Ski trips are expensive – and they’re only getting more so, especially when you have a whole family to kit out with gear and ski passes. I’m sure that, like me, many parents are finding that affordable options to take kids to the mountains are few and far between. Ski operator Sno reports that family ski holidays are six per cent more expensive this winter than in the 2023/24 season, with families choosing to spend more on snow-sure resorts at higher altitudes, at the expense of foregoing some creature comforts.

So the arrival of a new budget hostel catering for families in a ‘secret’ valley connected to the highest ski resort in the Alps caught my attention.

In the heart of the Maurienne Valley, conveniently located less than an hour’s transfer from Chambéry and Turin, and two hours from Lyon, lies the Orelle-Les 3 Vallées ski resort. Lesser-known Orelle – which is often referred to as the fourth of the 3 Vallées – provides an affordable “back door” into the world’s largest ski area and Europe’s highest ski resort – Val Thorens.

Down in the village, the family-friendly Hob Orelle opened in December 2024 offering hostel-style accommodation. As well as its location, it stands out for its affordability: families can stay half-board for as little as €230/£200 per night in peak ski season. There are single-sex dormitories with shared bathroom facilities as well as double rooms, plus family bedrooms for two adults and two children with a private shower room; some come with balconies. Dorm rooms are also an option for families with teens and groups of five or more when a standard room is too small. Guests can hire towels or bring their own, and bedding is provided, but you’ll have to make up the bed yourself. And as it’s a hostel, some necessities, such as a hair dryer, kettle and toiletries, aren’t provided.

Heated ski lockers can be found in the hotel’s basement, and the bar and restaurant are on the ground floor – which is helpful for families donkeying a lot of kit around. Plus, the trundle to the ski lift and equipment hire shop is just 50m from the front door. From the village, the gondola whisks you up to the ski area in just 15 minutes, where the snowy mountain views are simply magnificent. It’s also worth noting that in the Les 3 Vallées, children’s lift pass prices are extended to those aged up to 17, which is certainly helpful in terms of affordability.

Once in the ski area, there’s a magic carpet and nursery ski area, as well as 19km of red and blue slopes that are perfect for beginners and children. For those seeking greater piste variety, there’s a chair lift and gondola that fly skiers up to Cime de Caron at a whopping 3,200m. From here, skiers can drop down into Val Thorens, accessing an additional 150km of slopes. And if that isn’t enough, beyond is the wider Les 3 Vallées and its 600km of slopes, all covered under a single lift pass. Orelle is the best kept secret of the Les 3 Vallées, and with the opening of the Hob, the area has become much more accessible and affordable. Those choosing to ski in the Les 3 Vallées should note that the last lift of the day back to the Orelle ski area departs at 4pm. If you miss it, it’s a two-hour taxi ride.

Eager to ski during the school holidays, we stayed at the Hob with our nine and 11-year-olds within weeks of its opening. As to be expected, there were some teething issues that need to be addressed. The staff were very friendly and helpful, but there simply weren’t enough of them, which meant service was slow and disorganised. As part of our half-board stay, a cold buffet breakfast of cereal, cheeses, pastries, cured meats and yogurts was included, as well as our evening dinner. For dinner, the restaurant offers local Savoyard cuisine in three delicious courses. Starters consisted of homemade soups, fresh salads or a small tartiflette, followed by a grilled Japanese-style pork chop or a fillet of beef, for example. Mealtimes were 7–9pm, which is too late for children, but the food was all freshly made. Additionally, there was no children’s menu, and so it was often a struggle to find them something they’d be happy to eat, and the service disorganisation often meant it was nearly 8pm before food arrived.

By the gondola entrance and tourism office is a buzzy, post-ski social hub with a small bar and crêpe and pizza van, but be warned: pizzas were often sold out by the time the ski lifts stopped. Orelle is a sleepy hamlet and there are no shops or supermarkets to pick up snacks or restaurants within a 25-minute walk. Unless you’re happy to venture out, eating at the Hob is really your only option for dinner or drinks. For this reason, packing emergency snacks is a wise choice.

But for a budget holiday with the family on some of Europe’s best slopes, Orelle is an excellent option that few people know about. Go prepared and your crew (and wallet) will thank you.

