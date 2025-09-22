Cali, Mykonos hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This stylish hotel has 40 rooms, a secluded beach cove, a stopper infinity pool and luxurious but laidback service

Location

Nestled in a hillside in Kalafati, Mykonos, Cali is a hideaway from the Greek island’s famous party scene. Beautifully isolated among rocky terrain and Cycladic white stone buildings, the star attraction is the sea views – every room looks out onto the Aegean ocean. This isn’t to say it’s too secluded. The resort is a 15-minute drive from the airport and 20 minutes from the Old Port and windmills. A hotspot for lunch parties, the restaurant Spilia is five minutes away, while Rizes folklore farmstead is also nearby (sign up for the traditional bread making or cooking classes). The hotel is close enough to dip your toes into the Mykonos revelry (there’s a complimentary shuttle service into town) before returning to the refuge of the resort.

Read now: The best Greek island hotels

The vibe

open image in gallery Cali’s bright and airy reception features a decorative pool ( Cali )

Cali’s interiors strike a balance between cool, contemporary style and timeless Cycladic architecture. The signature whitewashed buildings are topped with living roofs, interspersed with grey stone staircases and winding paths reflecting the rugged charm of the island. The hotel’s colour palette – a blend of earthy tones, greys, creams and blues – has been brightened up for the 2025 season, as part of an exclusive collaboration with Missoni. The Italian fashion label’s signature blue stripes have been splashed on the pool sun loungers and beach umbrellas.

Read now: The best hotels in Rhodes

The public areas feel open and airy, decorated with ceramic pots, clean linen furnishings and art canvases. In the reception area, a turquoise pool is decorative rather than functional. From cross-panelled wooden ceilings to stone walls in the open-air gym and restaurant, there’s a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The centrepiece of Cali is the vast infinity pool – at 130m, it’s said to be the largest on the island. Curving along the hillside, it appears to melt into the Aegean sea. A secluded beach cove lies just below, accessible by a discreet path. This is where guests spend most of their day: older couples lounge by the pool with books while groups of friends drift in the sea on oversized floating cushions. Unlike the buzzier scene at beach clubs in Mykonos, Cali offers a sense of calm. The liveliest vibe you’ll find at the hotel is the Apollo Bar during sunset hours.

Service

From the friendly bartenders by the pool to the welcoming Pilates instructors, service is consistently excellent. On arrival, you’re quickly sent the wellness schedule, shuttle service and cruise transfers via WhatApp, with concierge assistance available around-the-clock throughout your stay.

The service is full of thoughtful details – the pool bar tenders keep you replenished with an ice bucket and waters throughout the day by your lounger. You’ll find a member of staff around every corner in the resort to assist, especially when ascending the steeper inclines. The casual uniforms – T-shirts and shorts – further contribute to the hotel’s laidback feel.

Read now: The best hotels in Crete

Bed and bath

open image in gallery All the rooms are spacious and minimalistic ( Cali )

All 40 rooms at Cali boast an outdoor terrace that rivals the size of the indoor space. Built into the hillside, sun loungers are perfectly positioned to soak up the morning sunrise over the sea. Some suites boast private pools and multiple floors and bedrooms, but even the entry-level rooms are spacious. The same design themes run through the rooms – marble bathrooms, sleek teak wooden bedside tables and coffee tables and neutral linen furnishings – appealing to both the design-led and the laidback guest. Wardrobes are generously sized for longer-stays and rooms are equipped with all the necessary amenities, including a safe, inconspicuous TV, bathrobes, a hair dryer, slippers and luxurious toiletries from the Greek brand Pharmasept. Besides the complimentary bottle of champagne on arrival, water and Nespresso pods, the mini bar is at an extra cost.

Read now: The best hotels in Corfu

Food and drink

open image in gallery The Apollo Bar is the perfect sundown spot ( Cali )

Breakfast at the Alvi restaurant is included in your stay – there’s no buffet, just a refined a la carte menu. Begin with deliciously fresh bread and a croissant basket before choosing between dishes like fresh Greek yoghurt and granola, Greek-style scrambled eggs and feta (Kagianas) and indulgent French toast. Lunch is served by your sun lounger or on the main restaurant terrace. Local seafood caught that morning is on the menu, along with crowd-pleasing classics like caesar salad and club sandwiches, as well as Cycladic fare such as calamari and chicken souvlaki. For lighter pool-side bites, there’s also a sushi menu.

Dinner at Alvi is a quieter affair (many guests head into the town) – but you can count on the food being exceptional. As with breakfast and lunch, portions are generous in true Greek fashion. The sommelier is on hand with wine selections for each course, many of which hail from nearby islands or the mainland. Start with the bold and briny octopus carpaccio or flavourful prawn saganiki, then move on to the roasted lamb chops with aubergine and yoghurt or the Corfu-style seafood bourdeto. Even the simple basket of sourdough bread, accompanied by tomato sauce and olive tapenade, is a delight. A wine list and menu of signature and classic cocktails is available all day at the pool bar, before the Apollo Bar takes over from 5pm. The open-air spot serves sundowner cocktails (the basil negroni is a must-try) and light bites, overlooking Kalafati’s yacht-dotted coast.

Facilities

open image in gallery The open-air gym also hosts Reformer pilates classes ( Cali )

You could easily spend an entire day at the vast infinity pool and beach cove, but Cali provides plenty of other facilities to keep those with itchy feet occupied. There’s so many machines and equipment that the open-air gym never feels too busy. The wellness schedule of Reformer or mat pilates, yoga and breathwork classes are all complimentary for guests and expert-guided by warm and friendly instructors, whether you’re a beginner or a pro.

Read now: The best hotels in Santorini

The newly opened spa is a serene subterranean space below the reception. Complete with a meditation room, the contrast suite features a large infrared sauna, steam room and ice-cold plunge pools. The spa treatment list combines the best of ancient Greek traditions and modern wellness trends (think red light therapy sessions).

Accessibility

There are two lifts in the resort, including one in the reception building and one providing access to Avlí restaurant. The hotel provides golf buggies to transport guests around the property, and all public areas are wheelchair accessible. A number of suites have also been adapted for guests with mobility issues.

Pet policy

One domesticated dog is allowed per room (up to 30 pounds) for a €100 cleaning fee per stay. Pets must be kept on leads or in carriers outside the room and cannot be left alone. Pets are also not allowed in the pool, spa, fitness centre, or restaurants. Guests must clean up after pets and arrange housekeeping visits when pets are secured, as per Cali’s policy. Guests are also responsible for damages caused by pets.

Check in/check out?

Check in is from 2pm; check out by midday.

Family friendly?

Children under the age of 12 can stay at Cali for free, with the hotel offering complimentary baby cots, extra beds at an additional fee and spacious accommodation types. There are also kids’-friendly dining options and babysitting services available at an extra cost. The hotel concierge can also arrange a host of family activities across the island, whether it’s farmstead visit or cooking classes. While the infinity pool does have a shallow end for paddling, there are no kids’ pools, facilities or entertainment at the hotel.

At a glance

Best thing: The private beach cove.

Perfect for: Couples or friends seeking the quieter side of the Greek island.

Not right for: Those wanting to be in the heady midst of the Mykonos party scene.

Instagram from: The restaurant terrace – it overlooks both showstopper infinity pool and the secluded beach cove. The Instagram angles are endless.

Address: Mykonos 846 00, Greece

Phone: +30 211 100 0022

Website: Calimykonos.com

Read more on Mykonos travel, including the best hotels in Mykonos, see our guides.