Add in legendary mole dishes, markets brimming with handicrafts, and sunsets from Monte Albán, and you’ve got a sensory feast with soul. A rising star on the LGBT+ map, Oaxaca is for the curious traveller craving meaning with their mezcal.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Casa Oaxaca

Casa Oaxaca blends heritage with heart. This boutique stay near Santo Domingo is more than just aesthetics – it’s a haven of personalised hospitality. It’s a safe and inclusive space, and the seamless handling of same-sex couples doesn’t go unnoticed. With just a handful of beautifully curated rooms and a rooftop restaurant dishing up modern takes on Oaxacan classics, it’s a peaceful, private base in a city bursting with life.

2. Hoi An, Vietnam

Best for: Romantic getaways and historic charm

open image in gallery For a more laidback, romantic break, head to Hoi An ( Getty/iStock )

Hoi An isn’t just a city – it’s a living painting. With ancient streets glowing in the flicker of a thousand silk lanterns and riverside cafés whispering stories of old Indochina, it’s no surprise couples flock here to bask in its honey-toned romance. LGBT+ rights in Vietnam may still be finding their footing, but the locals of Hoi An – especially in the hospitality scene – tend to be laidback, welcoming and focused on your happiness, not who you’re holding hands with. This is the place for boat rides under moonlight, tailoring a silk suit to slay in, or cycling to An Bang Beach for sunset cocktails. It’s slower here, in the best way – giving you time to exhale and feel safe. For queer travellers seeking somewhere softer, warmer, and wrapped in beauty, Hoi An delivers in spades.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Little Hoi An Boutique Hotel & Spa

This riverside retreat is a hidden gem where the staff welcome every guest like family, so whether you're lounging by the pool or checking into a shared room, it feels easy and natural to be yourself here. The hotel’s spa is an added perk after a day of exploring. With traditional décor, modern touches, and a short stroll to the Old Town, it’s ideal for couples wanting something romantic without the flash or fuss.

3. Lesbos, Greece

Best for: Historical significance and serene beaches

open image in gallery Lesbos is home to Sappho, the original queer icon ( Getty/iStock )

Lesbos isn’t just an island – it’s a pilgrimage. Long before hashtags and rainbows, there was Sappho, the original queer icon whose poetry placed female love centre stage. Fast-forward a few millennia, and Lesbos quietly continues her legacy. Skala Eressos, Sappho’s birthplace, hosts an annual International Women’s Festival that draws queer women from around the world to celebrate art, identity and self-expression under the Grecian sun. But this island isn’t shouting – it’s inviting you in gently. Imagine lazy beach days, ouzo-fuelled dinners with locals, and thermal springs that soothe every inch of your soul. Lesbos offers a unique kind of freedom: a calm, deeply spiritual connection to queer heritage in a place where the sunsets feel personal. It’s not about the party – it’s about presence.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Hotel Votsala

Run by a family who believe in love in all its forms, Hotel Votsala is a true haven on the island’s northern coast. Known for its warm, laidback vibe and literary crowd, the hotel often attracts solo travellers and couples who feel at ease being themselves. Owners and staff are low-key allies who genuinely care, creating a restful stay where LGBT+ guests are more than welcome – they’re celebrated.

4. Medellín, Colombia

Best for: Urban energy and transformation stories

open image in gallery There are plenty of rooftop hotspots, cocktail bars and underground clubs in Medellín ( Getty/iStock )

Once synonymous with turmoil, Medellín has rewritten its story – and it’s a comeback worthy of a standing ovation. Today, this Colombian powerhouse is a modern marvel: a metropolis bursting with street art, cable cars, digital innovation, and... a fabulous queer scene. The El Poblado district hums with rooftop cocktail bars, underground clubs, and rainbow flags fluttering quietly but confidently. Locals are open, flirty, and fiercely fashionable, with Pride events that blend joy with protest in true Latin style. Medellín’s transformation hasn’t just been infrastructural – it’s been emotional. And as the city embraces diversity, it’s becoming a beacon for LGBT+ travellers who want more than a party: they want to feel part of something. This is where resilience and reinvention dance hand in hand.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: The Charlee Hotel

