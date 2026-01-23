The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The seven most LGBT+ friendly hotels in Toronto
Whether you’re looking for a stylish boutique hotel or accommodation close to the city centre, discover these queer-friendly picks for your 2026 trip
Toronto’s neighbourhoods are a love letter to inclusivity. From the vibrant murals that line the Church-Wellesley Village to the city-wide Pride celebrations that feel more like a warm embrace than a parade, the Canadian metropolis wears its allyship proudly on its sleeve.
As a queer traveller, I’ve learned that the place I choose to rest my head matters just as much as the location I’m exploring. It’s not just about plush pillows and champagne at check-in (though, yes please), but about feeling safe, seen, and celebrated. Whether you’re visiting for Pride Month, a milestone, or a much-needed escape, the hotel you choose can set the tone for your entire trip.
Toronto has long been a beacon of progressive values, but it’s the people behind these properties (queer-owned businesses, “Rainbow Registered” hotels, and affirming front desk staff) that truly bring the magic to life. And with Canada's legal protections and cultural celebrations of LGBT+ rights, this is a destination where you can authentically be yourself.
I’ve rounded up seven hotels that don’t just tolerate difference but celebrate it. Each one offers something uniquely special for LGBT+ travellers, whether you’re seeking artistic flair, downtown buzz, or a cosy home-away-from-home.
For the best hotels for LGBT+ travellers in Amsterdam, San Francisco, Brighton and Berlin, see our guides.
The best LGBT+ friendly hotels in Toronto for 2026
At a glance
- Best overall: Chelsea Hotel
- Best for staying steps from the Village: Courtyard Toronto Downtown hotel
- Best for boutique luxury: The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel
1. Gladstone House hotel
Gladstone House welcomes you like you’ve come home. Set in the beating heart of West Queen West, the iconic Victorian building has been lovingly reimagined as a boutique hotel that wears its LGBT+ legacy with pride. For decades, it’s been a gathering place for artists, drag performers and activists.
Today, that energy still pulses through every corridor. Each room is designed by a different local artist, many from within the community, so no two are the same. And then there’s the Melody Bar, where drag brunches, queer cabaret, and late-night dancing are the norm. It’s loud, proud, and bursting with the kind of creative joy that makes you feel more alive.
Address: 1214 Queen St West, Toronto
Price: From £152
Read more: Dreaming of your next ski holiday? The best destinations in Canada to book now
2. The Anndore House hotel
The Anndore House is effortlessly stylish. Just south of Bloor-Yonge, it offers a perfectly placed launchpad for exploring the Church-Wellesley Village, Yorkville, or Downtown Toronto on foot.
The rooms are a vibe with exposed concrete ceilings, vintage-style record players and Grown Alchemist amenities. The hotel has that moody, minimalist flair without being too try-hard. But, what makes this spot stand out for LGBT+ travellers is its Rainbow Registered status. That stamp isn’t just a badge, it means the entire team has been trained in delivering safer, more welcoming experiences for LGBT+ guests.
Address: 15 Charles Street East, Toronto
Price: From £159
Read more: Forget New York and Chicago – this friendly Canadian gem is the North American city I return to time and again
3. The Drake Hotel
The Drake Hotel doesn’t just offer you a room; it offers you a front-row seat to Toronto’s creative soul, and an open invitation to join in. Located in the heart of Queen West, this hotel is loud in all the right ways. Think: vibrant street art, rotating in-house galleries, rooftop cocktails and DJs that know how to keep the energy alive. From the moment you walk in, you get the sense this place thrives on expression, inclusion and unapologetic vibes.
The staff are sharp, switched-on, and casually affirming. And it doesn’t feel like a diversity initiative; it’s the default. Whether you’re gallery-hopping by day or dancing under the stars on the rooftop by night, The Drake allows you to lean into who you are. If your version of a great stay includes bold design, electric atmosphere and queer-friendly energy, this is your scene.
