It may be further afield than the Alps or the Dolomites, but a trip to Canada makes it onto the bucket lists of ski lovers everywhere for good reason. From the world-famous Whistler Blackcomb and its attractive resort towns to the steep verticals of Revelstoke, there’s enough choice – for every level of skier – to keep you coming back for years.

Families, couples and groups alike can enjoy varied, all-round resorts like charming Tremblant, beginner-friendly family resorts such as Big White and expert areas like Fernie, with some of North America’s steepest terrain, best runs and most challenging off-piste.

Several of the resorts can be combined into one single trip, too, offering exceptional variety and thousands of acres in areas of outstanding natural beauty, such as Banff National Park.

Add to this reliable snow cover and some of the longest ski seasons in the world, and there’s a compelling case for making your next ski trip to a Canadian resort. Below, we’ve rounded up the best.

Whistler Blackcomb

open image in gallery Whistler is Canada’s best-known resort ( Getty Images )

Undeniably Canada’s most famed ski resort, Whistler Blackcomb has a legendary reputation as an excellent ski area for all levels of skier. The largest ski resort in North America, it is home to over 8,100 acres of skiable terrain and over 200 runs. Some 55 per cent of these are marked as intermediate runs, though there are great beginner areas at the base of Blackcomb and midway up Whistler. There are several excellent advanced areas too, including the Flute Bowl, West Bowl and Spanky’s Ladder, with the longest runs offering a 1,500-metre vertical.

The town of Whistler was purpose-built and has quickly developed into one of the world’s premier resorts. There are plenty of non-skiing activities available and several options for kids, while the après is among some of the best in North America, centred around venues like Merlin’s, Dusty’s and BrewHouse.

Tremblant

open image in gallery Tremblant is Quebec’s premier resort ( Getty Images )

Quebec’s premier ski resort sits at the foot of the eponymous mountain, whose pistes cater well to all abilities. Beginners can start their ski journey at the edge of the village before progressing onto a series of long greens, including the Flying Mile. There are several blues for intermediates, especially in the areas around Le Soleil and the Lowell Thomas lift, while advanced skiers can enjoy several terrain parks and steep black runs on both the north and south side of the mountain.

The idyllic, purpose-built village has been deliberately built in the style of Old Quebec, with plenty of colourful facades and French-Canadian charm. It offers lively apres and nightlife, often bolstered when locals flock in from Montreal. Non-skiing activities include ice skating, ice fishing and long walking trails, plus there’s a village casino.

Sunshine Village

open image in gallery Sunshine Village is one of three ski resorts in the Banff National Park ( Getty Images )

Sunshine Village lies around 20 minutes away from the town of Banff, with over 3,000 acres of ski area that is famed for its snow quality and reliable coverage, reflected in its long season that typically runs from mid-November to late May. It is another all-round area that caters almost equally to every level of skier, starting at the greens on the slopes of Mount Standish. Intermediates are at home in the areas served by the Continental Divide lift and the Tee Pee Town Express, while the more advanced should make a beeline for Goat's Eye Mountain. The off-piste at Delirium Dive is also noteworthy.

Banff is the place to stay for livelier evenings and decent accessibility, though due to the town’s distance from the ski area, there is less of an ‘après’ culture on the slopes.

Fernie

open image in gallery Fernie is a paradise for more advanced skiers and snowboarders ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Though a little smaller than some rivals at 2,500 acres, Fernie has gained a reputation as an excellent area for advanced skiers, with the bonus of an average of nine metres of snowfall annually. The mountain is divided into seven sections, the lowest of which offers groomed green slopes for beginners, but the real attraction in Fernie is the ungroomed, steep terrain and tree skiing.

The most challenging runs are at Polar Peak and Currie Bowl, with tree skiing at Siberia or Timber Bowl. The runs around the Timber Bowl Express are more open and longer, with a 650-metre vertical.

When picking accommodation, beware that Fernie’s resort village, while convenient, is fairly small and quiet. The town of Fernie itself is far more lively and has good bus links to the resort five miles away.

Big White

open image in gallery Big White offers great tree runs ( Getty Images )

Big White is one of the best choices in the country for beginners, intermediates and those looking to learn to ski powder, with less steep terrain and plenty of shelter and tree runs. Located in the Okanagan Highlands, this 2,800-acre resort was purpose-built for ski-in/ski-out access, providing easy access to the slopes from most of the accommodation.

Some 18 per cent of its 119 runs are designated as beginner, while intermediates have the pick of the slopes, with over 50 per cent catering to them. Though the resort is less advanced-friendly, there are challenging areas out in the open at the top of the mountain.

Marketed as ‘Canada’s favourite family resort’, Big White is also a great destination for a ski holiday with the kids. The ‘Happy Valley’ area at the bottom of the village provides several non-skiing activities, and there are enough good restaurants to fill your stay if needed.

Lake Louise

open image in gallery Lake Louise is the largest of the resorts in Banff National Park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Lake Louise lies a little further away from Banff than Sunshine Village, but offers a larger ski area and some of the most amazing views in Banff National Park, including that of the famed Mount Assiniboine. Beginners will find the area around the foot of the hill a good start, while the area around the Grizzly Express and Larch Express lifts contains good beginner runs and some top-to-bottom greens. Much of the rest suits intermediates, while the Back Bowls are good for the more advanced.

Most people will choose to base themselves in Banff, though the 45-minute drive to Lake Louise may put some off. A lift pass to the ‘Ski Big 3’ area covers Lake Louise, Sunshine Village and nearby Mount Norquay, but a stay in Lake Louise itself is a great option for a relaxing week split between skiing, the odd visit to Banff and seeing what this charming village has to offer.

Revelstoke

open image in gallery Revelstoke is one of Canada’s newest resorts ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Revelstoke has managed to gain a glowing reputation despite existing for much less time than most of its rivals (it opened in 2007). Another resort that is well-known for the quality and quantity of its snow, it is still a work in progress – you can currently explore around 3,000 of the intended 8,000 acres – but it is already a highly regarded destination for those of an intermediate level or higher.

Mount Mackenzie possesses everything from well-groomed, long blues like the 4km Snow Rodeo to steep open terrain or tree skiing around the North and South Bowls, with a vertical of 1,700 metres that is the longest on the continent. Heli-skiing is also popular in Revelstoke, opening up access to 500,000 acres and 400 runs.