Bold, artsy, and unapologetically stylish, The Charlee Hotel is Medellín’s answer to queer cool. Located in the heart of El Poblado, it’s a magnet for LGBT+ guests, with staff praised for their non-judgmental, inclusive service. The rooftop Envy bar is a favourite among queer locals and tourists alike, while the rooms offer sleek comfort with some serious flair. If you want to feel seen, safe, and a little bit spoiled, this is your spot.

5. Porto, Portugal

Best for: Wine tasting and riverside indulgence

open image in gallery Porto displays an intimate queer scene with drag shows in bars and queer-owned wine bars ( Getty/iStock )

If Lisbon is the show-off sibling, Porto is the sultry one with a record collection and a love for late-night whispers. Hugging the Douro River with pastel façades and tiled churches, Porto oozes atmosphere. While its queer scene isn’t loud, it’s lovingly local; think intimate drag shows in underground bars and queer-owned wine shops offering tastings with sass. The Portuguese approach to queerness? Quiet acceptance. You’ll rarely be stared at here – just smiled at and offered another glass of vinho verde. Add in the endless pastel de natas, that Atlantic breeze, and day trips to the Douro Valley’s rolling vineyards, and you’ve got a romantic getaway that slips under the radar – in the best way possible. Porto doesn’t need to shout. It’s confident enough to whisper.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Casa do Conto

This design-led hotel turns the concept of hospitality into an art form – literally. Casa do Conto mixes industrial minimalism with poetic flourishes (verses carved into the ceilings!) and is known for its effortless inclusivity, with same-sex couples reporting smooth, respectful service, while the quiet location in Cedofeita gives guests space to breathe. Artistic, welcoming and unpretentious – this place knows how to host without fuss.

6. Osaka, Japan

Best for: Culinary adventures and after-dark discoveries

open image in gallery Bright and bustling Osaka makes for a fun city break ( Getty/iStock )

Tokyo may have the glamour, but Osaka has the soul – and a wicked sense of humour. Japan’s second-largest city is a joyful jumble of sizzling street food, neon-lit neighbourhoods, and locals who are refreshingly down to earth. While Japan as a whole is still taking baby steps toward full legal equality, the queer scene in Osaka is alive and buzzing, especially in Doyama, the city’s unofficial gay district. Here, you’ll find everything from basement drag bars and karaoke dens to LGBT+ cafés that feel like family homes. It’s a scene with character – scrappy, cheeky, and rich in personality. But beyond the bars, Osaka offers intimacy: strolls through Osaka Castle Park, shared takoyaki from street stalls, and nights lit by paper lanterns. For queer travellers, Osaka offers warmth in a country that’s still learning – it might not be loud and proud, but it’s full of quiet connection.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Hotel Granvia Osaka

Directly above Osaka Station, this sleek hotel is ideal for travellers who want convenience without compromising comfort. What sets Granvia apart is its excellent service and attention to inclusivity – from respectful check-ins for same-sex couples to a concierge team that knows the city’s queer hotspots. The rooms are modern and whisper-quiet, offering a peaceful pause from the buzz below. For those exploring Osaka’s queer corners, this hotel is a calm and welcoming launchpad.

7. Richmond, Virginia, USA

Best for: Southern charm with a progressive pulse

open image in gallery Beyond bars and clubs, Richmond also has LGBT+ bookshops and community hubs ( Getty/iStock )

Richmond is the plot twist no one saw coming – a small Southern city with big queer energy. Once a Civil War stronghold, it’s now on the front lines of cultural change. Think rainbow crosswalks, drag brunches with grits and biscuits, and an arts scene bursting at the seams. LGBT+ spaces here are inclusive by design – not just gay bars, but cafés, bookstores, and community hubs. First Fridays art walks spill into the streets with queer creatives leading the charge, and the local Pride festival is a powerful celebration of visibility and resilience. What makes Richmond so special? It’s not trying to be trendy. It just is. A city with grit, grace, and a whole lot of heart – where queer folk are woven into the cultural fabric, not just pinned to the party flyers.

