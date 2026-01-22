The best hotels in Berlin for LGBT+ travellers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As a queer and neurodivergent traveller, I’ve learned how much it matters when a place meets you with warmth, not questions. Unexpected hurdles such as strict late check-in times can be triggering when you just want to drop off your things and get on with your trip. Berlin with its welcoming and inclusive spirit, does this better than most.

Its queer legacy runs deep, and it’s proudly lived in the open. Around Nollendorfplatz, the rainbow flags aren’t a seasonal flourish, they’re part of the neighbourhood’s DNA. You feel it walking through Schöneberg, dancing in Kreuzberg, or simply sitting in a cafe where no one expects you to fit in. What makes the city extraordinary is how it continues to honour that legacy by offering space for people with every kind of identity to feel safe, seen, and free.

In a city that always celebrates the beautifully unconventional, there are plenty of hotels that understand true hospitality means never having to explain who you are. And my pick of the best stays doesn’t just cover those that are stylish or well located (though they are). It’s places where inclusion is woven into the details. Where your name, your pronouns and your presence are met with care and respect. Because you deserve more than rainbow flags during Pride month, you deserve a stay that feels like safety, like home.

The best LGBT+ hotels in Berlin 2026

At a glance

1. Axel Hotel Berlin

open image in gallery Axel Hotel Berlin is adult-only ( Axel Hotel Berlin )

Axel Hotel Berlin will best suit party-ready travellers, solo adventurers, and couples looking to stay right in the heart of queer Berlin and near to its legendary nightlife. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Schöneberg, it’s an 87-room, adult-only sanctuary which was proudly built for the LGBT+ community. It’s a place where you feel like you don’t have to explain yourself.

The hotel’s design is playful yet sophisticated. Rooms range from cosy retreats to those with private jacuzzis, all featuring modern comforts such as rainfall showers and large windows framing Berlin’s eclectic cityscape. At its core is the Urban Bar, a lively spot where locals and guests mingle over expertly crafted cocktails. Upstairs, the Axel Wellness Club invites guests to unwind with a rooftop hot tub, Finnish sauna, gym, and treatment menu.

Address: Lietzenburger Strasse 13/15, 10789, Berlin

Price: From £67

2. Hotel Palace Berlin

open image in gallery Hotel Palace Berlin balances luxury and inclusivity ( Hotel Palace Berlin )

Situated between the designer boutiques of Kurfürstendamm and the tranquil Tiergarten, Hotel Palace Berlin is a polished five-star sanctuary that perfectly balances luxury with inclusivity in the heart of the city. It’s perfect for luxe-loving LGBT+ travellers, business-class queers, and couples looking to unwind in high-end comfort while experiencing warm, personal service.

With 239 elegant rooms and 39 stylish suites, it offers a spacious retreat just a short stroll from Schöneberg’s vibrant LGBT+ nightlife. Beef 45 restaurant is a carnivore’s delight, serving premium, locally-sourced meat, while the award-winning House of Gin bar boasts over 150 varieties of gin in a sleek, intimate setting.

The 800-square-metre Palace Spa & Fitness Berlin is an oasis of wellbeing, featuring an indoor swimming pool, Finnish sauna, ice grotto, tepidarium, and a state-of-the-art gym with Technogym equipment. Guests can also enjoy massages and treatments designed to soothe and restore.

Address: Budapester Strasse 45, 10787, Berlin

Price: From £142

3. 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin

open image in gallery 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin is a design-forward stay ( 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin )

25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin is a vibrant playground nestled in the iconic Bikini Haus, overlooking Berlin Zoo. This boutique hotel breaks all the rules, with a lobby that bursts with colour and character: mismatched furniture, bold murals, swinging hammocks, and even hanging bikes.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with light and reveal treetop views, sometimes even a glimpse of a monkey or giraffe. A DJ booth by reception adds to the vibrant atmosphere of travellers and locals mingling. Rooms come in two styles: Urban, with industrial concrete and steel touches, and Jungle, opening onto lush zoo and Tiergarten views.

Upstairs, NENI Berlin serves vibrant pan-Mediterranean dishes with sweeping city views, while Monkey Bar on the rooftop is a Pride-season favourite, known for sundowner cocktails and live DJs. The Woodfire Bakery fills reception with the scent of fresh focaccia.

Address: Budapester Strasse 40, 10787 Berlin

Price: From £112

4. ArtHotel Connection

open image in gallery For great hospitality in the heart of Berlin’s gay district, stay at ArtHotel Connection ( ArtHotel Connection )

ArtHotel Connection offers a refreshingly personal stay in the heart of Berlin’s historic gay district. Housed in a beautifully restored Art Nouveau building, it’s adult-only and pet-friendly. Its 16 individually styled rooms range from playfully retro to quietly elegant, featuring patterned wallpaper and thoughtful details that create a warm, lived-in feel. Breakfast is served daily in a chandelier-lit lounge.

What truly sets ArtHotel Connection apart is its attentive staff, who provide tailored recommendations, from queer-run cafes to hidden art spaces, and know just when to offer space or conversation. It will best suit solo travellers, and anyone craving vintage flair and authentic queer hospitality.

Address: Fuggerstrasse 33, 10777, Berlin

Price: From £70

5. Hotel Orania.Berlin

open image in gallery The hotel’s Orania.Restaurant is led by award-winning chef Philipp Vogel ( Hotel Orania.Berlin )

Hotel Orania.Berlin is a heritage-listed boutique gem blending modern luxury with authentic local character in the heart of Kreuzberg. Operated by hosts Jennifer and Philipp Vogel under the motto, “we are serious but we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” this dog-friendly hotel offers 41 individually designed rooms and suites flooded with natural light.

