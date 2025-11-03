Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy boasts some of the best resorts in Europe for a ski holiday.

Whether it’s skiing at the foot of the Matterhorn or taking in the views of the towering Dolomites, Italian destinations combine magnificent scenery with wellness, world-class cuisine and other winter sports.

Historic towns such as Livigno or Alagna offer more affordable skiing options than their French, Austrian and Swiss counterparts, while those looking for a touch of glamour can make a beeline for glamorous resorts like Cortina d’Ampezzo or Madonna Di Campiglio.

Add to this vast areas for all abilities, quiet spa towns and free-flowing vin brulé (mulled wine), and you have the ideal recipe for your next ski trip. Read on for a selection of the best resorts and holidays.

The best ski resorts in Italy to visit in winter 2025/2026

1. Livigno

open image in gallery Livigno is hosting freestyle events at the 2026 Winter Olympics ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sitting close to the Swiss border, Livigno owes its nickname of “Little Tibet” to its isolated mountain location. But despite being one of Italy’s least accessible resorts, it attracts numerous visitors wanting to enjoy its snowsure conditions, duty-free prices and famed terrain parks, which will host the freestyle events at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 100 miles of slopes best cater for beginners and intermediates, though the freeride terrain near Mottolino or Delle Neve will appeal to more advanced levels. Transfers can be up to three hours from places like Innsbruck, but once in the resort, travellers can enjoy a range of picturesque, rustic accommodation, exceptional views of the Italian Alps, lower-than-usual resort prices and some of the most atmospheric après in the country.

Where to stay

Located just 50 metres away from the nearest lift, Hotel Lac Salin has a large spa and indoor pool, as well as weekly activity programmes including snowshoeing, skiing and morning stretching. Guests can choose from spa suites with a private infrared sauna and a jacuzzi in the room, as well as varying sizes of twin rooms.

From £1,768pp, including accommodation, half board, UK return flights and transfers. Available between 6 December 2025 and 4 April 2025.Book now.

2. Cervinia

open image in gallery Cervinia neighbours the Swiss resort of Zermatt ( Getty Images )

Cervinia is one of the highest villages in the Alps, set at just over 2,000 metres. Set in the shadow of the Matterhorn – known in Italian as Il Cervino, hence the resort name – it benefits from some amazing views and reliably snowsure slopes that rise to almost 3,500 metres.

Cervinia is well-linked with the neighbouring Swiss resort of Zermatt via the Matterhorn Alpline Crossing cable car, and together they share 225 miles of pistes, with Cervinia home to around 100 miles of these. It is suitable for beginners, with gentle slopes around Plan Maison, and almost the entire area can be covered by competent intermediate skiers.

A quieter alternative to some of its more raucous French Alpine neighbours, the traffic-free town is great for younger families and those looking for a more laid-back ski trip, though bars such as Lino’s and the Yeti get particularly busy when the sun starts to shine.

Where to stay

For a cosy stay in Cervinia, opt to book the Sertorelli Sporthotel with Ski Solutions. Situated near the village, ski lifts and pistes, its location makes the slopes easily accessible. There are five types of rooms available, including chalet apartments with a living room, king-sized beds, a balcony and a whirlpool bath.

From £1,495pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, flights and airport transfers. Available between 13 December 2025 and 11 April. Book now.

3. Selva Val Gardena

open image in gallery Selva Gardena is in the Dolomites ( Getty Images )

Selva Val Gardena is the largest town in the Val Gardena area, which it shares with Ortisei and Santa Cristina. Overlooked by the dramatic Dolomites, this area is home to 110 miles of slopes, though adventurous visitors can buy a pass to explore the dizzying 745 miles of runs provided by the Dolomiti Superski area. The area has runs that mainly suit intermediate skiers, with a beginners’ area in the village and access to the Sella Ronda, a 16 mile circuit with plenty of lift links and optional detours such as the Saslong World Cup course.

The area is particularly known for the orange glow that adorns the peaks at dusk. What’s more, you’ll find no high-rise apartment or hotel buildings, but rather characterful Tyrolean buildings, Austrian-influenced restaurants and affordable accommodation options.

Where to stay

Book a stay at the Hotel Tyrol with Crystal Ski – the Nives drag lift is only a few minutes’ walk away. Packages include a four-course meal at the hotel’s TyRestuarant in the evening, cooked by a Michelin-starred chef, while rooms are decked out with traditional wood panelling and a private balcony to soak up the Dolomite views.

From £2,462pp, including a week’s half-board holiday, return flights from London Gatwick to Verona and airport transfers. Available from 13 December 2025. Book now.

4. Alta Badia

open image in gallery The season in Alta Badia typically runs from December to mid-April ( Getty Images )

The 80 miles of slopes in this region are split between several towns: the main two being Corvara and San Cassiano. Part of the Sella Ronda circuit, it also offers gentle blue slopes – near Corvara and the Pralongia plateau – and its own World Cup run, the Gran Risa. There are fewer advanced routes, with just six per cent of runs here marked as black, though the off-piste at Val Mezdis is popular.

