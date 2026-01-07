Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There's a particular kind of exhale that happens when you walk into a place that truly gets it, and Amsterdam has been giving me that feeling for years. After a good stretch of travelling for work (often with a suitcase packed for both business meetings and Pride parades), I’ve learned to recognise when inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword, but a lived experience. It’s in the details, quietly stitched into the way a city moves and breathes.

Amsterdam has this effortless ability to make inclusion feel delightfully ordinary. In a world that still so often asks us to shrink ourselves or explain too much, this city offers a different kind of welcome: one that feels instinctive, joyful, and quietly radical. It understands that real hospitality is about creating spaces where people can show up exactly as they are. Whether you’re in Amsterdam to work, unwind, party, or simply be, there’s room for every shade of identity and every kind of traveller seeking calm or connection.

The hotels I’ve chosen below offer more than a bed or a minibar. They give you something that’s far harder to find: the freedom to feel completely, comfortably yourself. It's hospitality done right: thoughtful, inclusive, and refreshingly uncomplicated, something Amsterdam has somehow managed to perfect with style.

The best LGBT hotels in Amsterdam 2026

At a glance

1. Pulitzer Amsterdam hotel

open image in gallery Each room has its own story at the Pulitzer ( Pulitzer Amsterdam )

Best for: Queer romantics, thoughtful soloists, and couples seeking quiet luxury and a sense of creative belonging.

Why I love it: It’s quietly confident, rich in history, and deeply welcoming without trying too hard. Perfect for queer romantics, writers, and anyone who wants to feel held by a space that celebrates difference, in all the right ways.

Sprawled across 25 Golden Age canal houses, this beautifully restored labyrinth of 17th and 18th-century homes blends old-world Dutch charm with contemporary elegance, making it the kind of place that feels like a secret sanctuary in the heart of the city. For LGBTQ+ travellers looking for quiet luxury, meaningful connection, and an unmistakable sense of belonging, Pulitzer delivers on every front.

Each room is its own story, quite literally. No two are the same, with layouts and design details that honour the building’s heritage while still feeling modern and inviting. If you're after sensory calm, a canal-facing room or a quiet garden suite is worth the ask. Beyond the rooms, Pulitzer shows up for the community. With a longstanding track record of supporting queer creatives through Pride events, book festivals, and inclusive programming, it’s clear this isn’t just rainbow-washing. And when you're ready to unwind? Step into The Beauty House, the down-to-earth wellness space designed for unhurried, tailored treatments that leave you feeling more like yourself.

Address: Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam

Price: From £297

2. W Amsterdam hotel

open image in gallery The Duchess restaurant now occupies a former bank ( W Amsterdam )

Best for: Pride weekend warriors, style queens, couples on a celebratory trip, and anyone who believes subtlety is overrated.

Why I love it: It’s unapologetically extra in the best way. From rooftop revelry to glam-meets-grit design, it’s the kind of place where queer joy doesn’t just exist. It struts, sparkles, and orders another round.

Beyond the postcard canals and cobbled streets, W Amsterdam serves up something far less expected: bold, brilliant, five-star energy set inside a former telephone exchange and a historic bank. It’s where Dutch heritage collides with avant-garde design, and the result is pure queer joy. Inside, 238 rooms and suites bring the drama in all the right ways: sleek furnishings, mood lighting, Bose speakers, rainfall showers, and the kind of flair that makes you want to change outfits twice.

The rooftop Wet Deck is where things heat up. In summer, the Veuve Clicquot pop-up takes over, turning this sun-drenched poolside hangout into a champagne-soaked sanctuary above the city. And if you’re more cocktail than cannonball, W Lounge, perched above the Royal Palace, is your stylish spot for drinks with a view and a side of people-watching. W Amsterdam is also home to two top-tier restaurants: The Duchess, for indulgent fine dining, and Mr Porter, for sexy, high-energy steaks and cocktails.

The Whatever/Whenever service lives up to its name, whether you’re staging a surprise proposal, craving midnight pancakes, or need last-minute glitter for Pride, they’ve got you covered. As part of the Marriott group, W Amsterdam benefits from a solid corporate allyship track record, with inclusive hiring policies, active Pride participation, and a genuine commitment to making LGBTQ+ travellers feel at home.

Address: Spuistraat 175, 1012 VN Amsterdam

Price: From £226

3. The Hoxton Herengracht hotel

open image in gallery For stylish travellers, The Hoxton Herengracht is the place to be ( The Hoxton Herengracht )

Best for: Stylish introverts and queer creatives who thrive in beautifully curated chaos with a side of calm.