Address: 1150 Queen St. W, Toronto
Price: From £176
Read more: Why Victoria is the overlooked Canadian city you need to visit
4. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Toronto Downtown hotel
As a queer traveller who regularly reviews hotels, I notice when one tries too hard, or not at all. Hampton Inn & Suites is easy-going, with no assumptions made by staff. There are no awkward moments, just a team that treats you with genuine warmth.
Not every LGBT+ traveller is after the artsy boutique experience, and that’s where the Hampton Inn & Suites is strong. Just a few blocks from the Church-Wellesley Village, this downtown Hilton delivers exactly what it promises: it’s clean and comfortable with a refreshingly inclusive attitude. The vibe is more unfussy than flamboyant fanfare. And sometimes, that’s exactly what you need.
Address: 300 Jarvis Street, Toronto
Price: From £100
Read more: Inside the mad world of Canada’s hair-freezing competition
5. Chelsea Hotel
Chelsea Hotel is one of those iconic city stays that seems to have something for everyone, and that very much includes LGBT+ travellers and families. As Canada’s largest hotel with 1,590 rooms, it somehow manages to be big in scale yet surprisingly thoughtful in its approach to inclusivity.
Set smack in the middle of Downtown, this is a place where you’re minutes from everything: Eaton Centre, Queen Street shopping, and Church-Wellesley Village. Inside, it’s all about comfort and convenience. This isn’t just a corporate mega-hotel, it’s Rainbow Registered, too. That means LGBT+ travellers and families can trust that the staff are trained to welcome all guests with respect and awareness. And it shows – from check-in to breakfast service, the vibes are inclusive and easy.
Address: 33 Gerrard St W, Toronto
Price: From £110
Read more: As an LGBT+ person, visiting the same places isn’t boring – it’s vital
6. Courtyard Toronto Downtown hotel
Sometimes you want the predictability of a trusted hotel brand, though with a location and service that’s well suited for LGBT+ travellers. That’s exactly what Courtyard Toronto Downtown delivers. It’s the largest Courtyard by Marriott in the world, and it’s located right at the gateway to Church-Wellesley Village, Toronto’s queer beating heart.
I’ve stayed here solo and felt completely at ease. The staff are warm, respectful and switched on without being overbearing. It’s a great central base that makes it easy to step out and explore queer Toronto – from its brunch spots to bars, and everything in between – then retreat to a comfy bed when you’re ready to recharge.
Address: 475 Yonge St, Toronto
Price: From £132
Read more: The best LGBT-friendly holiday destinations around the world, from honeymoons to partying
7. The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel
If you’re craving five-star finesse without the frosty stares that sometimes come with it, let me introduce you to The Yorkville Royal Sonesta. Set in Toronto’s leafy and elegant Yorkville neighbourhood, this hotel brings together art, architecture and top-tier service, minus the pretension.
It’s across the street from the Royal Ontario Museum and a short walk from the University of Toronto and the upscale shops on Bloor. The hotel is also quietly one of the most LGBT+ affirming hotels in the area. It makes you feel seen without making a song and dance of it. So if you’re after a grown-up getaway with style, soul and a solid guarantee that your identity won’t be questioned, this one delivers. Yorkville elegance, but make it inclusive.
Address: 220 Bloor Street West, Toronto
Price: From £156
Read more: Move over Brighton, this northern city is ready to snatch England’s queer crown
Why trust us
Aidy Smith is an award-winning broadcaster, TV presenter, journalist and inclusivity spokesperson. Aidy writes on food and drink and presents Amazon Prime’s award-winning The Three Drinkers series, as well as being The Independent’s LGBT+ and neurodivergence travel specialist. The only global TV presenter with Tourette syndrome and a proud inclusivity advocate, he aims to offer wisdom and inspiration to help his community get the very best out of their travels. He has visited Toronto multiple times, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, he considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.
FAQs
When is the best time of year to visit Toronto?
The best time to visit Toronto is between May and September, when the warm weather is at its peak.
Where are the most LGBT+ friendly areas to stay in Toronto?
Toronto Gay Village is the most popular area among the city’s LGBT+ community.
What is the best LGBT+ nightlife in Toronto?
Woodys, Crews & Tangos and Pegasus On Church are some of Toronto Gay Village’s top bars and clubs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks