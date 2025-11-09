For some holidaymakers, winter is the most obvious time to escape the UK’s long, cold nights after the clocks go back and late afternoons are plunged into darkness. While temperatures peak at our favourite hotspots in the summer season, so do the crowds and the prices, so seeking an alternative in the winter months has become a standard for many.

This is not to say that some sunniest wintertime destinations are without crowds. Many Southeast Asian countries see the number of tourists grow between November and February as visitors dodge the humid and monsoon seasons, while the closer-to-home Canary Islands can get just as busy as the summer months due to their convenience for Europeans.

Seeking a spot of winter sun that serves the right amount of heat while keeping the prices and the crowds low, however, is easier than you think – as long as you know where to look.

At The Independent, our travel writers and experts have rounded up their favourite underrated winter sun locations, from overlooked spots in West Africa to little-known islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Senegal

open image in gallery Senegal has some pristine beaches ( Getty/iStock )

To find some winter sun without the jet lag, Senegal shares a time zone with Western Europe, allowing visitors to immediately immerse themselves in the slow-paced life that the country offers. Travelling to Senegal last year, travel writer Vivienne Dovi found that while the pristine beaches may initially draw you to visit, it's the teranga, a Wolof (the largest ethnic group in Senegal) word that loosely translates to hospitality, which will make you want to stay. “In practice, it’s the essence of Senegalese culture,” she wrote. “You’ll notice a deep sense of community that welcomes you not as a tourist, but as an honoured guest in a collective home.”

While the capital Dakar offers an immersion into Senegal’s artistic culture, with vibrant murals on buildings and local artisans working on craft stalls, Vivienne says you also can’t go wrong with an escape to the coast. She recommends travel “to the coastal city of Saly, less than two hours away, or take a traditional pirogue boat from the shore of Dakar to tiny Ngor Island”.

“Spend time wandering the sandy pathways before settling on a sun lounger to watch the calm waters. Before I head back, I feast on fresh grilled fish paired with perfectly fried sweet plantain from a waterside eatery.”

Read more: Why this African country is the ultimate winter sun escape

Muscat, Oman

open image in gallery Muscat is one of the country’s more picturesque cities ( Getty/iStock )

Muscat is best visited in the months between October and March, as the city enjoys abundant sunshine without the exceedingly hot temperatures that peak in the summer season. Arabian Peninsula travel expert Hazel Plush says that amid the “sky-scraping, gold-obsessed” cities of the Gulf, Muscat is quite literally a “breath of fresh air”. She writes: “Here, Oman’s mighty Hajar mountains, the highest range in the Arabian Peninsula, meet soft-sand beaches where wild turtles nest, and a 200-year-old souk promises treasures galore.

“Yes, Muscat loves a little glamour – just look at its glittering Al Alam Palace – but this is a city that takes pride in its traditions, its hospitality, and its rich maritime history. Prepare to be dazzled for all the right reasons.”

For those seeking to incorporate time by the coast with exploring the city culture, Hazel says that Qurum Beach is an “oasis in the heart of the city”. “It’s free to visit, and is clean and safe for bathing. To rent jet skis, boogie boards and kayaks, visit the beachfront watersports centre at the Crowne Plaza Muscat hotel,” she says.

Read more: Muscat city guide – where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Oman’s enchanting capital

Cape Verde

open image in gallery Cape Verde has more to offer than just a ‘fly and flop’ holiday ( Getty/iStock )

Cape Verde has become a favourite in recent years for “fly and flop” holidays, but this group of islands offers indigenous culture, marvellous cuisine, and spectacular volcanic scenery beyond the pool loungers. The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, says the islands are ideal in winter, with a January average of 24C (avoid the nation from July to October, which is the rainy season). He quotes Aisling Irwin, co-author of the Bradt’s guide to Cape Verde, who says the island of Sal can be summed up as “flat and barren” with “little indigenous culture to enjoy”. Alternatively, Boa Vista, “a flat, bleached land of sharp, white dunes, petrified forests, and unnervingly remote beaches”. “Instead (or as well) visit the ‘capital island’ of Sao Tiago (also known as Santiago), which feels the most African and offers excellent hiking,” he adds.