Why I love it: The Hoxton is stylish without trying too hard, warm without being clingy, and full of those rare “you can just be here” vibes. Come for the design, stay for the energy (and maybe the bath tub).

Housed in five restored canal houses and located in the heart of the Nine Streets district, you’re steps away from some of Amsterdam’s best boutiques, cafes, and queer-friendly hangouts. Inside, 111 rooms range from Shoebox to Biggy, with parquet floors, plush beds, blackout blinds, and bespoke touches like brass chandeliers and hexagonal mirrors. Some rooms even boast original beams, monumental ceilings, and sweeping canal views, a nod to the building’s former life as the mayor’s home. Travelling with your four-legged sidekick? Dogs are welcome in all rooms.

The lobby is where the magic really happens. Equal parts living room, workspace, and low-key queer sanctuary, it’s a place where oat milk lattes lead to deep chats with strangers. During Pride, it’s buzzing with local art, authentic community collabs, and zero rainbow-washing.

Address: Herengracht 255, 1016 BJ Amsterdam

Price: From £196

4. Hotel V Nesplein

open image in gallery Hotel V Nesplein is a down-to-earth stay even the locals love ( Hotel V Nesplein )

Best for: Queer travellers who want to feel like locals, not tourists – plus anyone who values substance over show.

Why I love it: You can come here to be social, to rest, or to plan your next move, and nobody’s trying to sell you a “curated experience” while you do it.

Tucked just behind Dam Square, Hotel V Nesplein is that rare find: soulful, stylish, and refreshingly unbothered by trends. Family-run by proud locals, it’s got the kind of laidback charm that makes you want to extend your stay before you’ve even unpacked. Housed in a striking theatre-inspired building, the interiors nod to mid-century modernism with warm wood tones, velvet textures, and vintage lighting that flatters everyone. Each room has its own character, with classic parquet floors, blackout curtains, and oversized windows perfect for watching the city wake up with your first coffee.

The Lobby is a local favourite. Expect a menu that works whether you’re in recovery mode or ready for pre-party fuel. And if you want a night in, the vibe downstairs is just the right mix of buzzy and calm. During Pride, Hotel V Nesplein does things right. No hollow rainbow branding, just genuinely inclusive events, art collabs, and space for everyone to feel seen.

Address: Nes 49, 1012 KD Amsterdam

Price: From £328

5. Hotel Not Hotel

open image in gallery Each room is a work of art at Hotel Not Hotel ( Hotel Not Hotel )

Best for: Creatives, maximalists, and anyone who wants their hotel to double as a conversation starter.

Why I love it: It’s wild in the best way, like crashing at your most artistic friend’s loft after an art crawl and never wanting to leave. Come curious, leave with stories (and probably a few new friends).

Hotel Not Hotel is what happens when you let a crew of artists and designers loose on a blank canvas and wake up in whatever masterpiece they concocted overnight. Each room is a work of art, quite literally. You might crash in a fully restored tram cart, slip behind a secret bookcase, or nestle into a wooden cabin smack in the lounge. The communal space doubles as an art gallery, living room, and is boozy meet-cute central, complete with comfy couches, craft beers, and the ever-popular Kevin Bacon Bar slinging Thai-fusion cocktails around the clock. It’s playful, queer-friendly, and proudly eccentric. And honestly, the chaos is half the charm.

Address: Piri Reisplein 34, 1057 KH Amsterdam

From: £42

6. Sir Adam Hotel

open image in gallery Found in the A’dam Tower, expect views across the city ( Sir Adam Hotel )

Best for: Creatives, couples, and solo adventurers who want a stay with rhythm, views, and a whole lot of heart.

Why I love it: It’s part music mecca, part design dream, and full-on queer-friendly in a way that feels natural, not curated.

If you’re looking for a stay that hits the queer sweet spot, Sir Adam is the place to be. Housed in the iconic A’dam Tower, right across the IJ River from Central Station, this hotel is a sanctuary for artists and queer souls who feel most at home somewhere between a rooftop party and a podcast studio. Rooms are packed with personality: Crosley turntables with hand-picked vinyl, finely-curated minibars, and even a Gibson guitar for those late-night jam sessions or early-morning strumming therapy. Want to get social? Head to The Forbidden Garden, Sir Adam’s rooftop hangout for yoga, talks, and local events, plus jaw-dropping 360-degree city views.