All of Alta Badia’s resorts have maintained their sense of tradition, with any developments being carried out tastefully and in keeping with the village atmosphere and architecture. Corvara is the largest and most convenient for lift access, with the main draw away from the slopes being the quality of food – the region has a high concentration of Michelin stars among its restaurants, and even the more affordable huts serve great-tasting food.

Where to stay

Crystal Ski has packages for the TH Corvara Greif Hotel in Corvara. It sits 10 minutes from the slopes and 10 minutes from the town centre, and is home to an excellent spa, an indoor and outdoor pool, as well as a kids’ club. Rooms are pared back with Alpine-style, wooden interiors, or choose a room in the modern annexe for a little more space.

From £1,399pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, return flights from London Luton to Innsbruck and airport transfers. Available from 20 January 2025. Book now.

5. Courmayeur

open image in gallery Courmayeur has 14 towering peaks within view ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Courmayeur sits at the foot of Mont Blanc, on the opposite side of France’s famed Chamonix resort. The 90-minute journey time from Geneva, combined with a classic Alpine feel and magnificent views, makes it popular with those on a shorter ski trip or weekend getaway, especially since it is home to a smaller number of slopes than other resorts.

There are just 26 miles of marked runs found here, though the off-piste has a good reputation, and a wider area lift pass will also get you access to Chamonix’s runs. As a result, intermediate and experienced skiers will be best off here, with little to cater for beginners.

The traditional village itself is only accessible by lift from the pistes (and vice versa). It’s still dominated by Alpine chalet-style buildings and narrow, traffic-free alleys, the focal point of which is Via Roma, lined with restaurants providing the customary high-quality Italian resort food and bars offering a relaxed, entertaining brand of après.

Where to stay

Heidi provides week-long package stays at the TH Courmayeur, four minutes away from the slopes and five from the town centre by bus. Rooms are spacious, contemporary and elegant, with great views of the surrounding area, and there’s a spa and indoor pool for guests.

From £1,326pp including seven nights’ accommodation, breakfast included, return flights from London Luton into Turin and out of Geneva and private airport transfers based on a holiday between 6-13 December 2025.Book now.

6. Cortina d’Ampezzo

open image in gallery Cortina hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956 and will again in 2026 ( Getty Images )

The official resort host of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Cortina is Italy’s answer to the glitz of Courchevel or St Moritz (though it is a more affordable offering overall). A picturesque town with cobbled streets and a dazzling bell tower, it welcomes many Italians who come just for a weekend spent in the cosy bars, upscale restaurants or antique shops of areas like the Corso Italia or Piazza Venezia.

The resort is home to around 75 miles of pistes, almost 80 per cent of which are blue or red-level. There is a great beginner's area and gentle blue runs around the Socrepes area, while the Tofana area houses most of the more challenging blues and reds. Advanced skiers will want to check out Faloria – most of the black runs are here, though some of the off-piste terrain is best avoided due to unreliable weather and steep terrain.

Where to stay

Ski Solutions provides several packages for stays in Cortina d’Ampezzo, including at the five-star Grand Hotel Savoia. It lies close to the centre of the town and offers spacious, modern rooms with excellent spa facilities and a large indoor pool, Turkish bath and three different bars for enjoying sports, light meals and drinks.

From £3,045pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights and airport transfers. Based on a holiday departing 17 January 2026. Book now.

7. Madonna di Campiglio

open image in gallery Madonna di Campiglio attracts the well-heeled set ( Getty Images )

Some 95 miles of slopes await visitors to Madonna di Campiglio, and there is a balanced offering of runs; 22 per cent are marked black here, with 33 per cent blue and 45 per cent red. These include long runs like the Schumacher Streif, Amazzonia and the Canale Miramonti. Intermediates have the pick of the rest of the slopes, but there is a good beginners’ area in town and plenty of easier blue slopes.

Madonna di Campiglio is another fashionable Italian resort; streets are lined with upmarket restaurants and classy bars, and though après is generally more laid-back – think champagne over pints of lager – there are livelier hubs at Monte Spinale and Groste.

Where to stay

Heidi offers stays in the five-star Hotel Spinale, with ski lifts only a minute's walk away, and a four-minute walk into the resort centre. The 64 rooms range from multi-bed balcony suites to modern doubles, while downstairs, the hotel’s restaurants serve typical dishes of the Trentino Dolomites. There is also a spa with a heated swimming pool, jacuzzi, Finnish sauna, Turkish bath and treatment rooms.

From £1,382pp with breakfast included, seven nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights and airport transfers. Based on a holiday departing 13 December 2025.Book now.

8. Monterosa

open image in gallery Parts of Monterosa reach 3,275 metres high ( Getty Images )

The Monterosa ski area sits around the eponymous Monte Rosa massif, the second highest in Europe, and spans three valleys and the towns of Alagna, Champoluc and Gressoney. You’ll find 80 miles of slopes cutting through these mountains; the resorts are quieter, more affordable alternatives to many other Italian mountain towns.

