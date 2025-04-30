Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After adventures in the Amazon or exploring its sprawling cities, holidaymakers in Brazil have ample opportunity to do little more than lie on a towel and pitch up a parasol on its soft sandy shores.

With over 4,500 miles of shoreline facing the Atlantic Ocean, the South American giant’s beaches are primed for paddling and partying, while other visitors can find secluded spots to relax under the sun.

Brazil’s coastline is as versatile as it is vast. Copacabana and Ipanema, world-renowned crescents of culture in Rio de Janeiro, meet crashing surf swells on laid-back Praia da Pipa, while Jericoacoara’s idyllic lagoons and dunes beg beach dwellers to sink their toes into the sand.

Beyond topping up your tan, jungle-fringed promenades of indie boutiques and bars, exhilarating watersports and preservation efforts for local marine life promise to elevate days spent shoreside.

From the buzzing urban swathes of Rio to the quiet coconut coves of Trancoso, here are the best Brazilian praias to pick for a carnival of sand, sea, surf and sunshine.

Best beaches in Brazil 2025

1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha

open image in gallery Descend steep ladders and a narrow tunnel to reach the protected golden shore of Baia do Sancho ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: The drier months between August and January

Baia do Sancho, a remote cove in the Fernando de Noronha National Park, has been consistently hailed as one of the world’s best for its paradise sands and emerald waters – and it’s well worth the effort to get there. Adventurous travellers will have to descend steep ladders and a narrow tunnel to reach the Unesco-protected golden stretch, but rest assured, it’s worth the effort. The Brazilian island enforces a cap on tourist numbers in high season alongside a visiting fee, so be prepared to book your stay in advance and allow enough time to explore.

2. Trancoso, Porto Seguro

open image in gallery Trancoso is a hippie haven lined with lush jungle – and the sands have a lot of soul ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: For the best weather and fewer crowds, visit in the shoulder months of April, May and October

A haven for hippies in the 1970s, Trancoso has maintained its unspoilt allure in the northeast Bahia province. In the laid-back and luxe village lined with tangerine-toned storefronts and fringed by lush jungle, life revolves around the beach. Silky sands full of soul showcase Brazil at its best, beach bars function as community hubs, and shack-style accommodations guarantee you’ll get away from it all in the company of marmoset monkeys and nesting green turtles.

3. Praia do Forte, Salvador

open image in gallery Peppered with parasols amid the local flora and fauna, Praia do Forte also hosts a preservation centre for sea turtles ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: The dry months between April and October

One of Brazil’s most spectacular beaches, Praia do Forte’s golden resort sits an hour from Salvador for daily doses of sun on white dunes shaded by coconut groves. Peppered with parasols amid the local flora and fauna, the ecotourism centre is lapped by turquoise waters safe for swimming and snorkelling. Praia do Forte also hosts a preservation centre, the Tamar Project, for sea turtles, with full moon tours running from September to March for a chance to witness the hatchlings first waddle to the water.

4. Jericoacoara, Ceará

open image in gallery Bridging jungle and sea, Jericoacoara’s idyllic lagoons and dunes await beach bums visiting Brazil ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Visit Praia da Pedra Furada in July when the sunset is positioned in the crack inside the rock

Once a sleepy fishing community, but now a world-class coast known for its idyllic lagoons and dunes, Jericoacoara’s surfer-chic streets sit by waters that gently rock kite and windsurfers in Brazil’s – neglected by tourists – north. For sunset scenes of orange and purple, caipirinha in hand, Jericoacoara’s “back to basics” waterfront (best enjoyed barefoot) rivals Rio for a slice of beachy Brazil.

5. Copacabana and Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro

open image in gallery Rio de Janeiro’s adjacent crescents of white sparkle in the sunlight ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: December and March have the best festivals, but can be very busy. For a quieter vibe, visit from September to November

The crème de la crème of Brazil’s sandy sweeps, famed Copacabana and adjacent Ipanema, are city-side crescents of white built for socialising, sunbathing and surfing. Of course, music and passion are still always the fashion on the mosaic promenade, with lively young crowds drawn to dance, drink and dive in on Rio’s best-known beaches backdropped by the Serra da Carioca mountain range. No visit would be complete without a bathe off the signature sands.

6. Lopes Mendes, Ilha Grande

open image in gallery Lively corals teeming with marine life lap the powder sands on Lopes Mendes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: The summer months of December to March

To float far from Rio’s cityscapes, head for the powder sands of Lopes Mendes on the tropical Ilha Grande island. With clear, warm waters teeming with corals and marine life, palm-fringed coves and great surfing waves, Lopes Mendes is a paradise, all palettes of blues backed by dense jungle flora. Water taxis from Abraão to Pouso ferry holidaymakers to the serene Ilha Grande hotspot, and there's plenty of space for some secluded sunbathing.

7. Praia da Pipa, Rio Grande do Norte

open image in gallery There’s 1.5km of golden grains to explore on laid-back Praia da Pipa ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: The drier months between August and February

Surf’s up in Rio Grande do Norte, and there’s 1.5km of golden grains to explore on laid-back Praia da Pipa. With year-round temperatures of up to 30C and a developing digital nomad scene for remote workers, the dolphin playground reigns supreme for a Brazilian beach break. Think fine white sand, hospitable locals and fresh fish dishes from beachside kiosks accompanied by shaken cachaça cocktails and frosty pints of Brahma.

8. Porto de Galinhas, Ipojuca

open image in gallery Fringed with coconut palms and all-inclusive resorts, Porto de Galinhas takes a prime position on Brazil’s eastern point ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: The drier months from September to February

A sprinkling of beach resorts fringed with coconut palms and all-inclusive hotels line the east coast, but Porto de Galinhas takes a prime position on Brazil’s easternmost point. Turquoise waters, crystalline natural pools and an ambient village have positioned the ‘Port of Chickens’ as one of Brazil’s best beach destinations for snorkelling, dune buggy rides and swinging hammock sessions in the balmy breeze.

9. Praia Mole, Florianópolis

open image in gallery A hot spot with the LGBTQ+ community, Praia Mole is a dream for sunning and surfing ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: Surfers may find it best to visit Praia Mole in the winter months of June to September

Santa Catarina island, with its 42 beaches, a mountainous interior and windsurfing waves, offers something for everyone. A hot spot with the LGBTQ+ community, Praia Mole is a secluded dream for sun seekers, surfers, yoga enthusiasts and nightlife lovers visiting Florianópolis for boozy sessions in surf shacks punctuated by spectacular sunsets.

10. Alter do Chão

open image in gallery Alter do Chão’s riverside beaches appear in the summer ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: August to December

The river beaches at Alter do Chão are often touted as places to escape to and reconnect with nature, surrounded by the Amazon rainforest and showcasing unique scenery, making it one of the most extraordinary places to stop by in Brazil. The beaches appear in the Amazon’s summer period, between August and December, allowing visitors to relax along the Tapajós River. The location is also blessed with a diverse landscape, ideal for forest hikes, slope rappelling and visits to the river communities, where you can find spots to swim or canoe in creeks. These communities, alongside Alter do Chão, will allow you to immerse yourself in Amazonian culture by sampling cuisine made from Pará produce and watching local crafts being made.