LGBT+ friendly Hotel: Quirk Hotel Richmond

Bold, pastel pink, and packed with personality – Quirk is a boutique hotel that’s as stylish as it is inclusive. Set in a former department store, it embraces creativity with its in-house gallery and rotating local art. Its rooftop bar is the perfect place to sip craft cocktails under Virginia skies. This is where you stay when you want hospitality with a splash of sass.

8. Wellington, New Zealand

Best for: Creative culture and coastal chill

open image in gallery Wellington’s LGBT+ scene can be found everywhere, from stores to dive bars ( Getty/iStock )

Wellington might be small, but it punches way above its weight when it comes to queer credentials. This breezy capital at the edge of the world is packed with indie theatres, avant-garde galleries, and coffee that deserves its own passport. The LGBT+ community here is woven into the fabric of daily life – you’ll see rainbow flags in business windows, drag shows in dive bars, and trans-led collectives shaping public conversations. Pride celebrations (especially Out in the City) are family-friendly and genuinely inclusive. Add in stunning coastal walks, Middle Earth movie locations, and a food scene that’s inventive yet unpretentious, and Wellington becomes more than a stopover – it’s a place to belong. If you're looking for a destination that balances progressive values with laidback charm, look no further.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: QT Wellington

QT isn’t just a hotel – it’s an art gallery you can sleep in. Every corridor bursts with bold, queer-coded creativity. The staff here are as diverse as the décor and go out of their way to make everyone feel celebrated – no awkward moments, just pure welcome. Add in plush beds, lake views and a banging brunch, and you’ve got the queer-friendly capital experience down to an art.

9. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Best for: Spiritual serenity and slow living

open image in gallery Inclusive yoga retreats and local drag events can be found in Chiang Mai ( Getty/iStock )

Chiang Mai is the spiritual soul of Thailand – and for queer travellers, it’s a balm. Nestled in the foothills of northern mountains, it’s a city where golden temples gleam beside hipster cafés and monks smile knowingly as you stroll past holding your partner’s hand. While Thailand has long been seen as a queer-friendly country, Chiang Mai offers something quieter than Bangkok’s hedonism – a space for reflection, reconnection and release. The LGBT+ scene here is small but authentic, with community-run events, local drag, and inclusive yoga retreats. It’s not about the scene – it’s about the setting. Hike to waterfalls, sip coconut smoothies in jungle cafés, or meditate in monasteries open to all. Chiang Mai embraces queerness the way it embraces everything: with calm, compassion, and a smile.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: 137 Pillars House

Step into colonial-era elegance with a progressive twist. 137 Pillars House offers luxury without pretension, and inclusion without fanfare. Whether you’re sipping tea on your private veranda or floating in the infinity pool, everything from the respectful, affirming staff to the spacious suites and tranquil gardens whispers luxury and radiates serenity. It’s the perfect base for lovers who prefer silk sheets to strobe lights.

10. Florianópolis, Brazil

Best for: Sun-kissed escapism and coastal fun

open image in gallery For a LGBT+ friendly beach break, head to Florianópolis ( Getty/iStock )

Florianópolis – or “Floripa” if you’re in the know – is where Brazil’s party crowd meets its surf-loving yogis. With over 40 beaches to choose from, it’s got a wave for every mood: sunset cocktails in the west, all-night raves in the east, and secluded coves for you and your lover to explore. This island city isn’t officially labelled a queer hotspot – but ask any Brazilian gay and they’ll nod knowingly. During summer, the LGBT+ scene spills out from bars and into the sand. You’ll find inclusive beach clubs, queer boat parties, and the kind of flirty, free-flowing energy that only Brazil can offer. The vibe? Come as you are. Stay as long as you like. Leave with a tan and a story.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Majestic Palace Hotel