Address: Overhoeksplein 7, 1031 KS Amsterdam

Price: From £120

7. Generator Amsterdam hotel

open image in gallery For a cheaper boutique stay, head to Generator Amsterdam ( Generator Amsterdam )

Best for: Social butterflies, solo adventurers, and queer travellers who want stylish digs without the designer price tag.

Why I love it: Generator Amsterdam nails the balance: affordable without feeling basic, inclusive without making a show of it. It’s the kind of place where queer travellers don’t have to code-switch or play it safe. Just bring your best self (and maybe your glitter).

If boutique style, a buzzing social scene, and queer-inclusive energy all sound like your kind of city break, Generator Amsterdam is the perfect place. Set inside a former zoological university building and perched on the edge of leafy Oosterpark, this design-led spot effortlessly blends hostel vibes with hotel polish, ideal for LGBTQ+ travellers looking to meet kindred spirits without compromising on comfort or cool. The energy here is unapologetically bold, international, and open-minded. From solo queer travellers to couples and chosen families, Generator is a space where everyone feels seen. With 168 rooms (including private twins, glass-fronted suites, triple bunks, and slick sleeping pods), there’s something for every budget and mood.

And let’s talk social. The converted lecture hall bar, Oosterbar, is a late-night gem (karaoke, cocktails, queer dance floor moments), while the Nescio Cafe and breezy outdoor terrace are perfect for day-after debriefs or parkside beers.

Address: Mauritskade 57, 1092 AD Amsterdam

Price: From £164

8. Hotel Estherea

open image in gallery Hotel Estherea exudes romance ( Hotel Estherea )

Best for: Hopeless romantics, quiet luxe lovers, and LGBTQ+ travellers who want to feel held by history without the hype.

Why I love it: Hotel Estherea is beautifully bold without pretending to be. It’s inclusive without fanfare, stylish without pretending to be edgy, and brings a sense of calm and care that LGBTQ+ guests crave. Just bring your favourite book, your romantic partner, or your fiercest self, and let the Singel views do the rest.

Nestled along the Singel canal in a cluster of Unesco-listed 17th-century buildings, this family-run haven has been curating comfort and charm for over 80 years. Step inside and feel instantly at home among rich wallpapers, crystal chandeliers, velvet-upholstered armchairs, and gold accents that shimmer in the soft-lit lounge. Each of the 91 rooms is individually styled and fitted with plush beds and all the modern must-haves. Estherea doesn’t need a rainbow flag to prove it’s LGBTQ+ friendly; it simply gets it. The vibe is warm, intimate, and quietly affirming. Whether you’re travelling solo, with your partner, or as part of a fabulous queer crew, you’ll feel genuinely welcomed.

Address: Singel 303-309, 1012 WJ Amsterdam

Price: From £437

Why trust us

Aidy Smith is an award-winning broadcaster, TV presenter, journalist and inclusivity spokesperson. Having begun his writing journey with The Independent back in 2017, he is frequently seen covering our wine and spirits guides for IndyBest with everything from gin and tequila and champagne and chardonnay. Having a keen eye for food and drink travel as the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning The Three Drinkers series, Aidy also shares his top tips for the best hotels and destinations to quench your thirst for some gourmet exploration. As of 2025 Aidy donned a new hat, working with The Independent as a LGBT+ and Neurodivergence travel specialist. Being the only global TV presenter with Tourette syndrome and a proud inclusivity advocate, he’ll be offering wisdom and inspiration to help his community get the very best out of their travel experiences. He can be heard on BBC Radio London, where he has a permanent food and drink segment called Thirsty Thursdays, and you can also follow his drinks discovery page on Instagram at @Sypped or his neurodivergence advocacy channels on TikTok or Instagram at @DisLabeled

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Amsterdam?

Visit in the spring months to catch the city adorned with tulips, while the summer months will have the best temperatures, although you may be met with large amounts of tourists. Pride in the city is usually held in the last week of July to the first week of August.

Where are the most LGBT+ friendly areas to stay in Amsterdam?

Reguliersdwarsstraat is arguably one of the most important LGBT+ areas in Amsterdam, while Centrum, Amstel and Rembrandtplein and Kerkstraat are also popular areas.

Where is the best LGBT+ nightlife in Amsterdam?

Reguliersdwarsstraat holds much of Amsterdam’s LGBT+ nightlife. Some of the top LGBT+ bars and clubs in the city include Club NYX, Club Church and Club Raum.

When is Pride in Amsterdam?

Pride in Amsterdam is typically held at the end of July to early August.