Champoluc is the largest – and perhaps the best base – and, along with Gressoney, has a decent beginners area, though most pistes are best suited for intermediates. However, overall, all three are better suited to advanced and expert skiers, with exceptional black runs and off-piste routes.

Where to stay

Inghams provides packages at the Hotel au Charmant Petit Lac, which offers a blend of contemporary interiors and updated Alpine style. Included are breakfasts and free snacks daily at après (from 4pm to 6pm). The hotel has a large spa with a sauna, an indoor pool and massage treatments.

From £1,404pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, B&B, flights from UK airports and transfers. Book now.

9. Passo Tonale

open image in gallery The highest peak of Passo Tonale is 3000m ( Getty Images )

Passo Tonale is well-known for its quality of snow, thanks to its altitude, with its main ski resort base sitting at 1883m, while the Presena Glacier also delivers heights at 3000m. There are plenty of places to learn for beginners, and families who have booked a skiing holiday will appreciate that many of the hotels are close to the lifts, meaning you only have to scramble with ski gear for a short distance, as well as maximising your time on the slopes, too.

If enough skiing has been completed for one day, Passo Tonale is also home to a natural ice rink, or try out the semi-Olympic public swimming pool in Ponte di Legno nearby.

Where to stay

For those booking a family holiday, the Grand Hotel Paradiso runs a childcare kids club between six months and eight years old that can be pre-booked if the adults need solo time on the slopes. Crystal Ski offers stays complete with a games room, a padel ball court and a heated boot room with lockers. The use of the pool and spa is approximately €50 (£44) per person per week.

From £829pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, return flights from Gatwick and coach transfers. Based on a holiday departing on 13 December 2025. Book now.

10. Sauze d’Oulx

open image in gallery Sauze d’Oulx has some of the most affordable ski hotels than any other resort ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Tucked away in the Italian Alps is Sauze d’Oulx, a vast ski area covering 250 miles of piste and 70 lifts. Having been a venue for the 2006 Turin Olympics, the resort is fit for an athlete-level skier, all the way down to novices, with two smaller slopes to practice your skillset on. The area prides itself on being one of the more affordable ski resorts in Europe, ideal for those looking for a budget-friendly ski break.

While on the slopes, skiers will find many tree-lined routes that are excellent for cruising around. The picturesque Sauza pistes are also north and west-facing, allowing for plenty of snow preservation that is perfect for powder skiing. Once finished on the slopes, Sauze d’Oulx’s nightlife comes alive, with a plethora of bars and restaurants to explore.

Where to stay

If looking to stay on Sauze d’Oulx’s main square, value-for-money Hotel Villa Cary has exceptional access to the resort shops, bars and restaurants. Inghams offers packages at the small, family-run hotel, ideal for couples on a ski holiday. The hotel has a comfortable alpine-style bar to relax in after a day on the slopes. Rooms are basic but homely, and come with a shower and a TV.

From £629pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, and flights from UK airports. Book now.

11. La Thuile

open image in gallery Families will love La Thuile ( Getty Images )

La Thuile is considered a family-friendly ski resort due to its large range of slopes which cater to every ability. It is especially great for new mountain skiers – its 95 miles of wide slopes allow cautious visitors to go at their own pace.

While beginners have plenty of space to practice their skills, La Thuile is also home to the steepest slope in Italy, Franco Berthod, with a maximum gradient of 76 per cent. For those wanting to refine their technique, La Thuile is also right next to the Escape San Bernardo ski area on the French-Italian border for long red slopes.

The former mining town is usually quieter Italian resorts, so strolling through the pedestrianised streets and dining out remains hassle-free. The resort also has plenty of other activities on offer for families, such as ice skating and snowshoeing.

Where to stay

For a family ski holiday in La Thuile, Crystal Ski recommends a stay in Hotel Planibel, with a fuss-free ski-in, ski-out spot next to the main gondola and chairlift. The hotel caters to families by offering childcare while adults and older kids are skiing. Hotel Planibel offers everything you need within its own resort, from shops, cafes and restaurants and a large indoor pool. Twin and quad rooms are available.

From £963pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, flights from Manchester and transfers. Based on a holiday departing on 21 December 2025. Book now.

12. Bormio

open image in gallery Bormio is known as the ‘wellness mountain’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Known as the “wellness mountain”, skiers not only travel to Bormio for the crisp mountain air, but also for its natural thermal waters. The nine natural hot springs – that now feed Bormio’s three spas – have been an attraction in the town since the Roman times.

The Bormio Terme spa, in the town centre, offers thermal pools for all ages, including children’s-only and adults-only areas. Saunas and massage treatment rooms are also available to older guests, allowing skiers to have adrenaline-pumping mornings on the slopes followed by slow and tranquil spa afternoons.

Where to stay

Heidi offers packages at the Hotel Baita Dei Pini, including family rooms, doubles and suites. In keeping with Bormio’s wellness offerings, the hotel has a sauna, a Turkish bath, a whirlpool, plus offers discounts at spas and baths in the town.

From £1,667pp with breakfast included, seven nights accommodation, return flights from London Heathrow and private transfers. Based on a holiday package departing 10 January. Book now.