Perched on the edge of North Bay, Majestic Palace blends elegance with a playful Brazilian twist. While not marketed specifically as an LGBT+ hotel, its staff are known for their open-minded approach and warm hospitality to all guests. The rooftop pool is a magnet for fabulous travellers, and the spa offers much-needed pampering after a night out. With easy access to both beaches and nightlife, this hotel makes exploring Florianópolis a breeze – in every sense.

11. Valencia, Spain

Best for: Fiesta vibes and Mediterranean charm

open image in gallery Valencia’s beautiful architecture makes for a stunning backdrop to queer film festivals and community-rooted Pride events ( Getty/iStock )

Valencia is that effortlessly cool friend who always knows the best rooftop bar. Spain’s third-largest city combines beach life with baroque beauty, modern architecture with ancient alleyways, and most importantly, a rising queer scene with serious flair. While Barcelona and Madrid steal the rainbow limelight, Valencia is quietly building a name for itself with queer film festivals, drag brunches, and a growing number of queer-owned cafés and boutiques. Pride is colourful but still community-rooted, with a genuine local vibe. You’ll fall for the futuristic curves of the City of Arts and Sciences, the endless cycling paths, and the sandy stretch of Malvarrosa beach. It’s all about balance here – sangria with a side of substance. For LGBT+ travellers looking to skip the crowds but still soak up the sun and sass, Valencia is ready and waiting.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Caro Hotel

Part Roman palace, part minimalist dream, Caro Hotel is the definition of understated luxury. With just 26 bespoke rooms and a location in the historic centre, it’s perfect for couples seeking privacy and style. The staff have a reputation for warm, unobtrusive service, making LGBT+ travellers feel like VIPs from check-in to check-out. The hotel is also known for its quiet discretion, which makes it ideal for guests looking for a romantic hideaway with a queer-friendly core.

12. Hebden Bridge, UK

Best for: Countryside escapes with a feminist heartbeat

open image in gallery Heben Bridge, the UK’s ‘lesbian capital’, is known for being a sought-after destination for queer women ( Getty/iStock )

Nestled in the Yorkshire hills, Hebden Bridge is like something out of a pastoral poem – if that poem had a punk spirit and a rainbow flag painted on the front door. Often dubbed the “lesbian capital of the UK”, this small market town is a haven for queer women, creatives and eco-minded wanderers. It’s known for its activist roots, independent bookshops, vintage stores, and riverside pubs with roaring fires. The sense of community here is strong, and inclusion isn’t a trend – it’s a way of life. You’re just as likely to stumble across a queer folk festival as a pottery class taught by a trans artist. It’s all about living slowly, meaningfully and unapologetically. If you’ve ever dreamt of running off to the countryside but didn’t want to leave your identity behind, Hebden Bridge is the place where your whole self is not just accepted – it’s adored.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Hebden Townhouse

This contemporary boutique hotel blends urban comfort with countryside charm. With clean, modern rooms and locally sourced breakfast, it’s a top choice for queer travellers who want to feel welcome without fuss. The owners have long supported Hebden’s LGBT+ scene and are known for their inclusive ethos. It’s also within walking distance of all the best indie cafés, queer-run galleries and river walks. Think warm Yorkshire hospitality with just the right amount of edge.