The hotel’s heart is Orania.Restaurant, where award-winning chef Philipp Vogel serves sophisticated pan-Asian dishes in a vibrant space that doubles as a live music venue five nights a week. The adjacent Orania.Bar offers refined cocktails, selected wines, and popular classics in a stylish setting. For private events, the Orania.Salon features a grand piano and city views.

It’s a place where culture, music, and queerness converge, offering personalised hospitality that makes you feel part of Berlin’s vibrant story, not just a visitor.

Address: Oranienstrasse 40, 10999 Berlin

Price: From £174

6. Generator Berlin Mitte hotel

open image in gallery For a budget-friendly stay, choose Generator Berlin Mitte ( Generator Berlin Mitte )

Art-soaked, attitude-packed – and just the right amount of chaotic – Generator Berlin Mitte is set in two renovated 19th-century office buildings. A gateway to some of the city’s most iconic sights, it’s walking distance from Brandenburg Gate, Museum Island, the Berlin Wall, and Alexanderplatz. There are also plenty of galleries, boutiques, and street food spots close by.

It’s a vibrant, budget-friendly option that will suit everyone from backpackers to queer digital nomads and friend groups looking for social vibes and solid sleep. Rooms range from shared dorms and female-only rooms (with glam stations stocked with hair dryers) to private suites and pod-style sleeping nooks for those who love to feel cocooned.

Address: Oranienburger Strasse 65, 10117 Berlin

Price: From £22

7. Garner Hotel Berlin

open image in gallery In the centre of Berlin, Garner offers a prime location ( Garner Hotel Berlin )

Bright and modern, Garner Hotel Berlin offers a calm, comfortable base in one of the city’s most historically rich areas. Set just steps from Checkpoint Charlie, it’s ideal for exploring Berlin’s past and present, with the Berlin Wall, Brandenburg Gate, Potsdamer Platz, and Museum Island all within easy reach.

Stylish cafes, LGBT-friendly bars, and cultural landmarks dot the surrounding neighbourhood, making it a practical yet well-connected starting point for any kind of city adventure.

Address: Zimmerstrasse 88, 10117 Berlin

Price: From £149

8. SO/ Berlin Das Stue hotel

open image in gallery For a luxurious stay, head to SO/ Berlin Das Stue ( SO/ Berlin Das Stue )

Elegant, arty, and quietly luxurious, SO/ Berlin Das Stue offers a peaceful retreat right on the edge of Tiergarten Park. Housed in the former Danish embassy, the hotel reinterprets the building’s history with a contemporary, design-led approach that centres calm and connection. Created by Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola, the quietly opulent interiors blend restored marble features with wood, stone, and copper. The warm and textured spaces feel more like those of a private residence than a hotel.

The Michelin‑starred Cinco by Paco Pérez serves creative Mediterranean tasting menus, while The Casual restaurant and bar offer tapas and vintage cocktails in a salon‑chic space.

Address: Drakestrasse 1, 10787 Berlin

Price: From £285

9. Provocateur Berlin hotel

open image in gallery This hotel is inspired by 1920s Paris ( Provocateur Berlin )

Tucked away in West Berlin’s elegant Charlottenburg district, Provocateur lives up to its name. The hotel is inspired by the golden era of 1920s Paris and infused with Berlin’s rebellious spirit. It’s moody, theatrical, and made for those who like their luxury with a wink. The 58 rooms are velvet-draped, dimly-lit dreamscapes, designed for indulgence, with deep soaking tubs, mood lighting, and a seductive energy that makes staying in just as exciting as going out.

Whether you're flying solo, on a romantic escape, or just recharging, this place gives you full permission to unwind. Downstairs, Golden Phoenix serves up Chinese-French fusion dishes with flair, while the bar offers curated cocktails and a soundtrack that leans smooth and sexy. Both are not just queer-friendly – they are queer-celebratory, offering a space made for letting go, feeling uninhibited, and being just the right amount of extra.

Address: Brandenburgische Str. 21, 10707 Berlin

Price: From £88

Why trust us

Aidy Smith is an award-winning broadcaster, TV presenter, journalist and inclusivity spokesperson. Aidy writes on food and drink and presents Amazon Prime’s award-winning The Three Drinkers series, as well as being The Independent’s LGBT+ and neurodivergence travel specialist. The only global TV presenter with Tourette syndrome and a proud inclusivity advocate, he aims to offer wisdom and inspiration to help his community get the very best out of their travels. When picking which hotels to include, he considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Berlin?

May to September, when the weather is at its best and parks and gardens come into full bloom.

Where are the nicest areas to stay in Berlin?

Mitte (the city centre), the upmarket Prenzlauer Berg or the bohemian Kreuzberg are among some of the most popular places to stay. However, Nollendorfplatz in Schöneberg is one of Berlin’s most prominent LGBT+ neighbourhoods.

What are the best LGBT+ nightlife spots in Berlin?

In the winter, Schöneberg sets up “Christmas Avenue” with live music, DJs and drag shows, while some of the most popular clubs and bars in the city include Berghain’s Panorama Bar, Heile Welt and Hafen, to name a few.

How much should I budget per day?

To enjoy quality food and drink and have some money leftover for shopping, we’d recommend a budget of around £90 per day on top of your accommodation.

To hear more from Aidy Smith, tune into BBC Radio London’s food and drink segment Thirsty Thursdays or follow his drinks discovery page on Instagram at @Sypped, or his neurodivergence advocacy channels on TikTok or Instagram at @DisLabeled