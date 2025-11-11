Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As children start to get excited about a Christmas visit from the big man, those a bit older can get in the mood with a well-deserved holiday.

There are few adventures more enticing than a trip to Lapland, a magical destination promising once-in-a-lifetime moments and seasonal fun for kids big and small.

Best known for its most famous resident, this winter wonderland of frozen fells, endless forests and glistening lakes is much more than just the home of Santa Claus and his merry band of elves.

The northernmost region of the Nordics is a place of exceptional beauty and strong indigenous culture, where you can hang out with reindeers by day and stand under the ethereal northern lights by night.

Where to go?

Lapland covers a vast area of northern Finland, Sweden and Norway but it’s Finland that is considered to be the home of Santa.

The accolade was given in 1927 when a Finnish radio broadcaster declared that the big man’s workshop had been discovered in Korvatunturi or “Ear Fell” – a rock formation shaped like an ear allowing children to whisper their wishes.

Given the destination was too remote and inaccessible, the town of Rovaniemi, 200 miles south, was chosen as an alternative in 1985.

open image in gallery Children and big kids alike can enjoy the festivities ( Getty Images )

Read more: The 12 best ski resorts in Italy for holidays in 2025/2026

Today, the Santa Claus Village is the city’s top tourist attraction. Open year-round, it offers an array of fairytale fun and games, festive-themed shopping options and the chance to pop into Santa’s Office.

Perfect timing

It’s possible to visit and experience the wintry delights of Lapland throughout the season, but it will feel the most appropriate from the end of November until the New Year.

For a precious few weeks, every branch and rooftop is blanketed under thick sparkling snow.

What to pack?

Layers, layers, layers! It won’t come as any surprise to hear that it’s cold in Lapland, but with average temperatures in December dropping to as low as -9C, it’s important to be prepared.

The central heating in most buildings is often cranked up to the max, so it’s best to avoid sweltering in indoor spaces and being freezing while outside.

open image in gallery Snowmobiling is a popular activity at the winter wonderland ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Read more: The perfect European city Christmas market break

The best approach is to add and shed layers as required. Thermal long johns and woollen socks act as a good base level alongside fleeces, jumpers and waterproofs. Merino wool is considered to be the best.

Some tour companies also provide full-body insulated snow suits, which act as an outer layer, as well as sturdy snow boots which will keep your tootsies nice and snug.

Gloves are also essential but opt for mittens rather than traditional finger gloves; allowing some air to circulate in your hands will help them stay much warmer. Moisturiser, lip balm and sunscreen are also needed to protect against the cold, dry air.

Kids will benefit from soft snoods, hats with ear flaps, hand warmers and maybe even a balaclava if temperatures are particularly low.

The affordable option

For a multi-day trip, it’s best to shop around. Flights – especially during the winter sales – can be found for as little as £75 per person.

In peak season, prices can skyrocket (especially if not booked in advance). Staying outside of Rovaniemi, in towns such as Levi, can be cheaper, but may necessitate a long drive – and therefore car hire – to reach the attractions.

For travel at the end of November, nights at the most affordable accommodation (Levi Suites Levin Kubin) start at £285.

If you have your heart set on staying in Santa Claus Village, full board packages can be a good way to visit.

With meals and transport priced-in, they can be a useful way to keep spending under control, and can often be paid for in instalments. More details on all-inclusive packages can be found below.

The search for Santa

Those who have the time to linger a little longer should head to Luosto, a quiet spot 90 minutes north of Rovaniemi. In the run-up to Christmas, the popular Finnish ski resort transforms into Santa’s forest hideaway and during the season there are almost daily departures.

Best of all, it’s quiet and tranquil with miles of trails and swathes of safe spaces for kids to enjoy the snow.

open image in gallery Children can get their letters to Santa Claus easily via the Post Office ( Getty Images )

Read more: Six unexpected winter sun destinations to visit instead of the overcrowded hotspots

A three-night trip should allow enough time to search for Saint Nick and embark on a series of exciting Arctic adventures. Activities available include snowmobiling, thrilling husky rides, a trip to Santa’s post office, the chance to feed Rudolph and his mates and even a visit to see Mrs Claus.

Typically, the whole experience is overseen by Santa’s little helpers – a team of cheeky elves with their own language, played by professional actors who never break character and deliver pure Christmas spirit.

Children above the age of two are permitted, but this is a trip best suited for slightly older little ones. There are no baby changing facilities and the terrain is often snowy and bumpy so the use pushchairs is not always easy.

The magic of Lapland endures even for kids who may be too old to still believe in Father Christmas, so pre-teens will also enjoy the thrill of experiencing the Arctic.

A dash of culture

Lapland has been home to the Sami people since just after the Ice Age. This indigenous group are traditionally nomadic reindeer herders and have become well known for their beautiful crafts and unique culture.

open image in gallery Reindeer are an important part of Sami culture ( Getty Images / iStockphoto )

Visitors can get a taste of the Sami way of life which remains an important part of the fabric of Lapland.

The lavvu is where much of the action takes place. These temporary dwellings are where Sami families traditional gather and often spend the night.

Beside a roaring fire, warming cups of berry juice bubble while Sami herders share stories of their way of life with their reindeer.

Just don’t ask how many they have – it’s the equivalent of someone asking you how much money you have in your bank account.

The sky at night

Ranking at the top of most bucket lists is seeing the northern lights and, according to experts, this year is considered to be a particularly good one to see them.

open image in gallery Spotting the aurora borealis is a bucket-list event ( Getty Images / iStockPhoto )

Scientists and leading astronomers have predicted that 2025 and 2026 will offer the best odds and optimal conditions for the aurora borealis (the scientific name for the phenomenon) to truly shine.

As we reach the peak of the sun’s 11-year cycle, the skies over Lapland should be particularly spectacular.

How to do it

A three-night Magical Interlude trip with Canterbury Travel starts from £1,199 per person, including chartered flights from Manchester, Gatwick or Stansted, plus all activities and meals. Snow suits and boots are also provided.