13. Aarhus, Denmark

Best for: Nordic cool and cultural curiosity

open image in gallery For a chill city break to Denmark, why not swap Copenhagen for the LGBT+ inclusive Aarhus ( Getty/iStock )

Often overshadowed by Copenhagen, Aarhus is Denmark’s best-kept queer secret. This compact, coastal city blends cutting-edge architecture with hygge charm and a surprisingly dynamic queer scene. It may be small, but Aarhus has a big heart – with LGBT+ art exhibitions, university activism, and a Pride parade that’s short but mighty. You’ll find rainbow flags waving proudly in independent cafés, queer collectives hosting open mic nights, and even drag shows in local libraries. It's a city where queerness is met with a shrug – and that’s a beautiful thing. Add in world-class museums, bike-friendly streets, and easy access to windswept beaches, and you’ve got a destination that feels both progressive and peaceful. Aarhus proves that queer-friendly travel doesn’t always have to come with glitter cannons – sometimes, it’s the quiet places that make the loudest statements.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Hotel Oasia Aarhus

Hotel Oasia is a minimalist dream that doesn’t skimp on service. Located just a short stroll from Aarhus Station, it’s known for its warm welcome and inclusive vibe, where every guest is treated with equal care. Featuring Danish design details, a calm colour palette, and a commitment to comfort, this is the perfect place to unwind after exploring Aarhus’s creative corners. Quiet, stylish and effortlessly inclusive.

14. Mendoza, Argentina

Best for: Wine-soaked romance and mountain escapes

open image in gallery Malbec lovers will enjoy a trip to one of Argentina’s top wine regions ( Getty/iStock )

Mendoza is a wine country with a wild side. Nestled at the base of the Andes, this region is synonymous with Malbec, majestic views, and magic moments – especially for LGBT+ travellers seeking something a little off the beaten path. The area’s reputation as a queer-friendly destination is growing fast, thanks to queer-owned wineries, inclusive wine tours, and a nightlife scene that blends rustic charm with Argentinian passion. Mendoza Pride is small but mighty, and the local community is warm, open, and ready to toast to love in all its forms. Spend your days cycling between vineyards or soaking in thermal baths, and your nights sipping wine beneath starlit skies. It’s sensual, soulful, and seriously scenic – a true hidden gem for lovers.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: Entre Cielos Wine Hotel & Spa

This luxury wine lodge blends vineyard views with boutique-style pampering. LGBT+ guests rave about the attentive staff and the seamless way same-sex couples are treated – no assumptions, just respect. With an on-site hammam, yoga deck, and personalised vineyard experiences, Entre Cielos is the perfect romantic retreat. Whether you're in the mood for a candlelit dinner or an afternoon massage, it’s a slice of heaven in the highlands.

15. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

Best for: Artistic flair and wild natural beauty

open image in gallery Blend outdoor activies such as hiking and penguin-spotting with a city break in Tasmania ( Getty/iStock )

Hobart is a glorious contradiction – remote yet cultured, rugged yet refined. Perched on the edge of Tasmania, it’s quickly becoming Australia’s most surprising queer-friendly city. The annual TasPride festival is inclusive and intimate, celebrating the full LGBT+ spectrum with a strong community vibe. But Hobart’s biggest queer calling card? Mona – the Museum of Old and New Art. It’s provocative, political, and unapologetically queer in tone and content. Beyond that, there’s wild hiking, penguin-spotting, and artisanal everything – from gin to cheese to poetry slams. The LGBT+ community here is small but passionate, and the city’s creative spirit makes it easy to feel at home. If you're looking for a mix of edge, elegance and eucalyptus forests, Hobart is a cool-weather wonder with a warm welcome.

LGBT+ friendly hotel: MACq 01 Hotel

This luxury hotel on the Hobart waterfront tells the stories of Tasmania’s diverse characters, including queer voices. With its sleek design and storytelling concept, MACq 01 celebrates identity and difference, making LGBT+ guests feel deeply seen. Offering stunning views across the harbour and being both equal parts stylish and soulful, it’s a hotel with heart and heritage.

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and specialist within LGBT+ travel, food and drinks. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s highest-rated drinks-themed travel series, The Three Drinkers and the only global TV presenter with Tourette Syndrome. You can follow his travel and lifestyle adventures at @Sypped or this neurodivergent advocacy work at @DisLabeled.