Simon also adds an extra tip if you are tempted to visit Cape Verde: “Plan your itinerary carefully: spur-of-the-moment island-hopping is either impossible or extremely expensive. This is an occasion when a good guidebook is your essential companion.”

Read more: Can I do more than just ‘fly and flop’ in Cape Verde?

El Hierro, Canary Islands

open image in gallery El Hierro is an underrated Canary Island ( Getty/iStock )

The Canary Islands are attractive to many seeking winter sun; one of the very few European destinations that stay warm while the rest of the continent welcomes wind and drizzle. One often unsung island is El Hierro, the smallest of the Canaries, which does not see nearly as many crowds as its counterparts. Yet journalist Shilpa Ganatra says what makes this island so special is its “commitment to conservation that goes beyond nature”, with rules such as only residents of the island being able to run accommodation.

“Tourists to Tenerife or Gran Canaria thrill at their lunar looks, even interrupted by hotels and property developments, but those who make the effort to prise themselves away from the big hitters and move on to El Hierro are rewarded with an island practically to themselves,” she writes. “It’s paradise for hiking, mountain biking, diving, paragliding and swimming in natural pools.”

“This is also known as one of the world’s best islands for underwater exploring, with 40 dive spots of crystal-clear water and an abundance of sub-tropical and Atlantic marine life.”

Read more: El Hierro – the little-known Canary island powered by renewable energy

Ras Al Khaimah

open image in gallery Ras Al Khaimah is an alternative to the glamorous Dubai ( Getty/iStock )

The balmy temperatures in Dubai during the winter make the glitzy city an alluring place to head as the weather gets colder back home. However, just over an hour away, travellers can find a much more laid-back and affordable alternative destination to its lavish neighbour. For these reasons, Middle East expert Tamara Davison recommends Ras Al Khaimah for a winter sun break in the UAE.

“In more recent years, it’s become an attractive escape for those seeking a truly authentic UAE experience,” she explains. “Like the other emirates, it’s not short of luxury hotels, but Ras Al Khaimah also offers tranquil beaches, a wealth of cultural heritage sites, and a nature-centric experience that is a perfect getaway from bustling Dubai.”

Hikers will find a home in Ras Al Khaimah, as it holds the highest peak in the UAE, while history buffs can discover ancient heritage sites. Yet Tamara said no visit to this emirate would be complete without learning about the region’s history of pearling.

“Descending from a long line of pearl divers, Abdulla Al Suwaidi keeps the region’s pearl traditions alive with Suwaidi Pearl Farm,” she writes. “The farm offers tours, with opportunities to learn about age-old techniques and hear tales of the region’s pearl divers. Guests can travel on a traditional pearling boat – and you can even take home an Arabian pearl if you’re lucky enough to find one inside an oyster.”

Read more: Why you should escape Dubai for Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE’s ‘other emirate’

Cambodia

open image in gallery Ta Prohm temple at Angkor Wat, Cambodia ( Getty/iStock )

Most visitors travelling to Cambodia will flock to Angkor Wat, the most famous of the thousands of temples that span the 400-square-kilometre area, but this destination also happens to be an ideal winter sun destination with its dry season spanning from November to March. Coming off a recent trip to the Southeast Asian country, Global Travel Editor Annabel Grossman says visitors can “expect a very warm welcome (quite literally) in this friendly Southeast Asian country where the temperatures tend to stay very comfortably in the 20s during the UK’s winter months”.

“Most tourists will head to Siem Reap to visit Angkor Wat and the many temples scattered through the countryside, which are truly remarkable remnants of the Khmer Empire, but there are also beautiful beaches to be found on islands in the south of the country,” she explained.

“On Song Saa private island, you’ll find Maldives-esque overwater stilt bungalows, while Koh Rong, Koh Krabey and Koh Russei also offer unspoilt golden sand beaches and turquoise water.”

Read more: Cambodia’s Siem Reap is the gateway to ancient Angkor – here’s how to get the best out of your trip